For every 25 basis point reduction in the Fed funds rate, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) would be set to see its annual interest expenses dip by at least $1.73 million on its revolving credit facility which is currently priced at a variable interest rate of between 5.164% to 6.931% and had a balance of $691.61 million at the end of the REIT's fiscal 2024 second quarter. There will be another $500,000 in annual savings on interest expenses on its term loan due 2027. MPW has fixed the remainder of its debt at interest rates ranging from 0.993% to 6.877%. Hence, while the internally managed REIT has 91% of its total debt fixed, pending Fed rate cuts are set to deliver a boost to the ongoing plan to materially reduce leverage from currently well-staggered debt maturities. This is critical for shareholders' equity to start growing again.

The REIT's weighted average interest rate was 4.174% at the end of the quarter with its quarterly interest expense at $101.4 million, down from the year-ago figure by roughly $3 million. Pending Fed rate cuts have the potential to dramatically enhance MPW's balance sheet as well as improve sentiment on the common shares that trade on a historically low multiple to free cash flow of 9.47x. This compares to a free cash flow multiple of 13.8x for LTC Properties (LTC) and a 21.35x multiple for CareTrust REIT (CTRE). Bulls are not suggesting MPW should be trading on an equivalent multiple to CTRE or NHI, they're suggesting the company's tenant headwinds are reaching a positive inflection point and the historically low multiple is set to recover. I flagged this when I last covered MPW, also noting how the REIT's short interest could expose bears to a squeeze.

Hospital Sales, Steward Health Exposure Reduction, And Debt Reduction

MPW last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share, around $0.32 per share annualized. The dividend reduction will save around $170 million per year and was catalyzed by an amendment to its credit facility that was communicated ahead of the dividend announcement. The amendment to the credit facility reduces its revolver commitment to $1.28 billion from $1.4 billion. It also resets MPW's net worth covenant to $5 billion from $6.7 billion. Critically, MPW has the option to terminate the amendment if Steward's hospital operations are transitioned to other operators.

This process is well underway with MPW reaching a settlement with Steward Health last week that severs the REIT's relationship with the operator. It will see the immediate transition of operations in 15 hospitals across the US to higher quality operators. The deal is inclusive of 23 hospitals previously operated by Steward but MPW has already reached an agreement with four tenants to lease and operate 65% of these hospitals located in Florida, Louisiana, Arizona, Texas, and Ohio. MPW expects to receive around $160 million in aggregate annualized cash rental payments from the fourth quarter of 2026 and expects a lease base of $2 billion upon stabilization during this quarter. Cash rent payments for all 15 properties begin in a few months in January 2025. MPW also sold 11 facilities in Colorado to the University of Colorado Health for $86 million in August with $2.5 billion of liquidity created year-to-date as of the release of the REIT's second-quarter earnings.

The market expects the Fed to have cut rates by roughly 250 basis points a year from now. This would mean to mean a 10x of the current quarterly interest saving on the variable tranches of MPW's debt. To be clear, MPW's valuation was driven to record lows on the agglomeration of historical headwinds from a pandemic that spiked inflation for hospital operators and a subsequent interest rate surge that discombobulated the balance sheet of REITs. This zeitgeist rightly provided fertile grounds for bears that have driven short interest in the REIT to a significant 40%. Four in every ten shares in MPW are being sold short just as the historical headwinds against the REIT are set for a protracted inversion to the bullish side. The Bank of England is also underway with rate cuts with the UK forming 36% of MPW's total debt by local currency. So too is the European Central Bank which cut rates by 25 basis points last week.

The core risk for MPW remains the pace of rate cuts. If the Fed were to follow up its September rate cuts with a pause in response to continued inflationary pressures then we could see the commons revert to a downtrend along with the rest of REITs. With MPW trading 70% below its 2022 peak, the REIT stands for significant recovery gains as rate cuts and the pivot away from Steward drive a material reduction in its risk profile. Don't fight the Fed's pending rate cuts, I remain long.