There aren't many companies at Uber's scale (NYSE:UBER) that showcase as attractive long-term opportunities for growth, margin expansion, and increasing cash flows.

While the autonomous vehicle threat is the popular explanation for Uber's underperformance in recent months, I argue that Uber is perfectly positioned to benefit from AVs.

Instead, I offer my own explanation - Uber needs to continue cleaning its financial profile, accelerate shareholder returns, and show consistent sequential improvements in GAAP profitability.

Recapping Six Months Of Underperformance

Back in July, I published an article covering Uber, under the title 'Confusing Profit Trajectory Is Offsetting Growth Prospects'. At the time, Uber shares were in the midst of a sharp selloff, following the post-investor-day record highs.

In the investor day, Uber set the following ambitious growth targets:

In addition, the company announced a $7 billion buyback program, and there were several reports in the media about a potential sale of its freight business. Investors were justifiably enthusiastic about a company that's set to grow at a rapid pace for the foreseeable future, but no longer at the expense of shareholders. Rather, Uber made a commitment to become a capital-light, margin expansion story, and cut out non-core activities.

However, the first-quarter report immediately poured cold water on investor enthusiasm, as Uber's GAAP numbers once again took a step in the wrong direction. In addition, Tesla's imminent Robotaxi launch caused fears of disruption.

As a result, Uber shares are underperforming the market by over 20% in the past six months, though it should be noted the stock is up over 3x from the 2022 lows.

So, is this a buying opportunity? Let's find out.

The Uber Investment Thesis

Although I hate the fact Uber provided mid-term targets using such a flawed metric as Adjusted EBITDA, I don't think you can be anything except impressed from such ambitious targets.

I don't know many companies that can commit to mid-to-high teens growth with a revenue run-rate of over $40 billion, and the 30%-40% EBITDA growth target reflects a near doubling of margins.

Revenue Growth Algorithm

Double-clicking into the trajectory, Uber's revenue growth algorithm consists of three main pillars - Users; Frequency & Engagement and; New Products.

First, users. Uber has below 20% penetration in its top 10 markets, and much lower than that in others. Last time they provided this figure, the company talked about 10% penetration, so there's significant improvement already. With 156 million monthly active customers, up 14% Y/Y, I see Uber getting to 300 million by the end of this decade.

Second, frequency and engagement. Through the Uber One membership, merchant discounts, expanding selection of both delivery and mobility options, and improving targeting capabilities, Uber is consistently driving up engagement and frequency of use. The average consumer is engaging with Uber six times a week, and trips per monthly active customer reached an all-time high of 17.7 last quarter.

Lastly, new products. Currently, this primarily includes advertising, but we can also put expanding selection under this bucket. As Uber continues to introduce more offerings that monetize its highly engaged customer base, it's driving up its consolidated growth pace. For example, advertising are at a $1 billion run-rate, up over 50% Y/Y. Merchant-funded offerings are up 70% Y/Y, and groceries are also growing rapidly.

In short, I view Uber's mid-to-high teens growth target more than achievable for the foreseeable future.

Margin Expansion & Cash Flow Opportunity

If you look at marketplaces like Booking Holdings (BKNG), these can be extremely profitable businesses. The primary reason being that below the gross margin line, which for Uber is around 40%, all other costs are fixed.

This means that as the platform scales, Uber should benefit from significant operational leverage.

As you can see, almost all operating expense lines, as percentage of sales, are declining sharply, and there's no reason this won't continue. I'm not expecting such significant improvements going forward because there's not as much fat to trim as there was a few years ago, but I do expect consistent margin expansion.

In addition, Uber already is a very capital-light business, with less than 1% of revenues going to capex.

The bottom line here is simple. This is a high-teens growth company with a clear path to more than double its profit and cash flow margins. Such trajectories are the kind that led to significant market-beating returns.

Market Positioning & Autonomous Vehicles

Not so long ago, Uber's mobility and delivery markets were highly competitive, and very crowded. Most players were "buying" their customers, and operated at huge losses. Back then, it wasn't really clear if these businesses can become profitable.

Then, the market correction came. Many players got crushed and ran out of business, while others had to rationalize their pricing and costs.

Today, Uber has DoorDash (DASH) as its main competitor in delivery, and Lyft (LYFT) in mobility. In both categories, Uber is the number one player in terms of revenue, with a much more significant lead in mobility. In fact, DoorDash surpassed Uber in delivery gross bookings and continues to gain market share, but its take rate is much lower. On the contrary, Lyft is losing market share to Uber.

