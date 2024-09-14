Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 15

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 9/20 9/27 0.53 0.54 1.89% 3.26% 15 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 9/30 10/15 0.35 0.37 5.71% 3.52% 14 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 9/23 10/1 0.42 0.45 7.14% 3.78% 29 Realty Income Corporation (O) 10/1 10/15 0.263 0.2635 0.19% 5.04% 31 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 9/26 10/10 1.3 1.35 3.85% 4.30% 17 U.S. Bancorp (USB) 9/30 10/15 0.49 0.5 2.04% 4.48% 13 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Sep 16 (Ex-Div 9/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Amphenol Corporation (APH) 10/9 0.165 63.58 1.04% 12 Apollo Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK:APLO) 10/1 0.56 39.46 5.68% 13 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 10/15 0.81 135.82 2.39% 64 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 10/15 0.57 250.54 0.91% 32 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 10/8 0.78 167.06 1.87% 20 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 10/1 2.3 769.72 1.20% 11 PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) 10/2 0.2 139.54 0.57% 6 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Sep 17 (Ex-Div 9/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) 10/3 0.4325 33.96 5.09% 7 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Sep 18 (Ex-Div 9/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 9/30 0.53 167.69 1.26% 15 Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 10/10 0.94 98.45 3.82% 21 Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) 10/1 0.38 44.62 3.41% 10 Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) 10/3 0.13 13.1 3.97% 5 Click to enlarge

Thursday Sep 19 (Ex-Div 9/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Allegion plc (ALLE) 9/30 0.48 141.17 1.36% 11 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 10/4 1.1 216.95 2.03% 10 First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 9/27 0.54 66.28 3.26% 15 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 9/30 0.08 12.88 7.45% 12 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 9/30 0.0467 14.82 3.78% 10 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 10/4 0.58 69.18 3.35% 10 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 10/18 0.407 64.68 2.52% 26 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 10/4 0.3 68.03 1.76% 21 Vistra Corp. (VST) 9/30 0.2195 85.55 1.03% 6 Click to enlarge

Friday Sep 20 (Ex-Div 9/23)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) 9/25 1.16 CHF 86.07 1.59% 11 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 10/1 0.45 47.63 3.78% 29 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 9/30 0.08 58.34 0.55% 23 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 9/17 0.92 1.6% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 9/20 0.6 0.8% AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 9/20 0.37 3.0% Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) 9/18 0.88 1.6% BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 9/23 5.1 2.3% Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) 9/23 0.27 1.7% Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 9/23 0.23 2.7% Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) 9/17 0.17 1.2% Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 9/18 4.26 2.0% Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 9/20 0.6425 4.2% Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) 9/20 0.28 1.0% FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) 9/19 1.04 0.9% Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 9/20 0.24 4.1% First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 9/20 0.35 3.8% Griffon Corporation (GFF) 9/19 0.15 0.9% Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 9/20 0.215 1.3% The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 9/17 0.33 4.3% Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) 9/23 0.16 1.2% L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) 9/20 1.16 2.0% Linde plc (LIN) 9/18 1.39 1.2% Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 9/18 0.36 3.3% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 9/17 1.67 2.3% Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) 9/19 0.4 CAD 4.2% MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 9/17 0.2425 3.4% The Mosaic Company (MOS) 9/19 0.21 3.2% Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 9/18 2.06 1.6% EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) 9/18 0.3 0.8% Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 9/19 0.6 2.7% Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) 9/18 0.26 0.5% Open Text Corporation (OTEX) 9/20 0.2625 3.3% Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 9/17 0.276 4.0% Ryder System, Inc. (R) 9/20 0.81 2.3% RB Global (RBA) 9/18 0.29 1.4% RLI Corp. (RLI) 9/20 0.29 0.8% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 9/19 0.53 0.9% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 9/20 0.2 4.9% SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) 9/18 0.98 1.6% Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 9/17 0.42 2.0% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 9/17 0.19 1.5% STERIS plc (STE) 9/20 0.57 0.9% Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) 9/17 0.82 3.2% TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9/20 0.33 3.1% Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 9/17 1.17 0.6% Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 9/20 0.13 1.6% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

