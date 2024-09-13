PALL: Production Curtailment May Cure Low Prices (Rating Upgrade)

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.23K Followers

Summary

  • Sibanye Stillwater's confirmed production cut of 200k oz/year from 2025 may balance the palladium market and trigger a short-covering rally in prices.
  • The abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF holds over 292 million oz of palladium, tracking the metal's price, which has declined due to reduced automotive demand.
  • Given the record short position in palladium futures, Sibanye's production curtailment could prompt a short squeeze, making PALL a speculative buy.

Palladium is a chemical element that at room temperature contracts in the solid state. Metal used in industry. Mineral extraction concept.

RHJ

In June, I upgraded my view of the abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) to a hold, pending a potential supply response from one of the largest platinum and palladium miner in the world, Sibanye Stillwater (

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.23K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PALL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PALL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on PALL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PALL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News