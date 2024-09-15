Matteo Colombo

leReal Estate Weekly Outlook

Following their worst week since mid-2023, U.S. equity markets rebounded this week while benchmark interest rates dipped to two-year lows as a critical slate of inflation data provided further evidence that price pressures are contained following a historic pandemic-era surge, setting the stage for the Federal Reserve to officially end its aggressive rate hiking cycle.

Hoya Capital

Erasing the majority of last week's declines, the S&P 500 rallied 4.0% on the week, lifting the major equity benchmark to within 0.5% of fresh record highs. The Nasdaq 100 surged 6% as technology stocks - notably mega-cap chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) - led the rebound following a steep sell-off last week. The Small-Cap 600 and Mid-Cap 400 each gained more than 4%, as these more-rate-sensitive segments joined the rally late in the week as cooler-than-expected inflation data revived the "rotation" trade. Real estate equities delivered another relatively strong week - continuing an impressive stretch of performance dating back to early July - led by many of the most heavily-shorted and beaten-down names. The Equity REIT Index rallied 3.9% this week, with all 18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index advanced 2.6%. Homebuilders and the broader Housing 100 Index rallied more than 5% as mortgage rates dipped to 18-month lows.

Hoya Capital

Bond markets advanced as investors cheered another "Goldilocks" slate of inflation and economic data showing a continued cooldown of inflationary pressures alongside relatively solid indicators of domestic consumer strength. Hovering just above its lowest level since July 2023, the 10-Year Treasury Yield declined by 5 basis points this week to 3.66%, while the policy-sensitive 2-Year Treasury Yield dipped by 6 basis points to 3.58%, the lowest level since September 11, 2022. Meanwhile, Wall Street chatter late in the week suggested that the Federal Reserve may indeed decide to "go big" with a 50 basis point rate cut rather than the widely expected 25 basis cut. Swaps markets now price-in 1.50 rate cuts in September (up from 1.30 last week) and 4.66 rate cuts by the end of the year (up from 4.59 last week). In commodities markets, WTI Crude Oil continued to hover around 14-month lows despite supply disruptions from Hurricane Francine in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hoya Capital

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Hoya Capital

All eyes were on the Consumer Price Index report this week, which posted a fractional upside surprise in August following four straight months of cooler-than-expected reports, but the "internals" of the report were more encouraging than the headline metrics suggested. Posting a "two-handle" for a second straight month following the historic inflation surge from early 2021 through late 2023, Headline CPI rose 0.2% month-over-month and increased by 2.53% from a year ago - essentially in line with consensus estimates of +0.2% and 2.50%, respectively. However, Core CPI rose 0.3% on the month - fractionally above expectations of 0.2% - but the increase from a year ago matched estimates at 3.20%. CPI-ex-Shelter - the metric we watch most closely given the substantial lags in the BLS' shelter inflation metrics - declined by 0.1% on the month, which dragged the year-over-year increase back down to 1.01%, the lowest in over a year. On an annual basis, Headline CPI in August declined to its lowest level since February 2021, but despite the recent cooldown, the cumulative increase since 2021 has totaled roughly 20%.

Hoya Capital

We saw continued distortion from the lagged recognition of shelter inflation, which accounted for 85% of the increase in the Core CPI on a monthly basis and 70% of the increase on an annual basis. Of note, after posting its lowest annual increase since late 2021 last month, the CPI: Shelter index rose 0.5% on a monthly basis and 5.2% from a year ago, breaking a streak of nearly two years of sequential deceleration. A decline in energy prices helped to offset this impact, however, as gasoline prices declined 0.6% in August and were 10.3% lower than a year ago. We've highlighted for several years that the BLS' survey methodology - which samples rental units only every six months and measures in-place rent levels rather than market rents - is prone to significant lags of up to 18 months. Over the past four quarters, apartment REITs have reported blended rent growth of just 0.9%, while single-family rental and manufactured housing REITs have seen blended rent growth of around 4%.

