What Happens When China Jumps Back Into This Gold Bull Market?

Money Metals Exchange profile picture
Money Metals Exchange
3.27K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Gold set another new record on Thursday as investors drool over the prospect of an interest rate cut next week.
  • Investors shrugged off a small uptick in core CPI last month and a larger-than-expected increase in producer prices, anticipating that the Federal Reserve is going to cut interest rates anyway.
  • A sagging Chinese stock market, along with real estate prices, pushed many investors into the safety and stability of gold.
  • Gold's recent price gains have largely been driven by factors in the West. Dollar weakness has helped gold.

Spanish Bull Statue

TommL

Do you know who has been missing from the most recent gold bull run? The Chinese. And yet, we're still seeing gold push to record highs.

What happens when the Chinese jump back into the market with both feet?

This article was written by

Money Metals Exchange profile picture
Money Metals Exchange
3.27K Followers
Precious Metals News & Analysis - Gold News, Silver News from Money Metals Exchange Money Metals Exchange provides the latest precious metals news for savvy, self-reliant investors who want to invest in gold, silver & other precious metals. | Check Silver Prices: https://www.moneymetals.com/silver-price | Check Gold Prices: https://www.moneymetals.com/gold-price

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
PGJ--
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
EWH--
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
GXC--
SPDR® S&P China ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News