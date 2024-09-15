cemagraphics

The S&P 500 (SPY) flipped back bullish this week with an amazing intraday reversal on Wednesday, more often seen at bear market lows. A rally of over 4% then unwound the previous week's bearish drop. This type of erratic behavior is typical when the short-term market trend is uncertain and indecision prevails. It's not surprising, considering there’s still an even split on whether the Fed will cut rates by 25 or 50 basis points next week, and no clarity of who holds the lead in the upcoming November election.

Trading these wild swings is never easy, but support levels and some logic helped call the bounce. As pointed out in last weekend's article, "...weakness on Monday is likely short-lived and should lead to a short-term reversal as Friday's sellers re-buy with weekend risk in the rear mirror." I did expect a recovery, but the move higher was much stronger than I envisioned and has me wondering if the S&P 500 will break out after all.

This week's article will focus on what is likely to happen at the previous highs of 5651-69, and update some targets should the S&P 500 break resistance into "blue sky." Various techniques will be applied to multiple timeframes in a top-down process which also considers the major market drivers. The aim is to provide an actionable guide with directional bias, important levels, and expectations for future price action.

S&P 500 Monthly

As outlined in previous articles, September is typically a weaker month. Moreover, Septembers during election years close higher only 50% of the time and average out at a -0.46% loss. It's not a good backdrop for a sustained rally, but neither is it a reason to expect a huge drop. In short, there is no strong bias.

Should the S&P 500 break higher, it likely fades again either this month or next. On the other hand, given the bullish pattern, a large drop is unlikely to be sustained. As pointed out last week, "My impression of the monthly chart is the pattern is still bullish, and the top is unlikely to be in. Weakness in September and October is often followed by a post-election rally to new highs."

SPX Monthly (Tradingview)

All significant levels are unchanged from last week.

The 5669 top remains the obvious resistance point. Above that, there is no major level until 6124, although the 5879 level might be relevant. This is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the 2022 bear market on the logarithmic chart.

5390 and the August low of 5119 are initial supports. 5265 at the March/April highs might also be relevant if there is confluence in the area from other timeframes.

The August bar completed the upside Demark exhaustion count and is clearly still having an effect.

S&P 500 Weekly

This week's bar was pretty much a mirror image of the previous week's bar. The close of 5626 was slightly higher than the previous 5624 high, so it gives a slight edge to the bulls, especially after the solid hold of the 20-week MA. Closing near the highs of the week suggests there should be follow through higher early next week.

SPX Weekly (Tradingview)

Previous highs at 5651-5669 are resistance.

The 20-week MA is potential support near 5400, but I wouldn't trust it to hold again if it were to be tested next week. 5324-5358 is the next weekly support area. The channel low and 50-week MA are major support and may well catch up with price over the following weeks if the S&P500 continues consolidating.

Next week will be bar 6 (of 9) in an upside Demark count. As these counts often have an effect from bars 8 onwards, it should be active in early October, assuming it continues.

S&P 500 Daily

The low volume area 5390-400 has been highlighted in articles since mid-June, and it clearly remains key. However, few would have anticipated Wednesday's move from there.

Resistance at the highs is clear, and while there are good odds of a break-out, until S&P 500 actually clears 5669 and closes above, caution is advised.

A consolidation and pullback to 5550-60 would create a nice looking inverse head and shoulders pattern and create a better buying opportunity to position for a potential break higher.

SPX Daily (Tradingview)

There is some minor resistance in the gap above 5624, but clearly 5649-69 is the major resistance zone. Above that, there's only blue sky, so various measured moves and Fibonacci extensions act as potential targets. Many of them look too high given the context and the most realistic is the 161.8% Fib extension of the latest pullback, which comes in at 5805. 5763 is also a level worth mentioning, but is not a place to short unless other supporting factors develop.

5550-60 is initial support. 5500 is the next level of interest, but a move this deep would indicate weakness and is probably one to avoid, as it could lead to a drop back through 5400.

An upside Demark exhaustion signal will be on bar 4 (of 9) on Monday. This means no exhaustion signal can complete next week.

Drivers/Events

Slightly hotter-than-expected CPI and PPI readings should have cemented a 25bps cut from the Fed next week, and the odds climbed as high as 89%. However, the situation changed when Nick Timiraos in the Wall Street Journal suggested a 50bp hike is still a possibility. His comments had weight, as the Fed often uses the WSJ to "leak" signals when it is in a blackout period and want to guide the market one way or another. Certainly, markets took it seriously, as the odds of a 50bps cut have swiftly risen back to 50%.

This uncertainty puts the FOMC meeting back as a potential major driver. Stocks clearly think a 50bps cut is a positive, even if history suggests otherwise (at least in the longer-term). A 50bps move also heightens the risk of another carry trade unwind, and USDJPY made a new 2024 low on Friday. In the short-term, though, bulls will be euphoric, and I'd expect the S&P500 to break-out if it is delivered.

Retail sales on Tuesday and Unemployment Claims on Thursday are likely overshadowed, but the latter is a potential market mover given the backdrop of the weaker labour market.

Probable Moves Next Week(s)

The technicals remain bullish and a break to new all-time highs is still expected. Whether it happens next week or there is another dip first isn't clear as prices remain at lower highs and the FOMC meeting looms large. I think the odds favour a break-out, but one that slows as weak seasonality and a monthly exhaustion signal dampen the rally. 5763 looks like the next stop if 5669 is exceeded and next week closes at new all-time highs.

Should the rally stall and reverse at lower highs again, 5550 needs to hold to keep the positive momentum. Indeed, if it holds and leads to a rally, a bullish inverse head and shoulders pattern would set up.

Breaking and closing below 5550 would be a warning that another sharp drop could unfold.