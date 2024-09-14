Arctic-Images

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is growing rapidly, as its top line last quarter jumped 25% versus the same period a year earlier to $40.3 million. Among the strong, positive catalysts driving this expansion are its high leverage to the powerful trends of increased electricity use, higher utilization of renewable energy, and the fast expansion of the semiconductor sector in the U.S. Meanwhile, one of its key customers, India's Inox Wind, is growing quickly and significantly increasing its spending on AMSC's electronic systems for wind turbines.

Moreover, American Superconductor's mine-detection system for Navy ships is gaining significant traction. Also, importantly, a recent acquisition by the company has meaningfully boosted its top-line and is likely to enable the firm to generate positive cash flow for the foreseeable future.

In terms of valuation, AMSC stock is not cheap. On the other hand, its valuation is not extremely high and is lower than a number of other industrial firms that are also growing quickly and/or are exposed to powerful growth trends.

Still, given the recent, large gains by the shares and the market's current volatility, I would wait for the name to drop close to $20 again before buying the shares. Therefore, I give the stock a hold rating at this point.

Benefiting From Current U.S. Power, Semiconductor Trends

American Superconductor sells products that help utilities and renewable energy project developers seamlessly and effectively integrate the electricity generated by solar panels. With the amount of electricity generated by solar energy quickly rising in the U.S. and electricity demand in general expected to increase meaningfully going forward, this business has strong, positive catalysts. In the company's fiscal 2023, about one-third of its revenue came from "renewable projects," CEO Daniel McGahn reported.

During the same period, it obtained almost 10% of its sales from semiconductor firms and slightly over 10% of its sales came from the U.S. Navy.

AMSC's products allow industrial companies, including chipmakers and material firms, to increase the reliability of their electricity flows. With the semiconductor sector expanding quickly in the U.S. due to the AI megatrend and onshoring, AMSC's sales from that sector could increase significantly going forward.

Inox Wind and Navies

Inox Wind's revenue soared 83% in its quarter that ended in June versus the same period a year earlier, while its EBITDA jumped 325% year-over-year. Last quarter, AMSC's Wind revenue, which consists predominantly of sales to Inox, jumped 76% year-over-year to $7.95 million. And on July 24, American Superconductor disclosed that it had obtained a new, $12 million order from Inox. " We are reporting our highest backlog in recent memory with nearly 2.7 gigawatts of orders," Inox CEO Kailash Tarachandani said in a statement issued in conjunction with AMSC's press release about the order. With Inox's business clearly clicking on all cylinders, AMSC's Wind revenue looks poised to continue to increase rapidly going forward.

American Superconductor has developed a system that prevents Navy ships from being detected by mines. According to McGahn, as of two months ago, the company had "five contracts" with the U.S. Navy to provide the system. The fact that the Navy signed so many deals with American Superconductor suggests that it is pleased with the product.

Additionally, in June, the company disclosed that it had signed a $75 million, "multi-year" deal to provide the system to the Canadian Navy. The agreement further validates the efficacy of the product, and I believe that the firm could very well sell the system to other navies over the longer term.

The Impact of AMSC's Acquisition

On Aug. 5, AMSC reported that it had acquired privately held NWL, which "provides power supplies to industrial and military customers." NWL averaged $55 million of revenue over the preceding three years, but it grew meaningfully in last year and generated $72.3 million of sales in 2023, AMSC CFO John Kosiba reported. Moreover, it's profitable, as its operating margin last year was about 11%.

On Sept. 10, American Superconductor raised its guidance for its September quarter due to the acquisition. Specifically, it increased its revenue outlook to $50 million to $55 million from $38 million to $42 million. It also increased its cash flow guidance for the quarter to $1 million to $4 million from $0 million to $2 million.

Revenue Estimates for this Year and Valuation

In light of the prior growth of both AMSC and NWL, along with the fact that AMSC generated $7.8 million of cash from its operations in the 12 months that ended in June and that NWL is profitable, I think there's a good chance that AMSC will generate positive cash flow for the foreseeable future.

In its fiscal year that ended in March, the company's revenue jumped 37% to $145.6 million. If we assume that the firm's continuing operations will increase by the same percentage this year, that would result in sales of $200 million. If we add in three quarters of NWL's sales, with a full-year run rate of $80 million (about 10% higher than its 2023 revenue), that brings us to $260 million. Finally, if we assume that the Canadian Navy deal will be spread out equally over five years, we can add in another $15 million. That takes us to $275 million.

With the stock's market capitalization trending around $840 million, its forward price-to-sales ratio, based on my estimate for FY25, is three times. That's more than double the Sector Median of 1.4 times. On the other hand, there are a number of other companies in the industrial sector with significantly higher valuations. These firms tend to either be growing very rapidly or are seen as having great potential. For example, the forward price-to-sales ratio of Tesla (TSLA) is 7.5 times, while Vertiv (VRT), seen as a big beneficiary of the AI boom, has a forward P/S ratio of 3.67 times. But it should be noted that both companies are way more profitable than AMSC at this point.

Still, given AMSC's strong catalysts, I believe that its valuation is high but not stratospheric at this point. Nonetheless, the shares have already nearly doubled this year, and they surged 17% in the five days that ended on Sept. 11. Further, the market is quite volatile. In light of these points, as I noted earlier, I would wait for the name to come close to $20 before pulling the trigger on it.

The Risks Facing AMSC

A sudden decline in Inox's revenue would likely have a significant, negative impact on American Superconductor's sales. Spending cuts by the U.S. Navy could also negatively impact the company's financial results. Finally, any deceleration of the growth of semiconductor companies and/or solar energy firms would probably have a major, negative impact on the firm.