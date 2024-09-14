Uber Stock: The One Thing Stopping Me From Buying It

Investor's Compass profile picture
Investor's Compass
80 Followers

Summary

  • Uber has transitioned from a cash-burning business to a profitable one, with more revenue, earnings, and cash flow growth on the way.
  • Uber has expanded partnerships with Waymo and Cruise, strengthening its position in the autonomous vehicle market, which adds to its long-term growth prospects despite competition from Tesla.
  • The stock looks undervalued based on my reverse DCF analysis.
  • My technical analysis suggests the stock is in a short-term downtrend, keeping me from buying it for now.

Close-up on a couple using the GPS while driving a car

Hispanolistic

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)(NEOE:UBER:CA) has come a long way in the past few years, going from being a cash-burning business to a profitable one while maintaining solid growth. As a result, the stock has proven many bears

This article was written by

Investor's Compass profile picture
Investor's Compass
80 Followers
I objectively search for undervalued stocks of any size across a wide variety of industries using quantitative methods that I've thoroughly backtested for success. I believe the numbers are more important than the story (most of the time), as they tend to paint a more realistic picture of the company’s prospects. I have been investing since 2013. Apart from what I’ve learned from experience, my knowledge comes from reading a vast number of stock market books over the years. Some of my favorites include 100 Baggers, Financial Shenanigans, and The Quants.Earlier part of StockBros Research and now writing under this account.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UBER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UBER Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UBER

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UBER
--
UBER:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News