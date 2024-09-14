Buy American Superconductor On Weakness To Exploit Major Opportunities

Summary

  • American Superconductor's revenue surged 25% last quarter, driven partly by increased demand for its products used to integrate power generated by solar energy.
  • One of AMSC's key customers, Inox Wind, is expanding rapidly, boosting demand for AMSC's systems for wind turbines.
  • The company's mine-detection system for Navy ships is gaining traction, with multiple contracts from the U.S. Navy and a $75 million deal with the Canadian Navy.
  • Despite recent gains and market volatility, AMSC's valuation is reasonable but not cheap; I recommend holding the stock until it drops closer to $20.

Power lines, Iceland

Arctic-Images

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is growing rapidly, as its top line last quarter jumped 25% versus the same period a year earlier to $40.3 million. Among the strong, positive catalysts driving this expansion are its high leverage to the powerful

I'm a veteran business news journalist with over ten years of experience. Globes, Israel's leading business publication, and The Jerusalem Post are among the companies for which I've worked.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMSC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

