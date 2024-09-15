Medical Properties Trust: The Bears Might Face Trouble, Don't Fight The Fed

Sep. 15, 2024 9:23 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Stock
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.69K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust's relationship with Steward Health is set to come to an end, with 15 hospitals set to be leased to higher-quality operators.
  • MPW is focusing on retiring as much debt as possible to align with industry peers.
  • The dividend move is set to save $170 million per year for debt reduction with $2.5 billion in liquidity raised year-to-date and with the Fed set to cut interest rates.

Hospital Windows

benedek

For every 25 basis point reduction in the Fed funds rate, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) would be set to see its annual interest expenses dip by at least $1.73 million on its revolving credit facility which is currently

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
11.69K Followers
The equity market is a powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, REITs, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MPW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News