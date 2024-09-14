SolStock

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) reported 2Q25 results. This is the company's most important quarter, covering the peak of the school-furniture delivery season. The company's revenues surprised the analyst compared to backlog trends related to Q1. Earlier shipments and the persistence of non-recurring disaster-relief sales may have impacted quarterly sales.

Looking at the future, management is taking a cautious look. The company removed the 'shipments plus backlog' non-GAAP figure from its earnings release and has warned directly about future trends. On the one hand, the post-pandemic stimulus fuel is losing force (despite an extension of ESSER), but on the other, shipping costs are ballooning again, hurting Virco's competitors.

Virco continues to trade at a P/E that is optically attractive (8.8x TTM earnings), but that embeds significant optimism about the future. If we assume that the future will be a mix of the current great business and the pre-pandemic barely-breakeven business, then Virco offers a yield barely above that of a Treasury. That does not seem like a great proposition, considering that Virco's secular trends are not extremely positive. For that reason, maintain my Hold rating for the stock.

2Q25 results and trends

Revenue surprise to the upside: Virco posted revenues up 1% for the year, which is high compared to revenue growth rates consistently going as high as 40% in the past (33% up YoY last quarter alone). However, this level of sales still surprised me because the company's backlog from 1Q25 was down 14% compared to 1Q24 figures entering 2Q24 (the company's fiscal is one ahead of the calendar year).

Three reasons seem to explain this difference. First, Virco's management has commented that the company has become more efficient at processing orders, and, therefore, backlogs are less representative of how business volume is as more business is done 'in-quarter', so to speak. Second, Virco seems to have benefited from disaster relief shipments continuing from Q1. Finally, the company may have captured some of the late shipments that were done in Q3, as commented on the 2Q25 MD&A.

This early shipment worsened the backlog trend, which now stands 18% lower than at the end of 2Q24. Q3 is still an important quarter for Virco.

Changing trends acknowledged: Management is not hiding the issue of future trends becoming more challenging and definitely uncertain. The company's earnings release's third bullet point reads, 'Order Rates Remain Strong, but Recent Trends Suggest Post-Pandemic Recovery May Be Slowing.' In addition, the company commented that 'the post-pandemic recovery of the school furniture market may yet hold additional surprises—both positive and negative—that are hard to predict.'

The company also removed the non-GAAP 'Shipments plus backlog' figure from the earnings release. This is despite the release saying that this measure is 'Management’s preferred forward-looking measure of business velocity'. If it was that important, removing it from the release is not a great sign.

My own measure of shipments plus backlog (revenue plus or minus the difference in quarterly backlogs) points to a deceleration, YoY.

Revenue and backlog growth, Virco Manufacturing (Author based on Virco's 10-Qs and earning releases)

Positives from ESSER: As commented in previous articles (more in detail in the February 2024 article), Virco's demand saw a significant boost from stimulus money going to school infrastructure, mostly from a program called ESSER. The program directed $200 billion to schools, only a portion of which went to infrastructure though. As the money from the program faded, so did Virco's growth decelerate. On a positive note, last month, the DoE approved extensions for the districts that have not used all of their money from this program yet. However, the remaining is a fraction of the original program, at less than $2 billion (most of which will not be spent on infrastructure).

Positives from shipping rates: The China container index, which measures shipping costs from the Asian country, has ballooned again in the past six months. As of this writing, the China index was up 100%, and the Shanghai index 150%, compared to December 2023 figures.

Container shipping costs make up a huge portion of the cost of Virco's competitors (Virco manufactures in the US, and most competitors import from Asia). Higher shipping costs will affect the proposals submitted by Virco's competitors in the next bidding round, affecting fiscal 2026 backlogs and sales.

The shipping rates have been falling since late July, but if they remain elevated by the end of the year, it is probable that Virco's competitors will pass a big part of that cost to their bids.

Valuation

Virco's stock price is now 16% below where I last valued the company in my last article from June 2024 (a Hold rating). The company's market cap is now $240 million, representing a P/E of 8.8x on TTM earnings of about $27 million.

This valuation seems attractive. However, I continue to believe that Virco's average revenues are significantly lower than the current ones (still affected by shipping costs and stimulus funding). Lower revenues are more than multiplied in the income statement, as Virco is a fixed-cost heavy company (with factories and highly skilled workers).

Let's assume that the company's future situation is a mid-point between today's great business and the pre-pandemic situation (during which Virco basically could breakeven only, generating no profits for more than a decade).

In that case, we could be talking of earnings of $14 million maybe, or an earnings yield of 5.8%. This is barely above what a safe Treasury pays. Virco's long-term growth is very limited, given that the US does not have a children boom leading to higher school furniture demand in the future, and Virco's other furniture markets are small.

For that reason, I continue to consider Virco a Hold at these prices. I have been warning about deteriorating trends for several quarters, and now management is recognizing that. I believe Virco is risky at this point.