JPRE: Top Notch Real Estate Fund

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.23K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 in the recent months, driven by Fed rate cut expectations and strategic sector shifts by its experienced managers.
  • The fund's active repositioning towards Office and Industrial REITs and away from defensive sectors has captured upside returns.
  • Over the long-run, JPRE's manager has adeptly traded REITs for over 2 decades, adding significant alpha along the way.
  • With a potentially weakening economy, I recommend investors stick with JPRE's experienced managers.

Businessman looking at futuristic skyline of Osaka, Japan at dusk

EschCollection

A few months ago, I recommended the JPMorgan Realty Income Fund (NYSEARCA:JPRE), an actively managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") fund managed by JPMorgan Asset Management. So far, JPRE has performed well, returning over 20% in the past few months and far outpacing

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.23K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in JPRE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JPRE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JPRE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPRE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News