Halloween Supply Chain Activity Booms

Sep. 14, 2024 5:50 AM ETSUPL, SUPP, SHPP, SEA, CANE, JJSSF, SGGFF
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.14K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Halloween supply chain activity in the US reached a record high in 2024.
  • In 2024, shipments in the four-month period rose by 18.6% year-over-year, with 33,098 TEUs of shipments being the most for the period since at least 2007.
  • In 2024, spending appears to be directed more toward decorations, with imports that rose by 20.5% year-over-year in the May to August period.

Overhead view of warehouse worker moving pallet of goods with forklift in warehouse

Thomas Barwick

Halloween supply chain activity in the US reached a record high in 2024. Imports of related products rose by 18.6% year-over-year to 33,098 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container freight. US consumer spending during the "back to school" season, which covers July through September and includes

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.14K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SUPL--
ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF
SUPP--
TCW Transform Supply Chain ETF
SHPP--
Pacer Industrials and Logistics ETF
SEA--
U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF
CANE--
Teucrium Sugar ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News