EPR Properties: This 7.3% Yield Is Still Too Good To Miss

Sep. 14, 2024 9:24 AM ETEPR Properties (EPR) StockAMC2 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.33K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • EPR Properties is a well-managed REIT with a unique portfolio of experiential properties and a high-margin 7.3% dividend yield, making it compelling for passive income investors.
  • The trust's dividend is well-covered by funds from operations, with a low 70% pay-out ratio, providing a high margin of safety even in a recession.
  • EPR Properties reaffirmed its 2024 FFO forecast, and despite some exposure to the troubled theater industry, it is diversifying and reducing this risk.
  • With a current FFO multiple of 9.7x and a strategic shift away from movie theaters, EPR Properties is a strong buy for long-term passive income investors.

REIT Real Estate Investment Housing Background

filo

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is a well-managed entertainment-focused real estate investment trust with a unique portfolio of experiential properties across the United States.

EPR Properties easily covered its monthly dividend of $0.285 per share with funds from operations as adjusted

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
12.33K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of epr either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News