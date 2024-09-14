SLR Investment: A Strong And Stable BDC With Concentrated Portfolio

Sep. 14, 2024 8:43 AM ETSLR Investment Corp. (SLRC)
Allen Cooke profile picture
Allen Cooke
332 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • SLRC has a portfolio of $2.1 billion, diversified amongst 800 unique issuers.
  • SLRC is trading at a 15% discount to net asset value and with a current yield of 10.6%.
  • 64% of the portfolio is asset-based (ABL) or equipment finance.

Three women and two men in a business meeting.

Hinterhaus Productions

SLRC is an owner, originator and manager of corporate loans to smaller companies. As of June 30, the SLRC total portfolio size is $2.1 billion and is diversified amongst 800 unique issuers and is 98% senior secured investments. The company is a business

This article was written by

Allen Cooke profile picture
Allen Cooke
332 Followers
Robert Allen Cooke is the Managing Partner and Portfolio Manager of Broxton Capital Advisors, LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SLRC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SLRC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLRC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News