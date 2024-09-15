Luis Alvarez

I have covered Tiny (TSXV:TINY:CA) (OTCQX:TNYZF) once before:

At the time, Tiny was trading for around $2.70 per share (all numbers will be discussed in Canadian Dollars, as reported by Tiny). Today, the stock has slipped over 40% to where it trades for ~$1.60.

As part of my analysis, I issued a ‘Hold’ rating for the stock. I cited their contracting margins and lack of catalysts as reasons to be hesitant to buy the stock.

As a reminder, Tiny operates as a majority acquirer of niche, cash flowing businesses. The originally started out as a design agency, Metalab, which happens to still be a part of Tiny’s portfolio. The founders used the cash flow created from the design agency to go out and acquire other businesses to add to the growing portfolio.

In this analysis, I will be discussing my key takeaways from Tiny’s Q2 financial results including their management changes and adjusted focus. Ultimately, I will recommend another ‘Hold’ rating for the stock.

New Management

The most significant change for Tiny over the last few months has been their change in management. Historically, the company had been run by one of the co-founders, Andrew Wilkinson. Wilkinson’s tenure as CEO, at least while the company was publicly-listed, was underwhelming to say the least. Tiny went public on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada back in April 2023 as part of a merger with WeCommerce. At the time, shares were trading for ~$4.50 before slumping to ~$2.60 in June. It was at this time when Tiny announced that Wilkinson would be stepping down as CEO.

Wilkinson was replaced by Jordan Taub, a former executive at WeCommerce. While Wilkinson’s career was built primarily from his time at Tiny, Taub’s background is multifaceted. Prior to his time at WeCommerce, Taub worked at Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF) and at KPMG. Taub’s time at Constellation Software is particularly noteworthy considering that Constellation is perhaps the best-regarded serial acquirer of vertical software companies in the world. I believe it’s no coincidence that Tiny chose someone with such a background to lead their company into their newest rebuilding chapter.

In addition to changing out their CEO, Tiny also appointed Mike McKenna as the new CFO for the company. McKenna joins with a background with a host of experiences in M&A and capital raising, including serving as the director of the technology, media, and telecom group at ScotiaBank. Once again, it’s no coincidence that Tiny opted to appoint a leader with a strong M&A background.

Focus On Debt Paydown

Despite appointing two new executives with backgrounds geared toward M&A, it sounds like M&A activities will be put on the backburner for the moment. Taub made it clear in their latest earnings call that paying down debt will be their top priority moving forward. I’ve listed several of his statements from the call below to emphasize its clear importance to the new management team.

“I also wanted to highlight that we repaid about $16 million of debt in the quarter, and we sit at net debt of just under $100 million.”

“You'll see our commitment to reducing that debt load and managing the balance sheet over the coming quarters as it gives us more flexibility to kind of operate and pursue our acquisition strategy.”

“Ultimately EBITDA and cash flow are very important to this business as we think about servicing debt and finding opportunities to reinvest capital.”

“Certainly hearing from a lot of investors and the analysts who cover the stock, there was a desire and a hope that we will provide more disclosure in and around our ability to service our debt load. This is important both from the perspective of our own operations and ensuring that we are providing good strong quality of information to investors.”

“We want to make sure that we're highlighting the fact that we're adequately servicing the debt that we had, making significant principal repayments as well.”

“We want to make sure that we're paying down our debt, you know, both scheduled and voluntary. Now that we have this, this is kind of the long-term key metric in North Star that we're focused on.”

“I really just wanted to highlight the commitment to managing the balance sheet, showing that we're paying attention to our leverage levels.”

“In the quarter, we paid down $16 million of total debt. And this is generating significant interest savings for us. We're committed to continuing that. We have both scheduled and voluntary payments coming up and I'm excited to just keep reporting on this.”

“I'll highlight again that we've said this a number of times in the presentation, but we're dedicated to managing and reducing your debt levels.”

“Right now, you see that we're focused on paying down debt.”

I list all of these different instances not for redundancy's sake, but for the sake of emphasis. Clearly, Tiny’s debt levels are top-of-mind for the new management team and it will be their top priority moving forward. This is the main theme that I took away from their earnings call.

For equity investors, this emphasis may come across as disheartening. Tiny has gotten to a point where they essentially are laden with too much debt to preserve optionality for strategic acquisitions. Considering that they brand themselves as strategic acquirers, it’s disappointing to hear that acquisitions will be on the back burner at least for the time being. And when you account for the fact that they’ve generated only $14M in cash from operations over the last year, I’m afraid it may be a very long road forward.

