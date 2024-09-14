Warner Bros. Discovery: The Risks Are Mounting (Downgrade)

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
786 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery faces declining earnings due to reduced linear TV viewership and significant debt, making deleveraging challenging.
  • The loss of NBA broadcasting rights will likely accelerate Networks' decline, impacting profitability and extending the timeline.
  • The economic downturn risks further revenue contraction, complicating Warner Bros' ability to meet leverage targets and reinstate shareholder returns.
  • Given increased uncertainties, Warner Bros. Discovery no longer presents an attractive risk/return tradeoff.

NBA Store - NYC

hapabapa

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) is not for the faint-hearted. The company's earnings are contracting due to declining linear TV viewership, it is also saddled with a mountain of debt.

The stock is cheap, though, very cheap! Warner Bros is trading at ~3.5x

This article was written by

Curonian Research profile picture
Curonian Research
786 Followers
Long-Term Focussed In-Depth Fundamental Analysis.Former Associate at a $10 billion hedge fund, with 15 years of professional experience in equity markets. Holds a First-Class Honours degree in Financial Economics from the University of London and is a CFA Level III candidate.An avid reader and a Berkshire Hathaway buff.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WBD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WBD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News