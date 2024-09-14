Hinterhaus Productions

SLRC is an owner, originator and manager of corporate loans to smaller companies. As of June 30, the SLRC total portfolio size is $2.1 billion and is diversified amongst 800 unique issuers and is 98% senior secured investments. The company is a business development corporation, or BDC. This designation allows for profits to be distributed to shareholders, similar to a REIT. The company is similar to a bank, which only makes loans and pays most of the profits to shareholders.

According to the Company website: " SLR Investment provides investors access to an illiquid private credit asset class through a yield-oriented, publicly traded common stock (NASDAQ:SLRC). The Company has a pass-through structure that is designed to eliminate substantially all taxation at the investment company level. Income generated from directly originated investments is paid out quarterly to shareholders." Essentially, SLRC manages a large loan portfolio and distributes profits after expenses to its shareholders. The dividend has remained stable at 41 cents per quarter since 2018, up from 40 cents per quarter prior to that year. However, for a while the company paid this amount monthly at 13.66 cents.

We believe that SLRC is a compelling investment for several reasons: Currently, the stock is trading at $15.40, a 15% discount compared to the book value of $18.20. This book value, or net asset value (NAV) per share, represents the value of the loan portfolio minus liabilities and was $18.19 as of March 31, 2024. With an annual dividend yield of $1.64, the current yield stands at 10.6%, which is approximately 700 basis points over the 10-year Treasury yield and 500 basis points over the high-yield index. The investment approach, which consists almost exclusively of first-lien senior secured notes, provides additional protection. These types of investments usually have a higher recovery in default scenarios (50-70%). As of June 30, 2024, 64% of the portfolio is asset-based or equipment finance, 24% comprises company loans, and 11% consists of life science loans. SLRC Capital Partners also has a dedicated team specializing in life science investments, focusing on loans to healthcare companies, including notable borrowers like BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO).

Investors should be mindful that book value or NAV can decline due to realized losses and mark-to-market adjustments. SLRC shares can be volatile despite representing a stable loan book. For instance, in early 2020 the book value dropped 10% due to COVID-19, and shares fell more than 50% before recovering. As with any publicly traded BDC, there is a tendency for book value erosion. However, SLRC has been stable since 2022, and management’s recent commentary reflects confidence in continued stability: “We believe the recent stability of our NAV reflects our multi-strategy senior secured portfolio” and “Our net investment income per share in the second quarter reached the highest level in five years, reflecting our deliberate approach in rebuilding the investment portfolio after a period of conservatism during the onset of COVID.”

When investing in publicly traded loan portfolios, it’s crucial to consider the NAV per share and its trajectory (whether it is stable or trending lower). The current discount to book value offers some protection, but investors should remain cautious about share price volatility and NAV stability.

Our buy rating and price target of $16.50 reflect the stability of SLRC’s portfolio, particularly due to its concentration in asset-based and equipment finance, and the fact that 98% of the portfolio consists of first-lien senior secured loans. The investment receives some protection from the 15% NAV discount. We believe this stability will support NAV and dividend stability.

Company Stats & Estimates$ Current Yield 10.6% Shares Outstanding 55mm Equity Market Cap 839 Total Assets 2,448 Total Liabilities 1,445 2024 Investment Income 243 2024 Distributable EPS 1.88 2025 Distributable EPS 2.12 2024 Distributable Earnings 102 2025 Distributable Earnings 116 2024 Current Cash Flow Yield 12.21% Enterprise Value 1,993 Dividend coverage @1.64 114% Price to Dist Earnings / Share 8.2 2024 YE book value / share $18.05 2025 YE book value / share $18.06 2026 YE book value / share $18.07 Click to enlarge