Priority For Recurring Revenue

Throughout their earnings call, Taub and McKenna also made sure to emphasize their focus on recurring revenue within their business. They noted that in Q2, they had $9.6M of annual recurring revenue. This accounts for about 20% of their $50M of total revenue in the quarter.

It’s unsurprising that the new management team wants to focus on growing and acquiring recurring revenue. After all, it’s generally valued at the highest multiples. However, I have to point out that Tiny has still taken quite an unconventional route to get to where they are today. As I mentioned earlier, they began as a design agency. Only after the design agency became successful did they then transition into the software space. In many ways, I feel as if Tiny’s just searching for the next shiny ARR object that catches their attention–regardless of whether or not it lines up well with their expertise. Additionally, considering that recurring revenue still accounts for only 20% of their total revenue, it may be a long time before Tiny’s stock sees tangible multiple expansion due to commanding a greater share of recurring revenue.

Furthermore, I find it interesting that they brought this up as an emphasis during their earnings call. How do they expect to acquire more ARR when clearly their focus is to pay down debt instead?

Financials

Tiny’s latest financial statements continue to tell an interesting story. Their Q2 revenue was up 7.4% from a year prior. This is significantly lower than their year-over-year growth in previous quarters, which were 34.7%, 31.8%, 23.5%, and 41.6%. Over the last four quarters, the company generated $201.6M of revenue–crossing the $200M mark for their first time.

On a GAAP-basis, they generated a $2.1M net loss in Q2. Their performance wasn’t much better on a cash-basis either, as they produced only $700k of cash from operations. One of their largest line-items on their financial statement is their debt repayment of $20.1M in the quarter. However, when the company is barely generating any cash, repaying debt at this rate is unsustainable. Couple this with the fact that they have only $22.4M of cash and marketable securities on their balance sheet, and it paints a bleak picture for Tiny’s financial health.

When I look at Tiny’s financials, I’m confused by what I see. If you asked me to guess what type of company they were, I doubt I’d ever suggest that they’re a serial acquirer of niche, cash flowing businesses. Naturally, you’d expect that a company like this would actually have free cash flow or at least cash on their balance sheet to show for their work, right? Sadly, this isn’t the case for Tiny. At this point in time, they’ve found themselves in a predicament–one that I’d be hesitant to touch as an investor.

Valuation

Currently, Tiny is trading at an EV/Revenue multiple of 1.9x which is near the stock’s all-time low.

As I discussed in my last analysis, this may sound cheap, especially considering their self-proclaimed branding as acquirers of software businesses–an area that typically fetches far higher multiples. But when you look under the hood and realize that only ~20% of their revenue is recurring, you begin to understand that they shouldn’t be valued like a software company. Add in the fact that Tiny’s growth has come to a relative stall, and I begin to wonder what investors are actually paying for at this point.

As part of my last analysis, I also compared Tiny’s valuation to that of Constellation Software. Currently, Constellation is trading at an EV/Revenue multiple of 7.5x. However, I used Constellation’s multiples as more of a valuation ceiling for Tiny than anything. Of course, it goes without saying that Constellation’s business is far more valuable on an absolute and relative basis and it should be expected that Tiny’s multiples are far less than Constellation’s.

Of the two Wall Street analysts covering the stock, both rate it a ‘Hold.’ Together, they have an average price target for Tiny of $2.13.

This price target implies significant upside potential, but I’d be hesitant to take it for face value. Tiny’s stock is down almost 30% over the last month alone. In fact, a month ago, the stock was trading for ~$2.20 per share, which is actually higher than the analysts’ average price target. It remains to be seen if the analysts have updated their price targets recently, or if they’re yet to update their existing targets.

Markets reacted poorly to Tiny’s Q2 earnings release. Considering that year-over-year top-line growth went from over 30% to 7% in a single quarter, I believe this reaction was appropriate. As such, I believe that Tiny’s stock is priced appropriately at the moment.

Conclusion

Tiny’s business model sounds simple on paper: acquire niche, cash flowing businesses and reinvest the cash to acquire more such businesses. However, Tiny has found this to be much harder in practice.

In coming quarters, investors should keep an eye on Tiny’s ability to pay down its debt. Management’s ability to accomplish this goal will be their first real test in the public markets. Depending on how well they’re able to execute on their plan will likely dictate the future trajectory of the stock. In the meantime, I recommend waiting on the sidelines, hence my ‘Hold’ rating.

