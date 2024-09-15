Citizen Kepler/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Austal (OTCPK:AUTLF) is one of the companies that is part of my defense contract monitors and has logged $3.7 billion in contracts since 2018. With this report, I am initiating financial coverage for Austal. Since this is my first time covering the company, I will provide a brief description of the company’s activities. After that, I will discuss the most recent earnings, the risks and opportunities, followed by a stock price target assessment and rating.

Austal Is A Global Ship Building Company

Austal is an Australia company active in the shipbuilding and defense industries. Through shipyards in Mobile, Vung Tau in Vietnam, Balamban in the Philippines and Henderson in Perth, Austal provides design and construction of defense and commercial vessels with various service centres and offices around the globe, including San Diego, London, Brisbane and Canberra. The company’s portfolio includes sailing cargo ships, ferries, frigates, landing craft and ocean surveillance ships with a customer base in the Philippines and Vietnam and the Navy of the US and Australia.

A Challenging Year For Austal

While demand for defense equipment is high, Austal had a challenging year. Shipbuilding plans are made for the long term, so increases to defense demand can trickle through in the order book as also was evident in the AUD 12.7 billion backlog, but conversion of the backlog to sales does not happen overnight. So, what the company was left with was an AUD 166 million pressure due to lower littoral combat ship volumes as the company transitions to new programs while increased support for USA ships was offset by a weaker sales environment for commercial vessels in Australasia as well as lower defense volumes in the region. Due to energy transition complexities, commercial ferry sales currently are lower and that is reflected in the Australasia shipbuilding revenue decline. Overall, revenues declined by 7.3% to AUD 1.59 billion, driven by the lower USA shipbuilding revenues.

At the EBIT level, the results improved from an AUD 5 million loss to an AUD 56 million profit or AUD 59 excluding exceptional items. There was a slight currency tailwind, but the bigger improvements were observed in the USA with lower losses recognized on the T-ATS (Towing, Salvage and Rescue) program partially offset by lower littoral combat ship program while higher volumes of support provided a significant contribution to the EBIT. Partially offsetting those gains were lower Australasia defense and commercial work, with a minor uptick in Australasia support work.

One-off items included an AUD 54 million gain on the sale of land for the construction of a bridge, and this was offset by DoJ provision and fees in the amount of AUD 57 million for supplying valves to the US Navy that did not comply with specifications.

What Are The Risks And Opportunities For Austal?

With an AUD 12.7 billion backlog, it is clear that there are plenty of opportunities for the business for revenue growth. The energy transition topic eventually should drive commercial fleet renewal orders. However, we also see the challenges in the commercial market and the cost overruns on the T-ATS and floating dock programs and while things seem to be getting better, it shows that part of the portfolio of Austal is exposed to either contract risks due to some contracts not capturing the inflated cost environment faced today or depressed demand profiles. So, there definitely are some risks to the business.

Austal Stock Is A Buy With Risks

To determine multi-year price targets The Aerospace Forum has developed a stock screener which uses a combination of analyst consensus on EBITDA, cash flows and the most recent balance sheet data. Each quarter, we revisit those assumptions, and the stock price targets accordingly. In a separate blog I have detailed our analysis methodology.

Austal stock definitely has some risks on defense program cost overruns as well as a weak commercial environment. However, the commercial environment seems to be improving, and the company has a defense backlog that is less exposed to cost inflation compared to the plagued program. In the coming years, the company will invest in the US business to capitalize on the backlog, which should unlock upside.

EBITDA is set to grow at a rate of 33.5% between 2023 and 2026 while total free cash flow generation will be slightly positive on the back of the aforementioned investments. At a company median EV/EBITDA, the stock is fairly valued for the current financial year, but does have 10% upside against FY26 earnings, and we also note that the company is currently trading closer in line with peers than to its median. This could potentially unlock additional upside to the stock price.

Conclusion: Austal Can Capitalize On Its Backlog

The business environment definitely has not been the easiest one for Austal. However, we see that there is significant demand for its products and the company is positioning to capitalize on that. As a result, I do believe that while there are some risks to the cost execution and commercial demand profile, Austal does have value in the years ahead and could provide an appealing investment opportunity for the longer term.

