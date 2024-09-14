China's Data Dump Shows That Time Is Running Out To Achieve This Year's Growth Target

Summary

  • Data largely came in weaker than already cautious forecasts, and with a less supportive base effect, we will need to see a significant stimulus push to reach this year’s growth target.
  • Looking at the output of industrial products, we can see the clear impact of the property market decline play out.
  • Monthly momentum has slowed in the last few months, and combined with a less supportive base effect, it will be challenging to reach this year's 5% growth target if there is no significant change ahead.

By Lynn Song

More bad news for the property market will continue to weigh on confidence

The National Bureau of Statistics published the 70-city housing prices for August, which showed home prices declined at an accelerated pace. New

