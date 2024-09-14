Gladstone Capital: 9% Yield, Improving Coverage, 1.12x NAV

Sep. 14, 2024 3:05 AM ETGladstone Capital (GLAD)GSBD, FDUS, OBDC
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.33K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Gladstone Capital offers a covered 9% yield, paid monthly, but trades at a 12% premium to NAV, suggesting it's fully valued.
  • The BDC's portfolio is primarily in First and Second Lien debt, with a fair value of $757.8 million, despite a 4% QoQ decline.
  • Improved net investment income boosted the dividend pay-out ratio, but a higher non-accrual ratio poses a risk to the credit profile.
  • Despite potential rate cuts, I maintain a 'Hold' rating, believing the $0.165 per share monthly dividend is sustainable.

Businesspeople walking on painted up going graph, on asphalt

Klaus Vedfelt

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) is a well-managed business development company and compelling investment choice for passive income investors, albeit one that requires them to pay a premium to net asset value.

The BDC is primarily focused on

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.33K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GLAD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLAD Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GLAD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLAD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News