Inflation Returning Toward The 2.0 Level

The overall consumer inflation rate fell in August as the economy continued to return to performance levels similar to the 2010s.

The year-over-year rate of increase of the Consumer Price Index for August is 2.5 percent.

Here is the picture of consumer price inflation over the past decade.

Consumer Price Index (Labor Department)

Recently, I posted an article in which I contended that the United States economy is on a path, beginning in 2010, determined by the supply side of the economy, a path that extends through the Covid-19 recession and continues into the current period.

Here is the chart of this path.

Real Gross Domestic Product: Year-over-year growth (Federal Reserve)

Here is the compound annual rate of growth of the U.S. economy from the end of the Great Recession to the current time is 2.4 percent.

The Covid-19 recession is captured by the swing in the economic growth rate that took place in the 2020-2022 period. The recession, itself, has been defined by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) as occurring in February and March 2020.

What is interesting is that it appears that after the disruption of the recession, economic growth is returning to the levels of growth maintained in the decade of the 2010s.

This has been surprising to policymakers...but, it has also been encouraging, as the economy seems to be sustaining the economic performance of the earlier decade.

I have argued that this is because the U.S. economy is being driven by the supply side...and not by the demand side.

And, prices?

The year-over-year rate of inflation during the decade of the 2010s came in at a 2.1 percent compound annual rate of change.

The inflation rate was disrupted, as was the real economy, beginning in 2020 and its rise peaked out in 2022.

The rate of inflation has been declining since then.

Will the profile of the decline in the rate of inflation mimic the performance of real economic growth, falling as the U.S. economic growth steadied?

My guess is that it will. That is, as the rate of economic growth has leveled off in 2023 and 2024, the rate of inflation will also drop, returning to levels observed in the 2010s decade.

Of course, there could be other disruptions that would negate this picture.

However, it is my belief that economic growth and consumer price inflation will return to paths that are similar to what was achieved in the earlier decade.

Inflation will return to a level of about 2.0 percent!

Why might this be the case?

Well, I think it has a lot to do with the "new" monetary policy regime that was instituted by former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke.

Mr. Bernanke and the Federal Reserve have set up a policy program that focuses on the amount of securities held outright by the Federal Reserve.

If the Federal Reserve is adding securities to its securities portfolio in a regular way for an extended period of time, the policy is referred to as "quantitative easing."

The Federal Reserve, since 2010, has engaged in four rounds of quantitative easing.

If the Fed allows securities to mature out of its securities portfolio for an extended period of time, the policy is titled "quantitative tightening."

Right now, the Fed is conducting a round of quantitative tightening, and this round began in March 2022.

This program of "quantitative" managing allows the real economy to adjust itself over time without continuing "disruptions" from the monetary authority.

Bernanke's program began as the Great Recession came to an end, and as can be seen from the chart above, the supply side of the economy achieved a relatively steady rate of growth up until the Covid-19 disruption.

But, the Covid-19 disruption turned out to be a relatively short-term occurrence, given the response of policymakers.

So, the real economy seems to be tending back toward its 2.4 percent rate of growth.

My belief is that the rate of inflation will return to around the 2.0 percent level, as the Fed continues its "quantitative" efforts to manage monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Interest Rate Change

And, it looks as if the Federal Reserve is going to reduce its policy rate of interest at the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) next week.

The European Central Bank has just made its second reduction to its policy rate in the current environment.

The environment is ready for these reductions as concerns grow, worldwide, about slowing economic growth.

So, the Fed's move will be in the company of moves made by other central banks.

Investors will be happy with a Fed move, so this should be good for stock prices.

My focus, however, will still be on what the Fed is doing with its policy of quantitative tightening.

As readers of my post are aware, I am still concerned about all the reserves the Fed pumped into the banking system during the Covid-19 disturbance.

I am not criticizing the Fed for the injection of these reserves. However, these reserves are not needed in the current situation and their number still needs to be reduced.

The Fed, since the start of the current round of quantitative tightening, has reduced its securities portfolio by $1.8 trillion.

But, the Fed could still reduce the portfolio further.

We will see.

So, in my view, the inflation rate will continue to fall through the rest of 2024.

The Fed will lower its policy rate of interest at least one time, if not up to three times, in 2024.

And, real economic growth will continue to be around 2.2 percent.

This is not a bad picture for the near term.