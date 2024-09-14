J Studios

Ahead of what’s nearly certain to be a Fed rate cut next week, with near 50/50 chances of a large 50-basis-point ease, the Information Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) is poised (as of this writing) to post its best weekly performance since October 2022. Secular growers, including some of the Magnificent Seven names, have been back on the rise. Elsewhere earlier this week, shares of Oracle (ORCL) soared to fresh all-time highs following its strong earnings report and bullish comments from its management team at a corporate conference.

Tech’s ascent comes after volatility since the fund notched an all-time high two months ago. We see similar price action in the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ). While AI earnings growth forecasts have been tempered recently, there’s still solid momentum among both hardware and software AI-related equities.

I have a buy rating on AIQ. I favor its allocation approach, with no individual stock more than 3.5% of the ETF, while the valuation isn’t all that high. What's more, there’s access to non-US firms that are often left out from similar AI-themed ETFs. Finally, the technical situation remains healthy despite the consolidation in the broader I.T. sector since July 16.

Tech ETF Rallies Big Ahead of Fed Week, Best Since the Start of the Bull Market

According to the issuer, AIQ seeks to own shares of companies that target rapid commercialization of AI across industries including agriculture and healthcare, based on the premise that there will be widespread AI adoption by 2030. The fund takes an unconstrained approach, investing in both established and emerging companies around the world. AIQ seeks to track the performance of the Indxx Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Index, by using a full replication technique.

AIQ is a moderate-sized ETF with slightly more than $2.1 billion in assets under management as of September 12, 2024. I am not so keen on the high 0.68% annual expense ratio, and dividend investors won’t be drawn to AIQ given its low 0.18% forward dividend yield, but share-price momentum is very strong this year. Still, it has not been a parabolic move in 2024 – AIQ has returned 12.6%, which is about six percentage points below the total return of the S&P 500.

Risk metrics are mixed with AIQ given a high 19.5% standard deviation and some tracking error in recent years. But its top 10 asset weighting indicates decent diversification and turnover is low. Liquidity is a strong point, evidenced by average daily volume of almost 500,000 shares (I will note volume trends later in the article). AIQ’s median 30-day bid/ask spread is in check at six basis points, per Global X ETFs.

Looking closer at the portfolio, the 4-star, Neutral-rated ETF by Morningstar has an allocation that plots along the very top of the style box, indicating its high weight to the large-cap universe. With about one-quarter of AIQ invested in foreign stocks, there is geographic diversification as well. That part of the fund should benefit if we see the US Dollar Index (DXY) continue its retreat.

With a 22x price-to-earnings ratio, the ETF is not cheap at first glance, but considering that its long-term EPS growth rate is high at 14.7%, the resulting PEG ratio is just 1.5x. The quality of the holdings is considered high from the factor view too. Key risks include further EPS growth downgrades among AI companies and weaker corporate capex into AI.

AIQ: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Up 24% over the past 12 months, AIQ’s portfolio is not all that complex. About two-thirds of the fund is invested in the I.T. sector, with small weights in Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, and Industrials.

The top 10 stocks comprise just 33% of the ETF, and the management process helps ensure that no single stock grows too large.

AIQ: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, we are about to embark on the worst two-week stretch (historically speaking) for the S&P 500. For AIQ, the October through January period has been strong over the fund’s limited history (going back to 2018).

So, if we can skirt the near term, then the intermediate-term seasonal bias is clearly bullish once we get to Q4.

AIQ: Bullish Q4 Trends After An Often-Weak September

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

With a solid valuation, robust momentum, and cautionary short-run seasonality in play, AIQ’s technical situation is healthy. Notice in the chart below that shares remain in an uptrend that began in October 2022, back when the SPX and Nasdaq Composite notched their bear-market lows. The rally has stalled, though, in the mid-$30s after a doubling in AIQ’s price.

I see support in the $30 to $31 zone, while resistance is at the July all-time high just north of $37. With a high amount of volume by price in the current area, we should expect a bit of a battle between the bulls and bears.

But take a look at the long-term 200-day moving average – it’s rising in its slope, suggesting that the bulls control the primary trend. Of course, the fund has generally stalled out, considering that it’s nearly flat since late in Q1.

I’d like to see volume come back into the ETF along with an upward price thrust – the volume profile at the bottom of the graph illustrates that enthusiasm is taking a breather.

Overall, the broad trend is higher, and being long AIQ above the August low still appears favorable.

AIQ: Rising 200dma, Shares Consolidating After A Strong Rally, $30 Support

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on AIQ. I like the diversification and valuation of this AI-theme ETF while the technical situation is mixed, but erring on the bullish side despite weak near-term seasonal risks is the way to play it in my view.