Participating in both markets is highly beneficial, as there are significant synergies across technology, customer acquisition, and driver adoption. Further, there's plenty of cross-selling options nobody else can offer.

Considering Uber's leadership in these markets is all but certain, investors view autonomous vehicles as the only real threat to the company's success.

Honestly, I think the AV risk is extremely over-exaggerated. If anything, it could be another growth driver.

This is what Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber's CEO, had to say on the subject in the recent call:

Uber is uniquely positioned to offer tremendous value for AV players looking to deploy their technology at scale. While the operation of a ride hail network may seem simple, our technology obscures a huge amount of complexity. We support roughly one million trips per hour and our average ETA globally is approximately four minutes. That’s possible because of marketplace tech that makes over 10 million predictions per second, and more mundanely, we handled more than 25 million lost items in just last year alone. We also know that a key factor in AV commercialization will be asset utilization. AV players will need to ensure that their expensive assets are being used as close to 24 hours a day as possible while also managing the daily and weekly peaks and valleys of ride hail activity. Uber can provide enormous demand without AV players needing to invest capital towards acquiring customers or building the marketplace tech that delivers reliability at the standard that consumers have come to expect. That’s all to say that Uber will be an indispensable partner for AV players of all sorts. We’re in late stage discussions with additional global AV players to join our platform and will have more announcements in the coming weeks and months.

I'm sorry for the length, but I think he does a perfect job explaining why Uber doesn't stand to lose from AVs. In fact, Uber already partnered with over 10 AV players, including the leader in Waymo.

As I'm writing this lines, shares of Uber are up nearly 5% following a Waymo partnership announcement. This is another testament to Uber's appeal to AV makers.

The big elephant in the room is of course Tesla (TSLA). Many people assume Tesla will operate its own platform for the Robotaxis, which is a key factor in the recent cautiousness regarding Uber's stock. Tesla is expected to hold a Robotaxi even in October, which should shed light on its plans.

Personally, I believe that history shows us expectations from Tesla are usually overexaggerated, both as it relates to the rollout timing and its impact on competitors.

To make a long story short, I think this is a risk investors will be wise to exploit.

Cleaning The P&L, And Stopping Dilution

As I wrote in my previous article, Uber is one of those companies whose GAAP numbers are always noisy, due to relatively large equity holdings, constant legal charges, high exposure to FX, and other non-operational expenses.

I think that the company can do a better job in making it easier for investors to understand their relevant numbers, and their reliance on an Adjusted EBITDA metric that excludes certain core items like stock-based compensation only makes it harder.

In fact, I'm quite confident that if they had set their 30%-40% guidance with operating profit, the stock was trading much higher.

Another topic of consideration is dilution, as despite the announcement of a $7 billion guidance, Uber is still buying back less shares than it issues.

I assume that the recent debt issuance will help in accelerating buybacks, and stock-based comp has been relatively steady for 9 consecutive quarters.

So, Uber is making good steps, but not yet fully there. This brings us to valuation.

Valuation

Uber is trading at a 3% forward FCF yield, in which I subtract SBC. This is fairly low considering the company's growth prospects.

However, call me old-fashioned, but I think that P/E is still the most important metric to look at for a simple understanding of a company's valuation.

Uber is currently trading at 65 times '24 earnings, and 34 times '25 earnings. However, the noisy P&L makes those estimates less reliable.

All in all, I think that Uber is fairly valued or slightly undervalued considering all of the above. If it was a clean 34x P/E, it would have been an extremely attractive buying opportunity, but it's not.

My near-term price target is $82, reflecting a 37x multiple on 2025 estimates.

Conclusion

Uber has one of the most attractive growth trajectories for a company of its scale, in addition to a clear path for margin expansion and accelerating buybacks.

The company's noisy P&L, dilution, and reliance on adjusted metrics are making it tough to evaluate its core profit power. That, combined with the AV risk which I find overexaggerated, are weighing down on the stock.

I think the right path for investors is to initiate a position here, and continue to add to it as Uber's financial profile matures. I'm certain that when buybacks accelerate, and the company delivers several consecutive quarters of GAAP margin expansion, shares will go up.

Therefore, I upgrade Uber to a 'Buy'.