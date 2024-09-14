Jaroslaw Kilian/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Israel’s flag carrier, El Al Airlines (OTC:ELALF), is not your average airline. Not even on a normal day. Its airplanes are equipped with defense systems, and at some airports, airplanes get additional security measures. With the war unfolding, the special position of El Al once again becomes clear, as I discuss in this report.

What Are The Risks And Opportunities For El Al Airlines?

When discussing El Al, it makes a lot of sense to start with an assessment of the risks and opportunities, and somewhat counterintuitive the current situation in Israel has resulted in a stronger position for El Al. As some countries have put Israel on the red list for travel due to safety concerns, various airlines have also suspended flights to the country. The result has been that supply has been significantly reduced in excess of demand, and that has led to better cargo and passenger revenues for El Al. The risk for El Al to that improved financial environment is that other airlines could decide to recommence operations to and from Israel, which could significantly reduce the unit revenue strength, but for the time being, El Al enjoys elevated revenues.

El Al Earnings Jump 140%

Revenues increased from $629.8 million to $839.1 million, indicating a 33.2% jump. This was driven by a 7.9% increase in passenger capacity coupled with a 24.3% increase in unit revenues and 35.8% more cargo carried. At the same time, costs only increased by 15.4% of which part is driven by the higher capacity deployed and, as we see in other industry, by higher labor costs as well as higher fuel costs. Unit costs excluding fuel increased 9% and including fuel it increased by 9.5%. So, I would say on the cost side of things are not looking too bad. Especially, when we keep in mind that the airline is currently operating sub-optimally as it faces higher security costs and has to pinpoint changes in the demand landscape and act on that as efficiently as possible. Operating profit increased from $126.1 million to $215.7 million, marking a 140.7% increase in earnings and margin expansion from 14.2% to 25.7%.

So, what we are left with is a strong revenue environment and a cost environment that is at elevated levels due to higher costs seen throughout the industry as well as additional costs the company has in relation to the war.

Is El Al Airlines Stock A Buy?

To determine multi-year price targets The Aerospace Forum has developed a stock screener which uses a combination of analyst consensus on EBITDA, cash flows and the most recent balance sheet data. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions, and the stock price targets accordingly. In a separate blog I have detailed our analysis methodology.

El Al is without doubt the most difficult airline I have covered due to the current situation in Israel. It is not so much the case that the war pressures the results. In fact, from what we are seeing now, the impact is positive. The big question is how long that will last. I have currently modelled that positive impact for the remainder of 2024 which shows that valuing the company one year ahead of earnings meaning against more normalized profit levels would imply a hold rating. However, if the war impact continues to impact positively into 2025, then we see the fundamental value of the stock increase to $3.92 per share, implying 130% upside. That really is a widespread to the upside case for El Al, and it is one that I don’t feel particularly comfortable with. There either seems to be little to no upside or major upside.

Conclusion: El Al Airlines Is Only A Buy On Continuation Of The War

The investment case for El Al Airlines is complex. The company counterintuitively is performing better during wartimes despite higher costs, and that is because other companies have removed capacity in the passenger as well as air freight market, leaving El Al Airlines as one of the few airlines flying through and from Israel. The obvious risk is that as the threat level normalizes, airlines will start reconnecting to Israel again, and that will put pressure on El Al’s current strong unit revenues. If the war is to continue well into 2025, we could see another year of above-normal results, which should drive the company’s stock price. At this time, the uncertainty regarding where things will be heading does not make me comfortable to put a buy rating on the stock.

