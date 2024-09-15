Daniel Grizelj

Prospect Capital's (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares are currently priced at a 13% yield, despite presenting strong balance sheet quality in the June quarter as well as a robust dividend coverage profile. Prospect Capital’s reputation is not the best, in part due to an inferior NAV growth record (explained in my last work on the BDC). However, based off of current financial achievements, I believe the 13% yield is quite remarkable: the dividend is well-supported by net investment income and Prospect Capital is priced at 63 cents on the dollar. The high, implied safety margin is what makes an investment in Prospect Capital attractive, in my opinion.

Previous rating

I rated shares of Prospect Capital a buy in my last work on the BDC in May -- This 13% Yield Is Safer Than Investors Think -- as Prospect Capital offered a diversified portfolio and supported its dividend with net investment income earlier this year as well. It was also a big plus, in my opinion, that the BDC had considerable insider ownership, which indicated that interests between shareholders and management were aligned. Prospect Capital's balance sheet quality, as measured by the non-accrual percentage, improved sequentially in the June quarter and the dividend coverage profile continues to look healthy.

Why Prospect Capital's 13% yield is a buy

Prospect Capital has a number of things going in its favor, including: 1) A solidly performing credit portfolio that reflects a favorable non-accrual trend, and 2) A healthy dividend coverage profile that suggests that Prospect Capital's current $0.06/share monthly dividend is durable.

Prospect Capital runs chiefly a first lien strategy in its credit portfolio, with first liens representing 60.3% of investments in the June quarter. The second-largest portfolio position was equity with a 19.1% portfolio share... which was then followed by second liens which represented 13.6% of investments. The portfolio structure, compared to rivals, is unusual in the sense that it includes a high percentage of equity investments, which makes Prospect Capital a higher-risk BDC, in my opinion.

Prospect Capital chiefly invests in middle market loans -- mostly of the first lien kind -- but also provides capital for buyouts and real investments. Therefore, Prospect Capital is not truly comparable to other BDCs in the industry, most of which are focused on running a more concentrated first lien strategy.

As to the first point, why I like Prospect Capital's 14% yield: the BDC has a favorable non-accrual trend, which indicates a high degree of balance sheet quality.

For a BDC to sell at a near-40% discount to net asset value, I would expect to see either a terribly weak dividend coverage profile or bad balance sheet quality, or maybe even both. However, this is not the case for Prospect Capital whose credit investments are mostly performing well: the BDC’s non-accrual percentage in the last quarter was only 0.3%, based off of fair value, showing a 0.8 PP improvement compared to the year-earlier period. In fiscal year FY 2024, which ended for Prospect Capital on June 30, 2024, the BDC had consistently excellent balance sheet quality as the non-accrual percentage never rose above 0.4%.

Portfolio, Non-Accrual Trend Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24 Q3'24 Q4'24 Portfolio Value ($M, Fair Value) $7,725 $7,737 $7,632 $7,807 $7,718 Non-Accrual (Fair Value) 1.1% 0.2% 0.2% 0.4% 0.3% Click to enlarge

As to the second point, NII and dividend coverage.

In the last quarter, Prospect Capital generated $189.3M in interest income, showing a year-over-year decrease of 4%, due to loan write-offs as well as early repayments. This drop-off was partially compensated for by a 310% Y/Y increase in dividend income. Prospect Capital's total investment income also fell 4% year-over-year to $212.3M, yet Prospect Capital generated material excess dividend coverage in the June quarter, indicating low dividend risks for income investors: the BDC's dividend coverage ratio was a very healthy 1.39X compared to 1.28X in the quarter before that and 1.56X in the year-earlier period.

On average, Prospect Capital generated ~$0.26 per-share in net investment income and while NII can be volatile from quarter to quarter due to unscheduled loan repayments or growing non-accruals, the cumulative dividend as overall been very well-supported by net investment income.

Outlook and catalysts

Going forward, Prospect Capital is set to continue to grow its portfolio through follow-on financings for existing portfolio companies or entirely new financings. One challenge for the company will be to potentially replace higher-rate loan investments with lower-rate investments if the Federal Reserve cuts the federal fund rate. In the longer term, however, I expect moderate portfolio growth, and possibly NAV growth, if Prospect Capital can stay out of trouble with regard to loan write-offs.

Excessive safety margin

Given Prospect Capital's solid financial performance, I don’t believe a 37% discount to net asset value is justified or even remotely appropriate. Prospect Capital has a well-supported $0.06/share monthly dividend, and I see very little risks for the monthly dividend based off of the current dividend coverage profile. No other BDC comes even close in terms of the size of the NAV discount that Prospect Capital has -- not even FS KKR Capital (FSK) which is trading 18% below net asset value -- and some even have much larger non-accrual percentages than Prospect Capital. I recently also recommended FS KKR because of its large and unjustified discount to net asset value: Strike While The Iron Is Hot.

Prospect Capital's historical (3-year) average P/NAV ratio was 0.7X and, which has been skewed downward by the BDC's past dividend coverage issues. However, as things stand right now, the BDC supports its dividend with net investment income and does not have higher-than-average dividend risks. I believe that Prospect Capital, in the longer term, could fully revalue to net asset value -- which was $8.74/share at the end of the June quarter -- given that the BDC's portfolio and income quality remains at its current level.

Risks for Prospect Capital

One vulnerability for Prospect Capital could be its portfolio structure. The BDC does have investments other than first liens, including real estate, which is susceptible to cyclical swings. This may negatively impact Prospect Capital’s net investment income during a recession, and the same is true for the BDC's outsized equity position. What would change my mind about Prospect Capital is if the REIT were to fail to support its dividend with net investment income or experienced a sudden deterioration in its balance sheet quality.

Closing thoughts

The BDC’s net asset value is stable and so is its net investment income, resulting in a well-supported dividend. Prospect Capital’s 13% yield is not as risky as it may appear to some investors, in my opinion, as the BDC’s net investment income consistently exceeded its dividend in the last year, and by a decent margin as well. The 37% discount is a little hard to grasp, in my opinion, given the quality of the BDC's balance sheet and low non-accrual percentage. I believe that the value proposition for Prospect Capital is much better than one would assume, and continue to see PSEC as a strong buy!