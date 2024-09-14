Surge In Fallen Angels Expected Amid Economic Uncertainty

Summary

  • Fallen angels and broad high yield performed relatively in line in August, 1.53% vs 1.59%, with fallen angels trailing the broad market by 1.45% YTD.
  • Weaker employment figures have also lent support for a rate cut, although the implications on lower rated credit are likely less positive.
  • Bloomberg recently predicted that the high yield market may experience an increase in fallen angels due to increasing economic uncertainty and negative outlooks for specific sectors.

With higher rates pressuring balance sheets and economic uncertainty ahead, U.S. companies at risk of downgrade have risen to $93B from $19B in January, while the risk of rising stars remains relatively low.

Fallen angels (as represented by the ICE

