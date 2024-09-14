Yanawut/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) offers its customers Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) on a single tightly integrated platform. Consistently recognized as a leader in UCaaS and CCaaS by Gartner (IT), 8x8 differentiates itself through its technology partner ecosystem. This ecosystem enables seamless integration of plug-in solutions onto its core platform, setting 8x8 apart from its competitors. Last year, the company launched several new products, including the enhanced Engage contact center offering and AI-driven bots for customer support. While the company benefits from the broader trend of companies seeking digital transformation, it faces challenges from increased competition and a weak macroeconomic environment. Despite facing revenue declines, the business continues to generate strong FCF, and recent debt refinancing has strengthened its financial position. Although the current EV/FCF multiple of 10.8 is attractive, the multiple risks discussed in this article contribute to significant uncertainty. As a result, I maintain a Neutral rating on the shares.

Financial highlights and my expectations looking ahead

As shown in the earnings summary above, Service revenue for Q1 FY25 was $172.8 million, down 1% and within management's guidance. Non-GAAP Operating margin was also within guidance, at 11.3%. A closer look at the geographical mix for this quarter, from the company's Q1 financial report, shows that US revenue saw a year over year decline of nearly 6%, while international revenue, which is predominantly from APAC, saw revenue increase 13%.

Despite mentioning solid momentum in new customer wins and a 35% year-over-year increase in new logos in the pipeline, management lowered its guidance for the year, as shown below. Since management has stopped reporting the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) metric since last quarter, I prefer to rely on the Remaining Performance Obligation (RPO) metric, which was at $780 million at the end of the quarter. This represents a 1% increase versus the prior quarter, though nearly 2% lower than the year ago period.

A headwind facing revenue growth this year that is likely impacting guidance is the remaining customers using the Fuze platform, a company that 8x8 acquired in 2022. According to management, this represents around 8% of total revenue. As the Fuze platform is phased out later this year, there is a high probability that some of these remaining customers may choose another product over migrating to the 8x8 platform.

Another headwind relates to the increased level of automation due to incorporating AI. This has led to a lower number of seats required by customers, as explained by 8x8's CEO when he stated:

I don't want you to blow it out of proportion is we do have some instances where people buy less seats because they're buying the bots.

Management, however, is aiming to counter this trend by upselling its latest AI-based products. Though they represented a small portion of revenue last quarter, the revenue from the new products increased more than 40% year over year. Management has highlighted a revenue opportunity of between $100 to $150 million if they succeed in selling at least five of their nine products to their existing customer base. Though I do not expect the headwind from Fuze to remain beyond the next two quarters, given the underlying dynamics related to the impact from AI, as well as management's focus on improving profitability, I expect the company's growth to remain in the low single-digit range while exiting fiscal year 25.

Following the recent debt refinancing, the company has lowered its interest expenses and extended it debt maturity until 2027, leaving it in a much stronger financial position. With gross debt at $411 million and cash on hand at $131 million, it is likely that future FCF generated is solely dedicated towards reducing debt, until net debt at least falls below $200 versus $280 million today.

Valuation

In order to value the stock, I will rely on the margin guidance which management has provided to investors, which is shown above. I expect total revenue for FY25 to be $720 million, with a gross margin close to 71%. Staying on the conservative side, I will assume a non-GAAP operating margin of 10%, which translates to $72 million in non-GAAP operating profit. After adjusting for annual interest costs of approximately $25 million, I anticipate FCF to end up at $47 million or $0.36 per share, based on 133 million shares outstanding.

At the current share price of $1.80, the company has a Price/FCF valuation multiple of 5. Given the company's substantial net debt of $280 million, the EV/FCF multiple is a more pertinent valuation metric. Shares are currently trading at an EV/FCF multiple of 10.8. While this indicates an extremely low valuation, it appears higher due to the company’s high debt load. As the company continues to reduce leverage through FCF generation, the EV/FCF multiple should contract significantly. Furthermore, management's guidance for FY 26, which I consider too optimistic, calls for FCF of $80 million in FY26. I see FCF at $60 million for FY26, mainly benefitting from lower interest related costs versus FY25

For comparison, 8x8’s industry peer RingCentral (RNG), which is growing at high-single digit rates and maintains a cleaner balance sheet, trades at Price/FCF and EV/FCF multiples of 6.9 and 10, respectively. The market clearly remains cautious about assigning higher valuation multiples to these businesses, reflecting the industry challenges, which I will explore further in the next section.

Additionally, 8x8's elevated stock-based compensation (SBC) remains a concern. Although SBC has been significantly reduced compared to the prior year, as shown below, it still amounts to around $50 million annually. This leads to the valuation becoming significantly higher on a GAAP basis.

Risks to consider

Competition

The UCaaS and CCaaS space remains highly competitive. 8x8 competes with RingCentral, Zoom (ZM) and Microsoft (MSFT) on the UCaaS side and mainly Five9 (FIVN) and NICE (NICE) on the CCaaS side. Discussing the recent competitive dynamics with respect to pricing, the company's CEO stated:

For example, we saw NICE making marketing splash for the $5 UCaaS offering. These solutions are typically feature-light and unintegrated, but the announcements have served to disrupt and extend sales cycles in some cases.

8x8 continues to differentiate itself through its fully integrated platform, which in addition to its strong technical offering, also allows its customers to have access to the best solutions on the market through the technology partner ecosystem.

Debt

The company's balance sheet continues to carry a substantial amount of debt. Consequently, it is crucial for margins and FCF generation to remain strong. This will enable ongoing deleveraging, positioning the company to be in a much stronger financial position by the time its debt matures in 2027.

AI-driven automation

As I discussed previously, the number of licenses/seats needed by 8x8's customers could potentially reduce significantly as AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants reduce the need for human operators. In response to this decline, 8x8 is looking to upsell its newer AI-based offering to its customers.

Macroeconomic weakness

Given the company's broad exposure to small and medium-sized businesses, a challenging economic environment could result in decreased demand for its products and extended sales cycles for closing new deals.

Conclusion

While the current valuation appears attractive, it becomes less compelling when factoring in the costs associated with stock-based compensation (SBC) and the various risks and uncertainties involved. Although there is potential upside if management can successfully upsell the latest products and reduce debt, the risk-reward profile remains balanced at this stage. Consequently, I am maintaining a Neutral rating on the shares.