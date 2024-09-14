Summit Hotel Properties: Fed Easing And Undemanding Valuation Trump Reduced Outlook

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
622 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Summit Hotel Properties is a lodging REIT with 62% exposure to the Sun Belt region. 95% of hotels operate under the Marriott, Hyatt, and Hilton brands.
  • So far in 2024 the REIT has lagged the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF's performance by around 15%.
  • This has resulted in the company trading at a substantial AFFO discount relative to larger REIT peers.
  • Performance in Q2 2024 was robust but RevPAR growth should moderate in the remainder of the year, with the company cutting its full-year outlook.
  • Key risks to consider are a potential recession, slower Fed easing given the debt-heavy capital structure, and RevPAR growth driven by occupancy rather than ADR.

USA, Texas, Dallas, Reunion tower, dusk (long exposure)

Walter Bibikow/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) has substantially underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) so far in 2024, with the shares delivering a ~1% loss against the ~14% gain for the benchmark ETF:

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
622 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, and high-yield bonds, starting a fascination with markets and the economy that has not faded despite the years. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. On Seeking Alpha I mostly cover REITs and financials, with occasional articles on ETFs and other stocks driven by a macro trade idea.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on INN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News