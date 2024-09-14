Fidelity Select Consumer Staples Portfolio Q2 2024 Review

Aja Koska

Investment Approach

Fidelity® Select Consumer Staples Portfolio is a sector-based, equity-focused strategy that seeks to outperform its benchmark through active management.

Our core philosophy is that stock prices follow earnings and returns over the long term. We look for durable franchises capable of compounding value and delivering above-average earnings growth over time.

Investment opportunities arise when there is a differentiated view with regard to the long-term earnings power of a company. We focus on stocks where the market underestimates the magnitude or duration of growth and the valuation is attractive.

Fundamental research is key to our approach, as we build the portfolio stock by stock and take a multiyear investment perspective to get a differentiated view on long-term performance drivers. We also look to capitalize on short-term market opportunities, with the goal of optimizing risk-adjusted returns for shareholders.

Sector strategies could be used by investors as alternatives to individual stocks for either tactical- or strategic-allocation purposes.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; therefore, you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance stated. Performance shown is that of the fund's Retail Class shares (if multiclass). You may own another share class of the fund with a different expense structure and, thus, have different returns.

Fund Information Manager(s): Ben Shuleva Trading Symbol: FDFAX Start Date: July 29, 1985 Size (in millions): $1,342.85 Morningstar Category: Fund Consumer Defensive

Market Review

The MSCI U.S. IMI Consumer Staples Index gained 0.27% the past three months, lagging the 4.28% advance of the broad-based S&P 500® index. The sector benefited from price increases implemented in recent years and resilient consumer spending. However, the likelihood of reduced pricing power amid easing inflation, plus continued wage pressure, rising oil prices and concern that GLP-1 weight-loss drugs could reduce demand for packaged foods and soft drinks, weighed on the defensive-oriented sector.

In addition, continued high interest rates and delayed expectations for when the Federal Reserve would pivot to cutting its target interest rate hindered investor interest in dividend-paying sectors, including consumer staples. That said, consumer staples topped the defensive real estate (-2%) and health care (-1%) sectors the past three months.

The economy's resilience, investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and better-than-expected corporate earnings continued to draw investors to growth-oriented sectors, with information technology (+10%) and communication services (+6%) leading the charge in what was a relatively quiet quarter for asset markets.

Among the biggest segments in the consumer staples index, consumer staples merchandise retail – which accounted for about 24% of the index in Q2 – gained 8%. Top performers here were membership warehouse stores Costco Wholesale (COST) and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) (+16% each), along with discount retailer Walmart (WMT) (+13%). Household products rose roughly 3%, driven by Procter & Gamble (PG) (+2%) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL) (+8%). The smaller tobacco segment advanced about 10%, with Philip Morris International (PM) (+12%) and Altria Group (MO) (+7%) standing out.

In contrast, packaged foods & meats (-6%) and soft drinks & non-alcoholic beverages (-1%) each lost ground. The former was held back by Mondelez International (MDLZ) (-6%), Kraft Heinz (KHC) (-12%), General Mills (GIS) (-9%) and Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) (-21%). Notable laggards among soft drink companies included PepsiCo (PEP) (-5%), Monster Beverage (MNST) (-16%) and Celsius Holdings (CELH) (-31%).

Lastly, personal care products (-16%) lagged the sector index due to macroeconomic heads, including soft sales in China.

Performance Review

For the quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares returned -2.11%, lagging the 0.27% advance of the MSCI U.S. IMI Consumer Staples 25/50 Index.

Security selection and a large underweight in consumer staples merchandise retail notably detracted from the fund's performance versus the MSCI sector index the past three months. This primarily reflected our decision to not own Costco, a large index component, driven by strong earnings and general investor optimism that the company is well-positioned to continue taking market share. We avoided Costco due to the stock's high relative valuation, which was at near an all-time high throughout Q2.

Positioning in personal care products also hurt relative performance. In particular, overweights in Kenvue (-14%), the maker of Listerine® mouthwash and Tylenol® pain reliever, and Estee Lauder (EL) (-31%) detracted. Estee Lauder, a maker of beauty products, lowered its forecasts for sales and adjusted earnings per share, causing the stock to fall.

We added to both of these positions in Q2, as we believe each can navigate easing inflation pressure in the near to mid term. Both were top holdings and overweights as of June 30.

Elsewhere, security selection in packaged foods & meats hurt. In particular, an overweight in Lamb Weston Holdings detracted because its shares plunged following weaker-than-expected third-quarter results and a disappointing annual forecast. The supplier of frozen potato products blamed disrupted operations and soft restaurant traffic trends.

Conversely, stock picks in soft drinks & non-alcoholic beverages was the top contributor, especially large overweight stakes in Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) (+10%) and Coca-Cola (KO) (+5%). Both were among the fund's largest holdings and overweights as of midyear.

We'll also note that relative result benefited from our avoidance of several weak index components, including Kroger (KR) (-12%), Celsius Holdings, Kraft Heinz and Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)(-24%).

Outlook and Positioning

As of midyear, markets enjoy favorable momentum and easier financial conditions, even though the pace and magnitude of global monetary easing is uncertain. The European Central Bank and the Bank of Canada both cut their policy interest rate by a quarter point in early June, becoming the first major central banks to ease after the rapid tightening cycle that began in 2022.

Market projections signal an expectation of more rate cuts in 2024, including from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England, but the timing and pace is significantly diminished compared with expectations entering this year.

Disinflation trends have progressed globally, but persistent core inflation in the U.S. has made the "last mile" of disinflation toward the Fed's target more difficult. After declining significantly from 2022, both headline and core inflation remain higher than 3%. The Fed's preferred measure of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, registered a lower price gain compared with other metrics.

Amid this backdrop, we continue to believe the consumer staples sector has significant earnings-growth potential and a good risk/return profile that is not reflected in valuations. More specifically, easing inflation has helped to lower input costs, while many companies have enjoyed tailwinds from recent price hikes.

Given this backdrop, we expect profit margins in the sector to rise, giving companies more latitude to reinvest in advertising, which could boost volume.

That said, further price increases could be more difficult near term because many U.S. consumers are still struggling with the high costs of everyday necessities.

In fact, many consumers expect energy and food prices to decline as inflation eases. The hope for consumer staples companies is that volume will improve as prices fall or stop going up. If volume doesn't improve, many businesses will have to invest more aggressively in promotion, raising their costs. In addition, the extent to which GLP-1 weight-loss drugs are a headwind remains uncertain.

Going forward, we plan to remain focused on companies that have an attractive stock valuation – often because they're hated or unloved by investors – and what we view as superior and sustainable earnings, driven by sustainable revenue growth.

The fund starts the second half of 2024 with few changes in industry positioning since March 31. We continue to have a large overweight in the soft drinks & non-alcoholic beverages group, which represented 30% of assets as of midyear, a bit higher than at the end of March.

We expect that companies here will continue to benefit from the consolidated nature of the industry, which has high barriers to entry and strong volume growth globally. As we start July, Keurig Dr.

Pepper and Coca-Cola are the fund's top holdings and overweights, while PepsiCo is No. 8.

The fund begins Q3 with a sizable overweight in the personal care products segment, which accounts for about 10% of assets. Kenvue was the largest holding from this segment, the No. 4 position overall and a top overweight.

Rounding out the fund's top stocks is Procter & Gamble, from the household products category, the No. 1 position and our sixth-largest overweight as of midyear. The past three months, we modestly reduced exposure to household products, along with packaged foods & meats, which represented roughly 12% of assets as of June 30.