Hoya Capital

Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index followed a similar pattern in which the headline metrics were fractionally hotter than expected, but the underlying data showed a second-straight encouraging report following a rebound in goods-related price pressures in mid-2024. The Headline PPI increased 0.2% in August from the prior month - above estimates of 0.3% - but downward revisions to July pulled the annual increase to just 1.73% - below estimates of 1.8%. Core PPI followed the same pattern, posting a hotter-than-expected 0.3% monthly increase - above the 0.2% expected - but the annual increase of 2.43% was cooler than the 2.5% consensus. Core PPI ex-Trade - which smooths out some of the noise in trade-related prices - was in line with estimates, with a 3.27% annual increase. The forward-looking components of the PPI report were also encouraging, including a 0.1% decline in intermediate processed goods and a 3.7% decline in intermediate unprocessed goods.

Hoya Capital

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

Hoya Capital

We're in the heart of REIT "dividend declaration" season, and while the quantity of dividend increases continues to far outpace the number of cuts this year, we did see a pair of office REITs and a pair of mortgage REITs add their names to the "cut list" this week. Office REIT Paramount Group (PGRE) - which focuses on the NYC and San Francisco markets - gained 5% this week despite announcing that it would suspend its quarterly dividend in an effort to "fortify our balance sheet and maintain the utmost financial flexibility.” PGRE - which was yielding just 2.9% prior to the suspension - had previously slashed its dividend in half in mid-2023, citing headwinds on its San Francisco portfolio, which represents 30% of its gross asset value. West Coast-focused office REIT Hudson Pacific (HPP) gained 2% despite announcing that it would also suspend its common stock dividend, citing a need to "preserve capital in an ongoing challenging environment” due to a more slowly than anticipated recovery in its movie studio segment. HPP had previously suspended its dividend in mid-2023 before reinstating it in early 2024. Elsewhere, mREIT Apollo Commercial (ARI) dipped 7% after it reduced its quarterly dividend by 29% to $0.25/share (9.8% dividend yield). Ready Capital (RC) declined 3% after it trimmed its quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.25/share (13.0% dividend yield). On the upside, residential mREIT Redwood Trust (RWT) raised its quarterly dividend by 6% to $0.17/share (9.2% dividend yield).

Hoya Capital

Healthcare: Embattled hospital owner Medical Properties Trust (MPW) surged nearly 30% this week after announcing a significant step forward in resolving its saga with its largest tenant, Steward Healthcare, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year. MPW - which is the most heavily-shorted REIT with nearly half of its outstanding shares held short - reached a settlement deal with Steward that restores MPW's control over its real estate and severs its relationship with Steward, facilitating the immediate transition of operations to replacement operators. The deal involves a total of 23 hospitals previously operated by Steward, and MPW noted that it has a replacement operator lined up for 15 of these hospitals. MPW expects to receive annualized rent of roughly $160M on these hospitals, with payments expected to begin in Q1 2025 and achieve full stabilization by the end of 2026. MPW notes that this stabilized rent represents 95% of the cash rent Steward would have contractually owed for the same assets, and the weighted average initial term of the leases is 18 years. While MPW would avoid catastrophe on these 15 assets, it handed over a handful of other Steward-operated properties as part of the settlement, including three “Space Coast” Florida hospitals, with a substantial portion of the sales proceeds being transferred to Steward's creditors. The bankruptcy court has scheduled a hearing for next week to approve of a final order confirming the settlement.

Hoya Capital

Sticking in the healthcare space, small-cap Community Healthcare (CHCT) rebounded by 7% this week despite news that it would be removed from the S&P Small-Cap 600 Index as part of its quarterly rebalance prior to the open of trading on September 23rd. CHCT has been under significant pressure over the past month after reporting disappointing second-quarter earnings results. CHCT - which owns a mix of medical offices, hospitals, and skilled nursing facilities - has dipped over 30% since it reported rent collection issues from one of its larger tenants. Citing financial distress related to "challenges with patient census and employee staffing," CHCT reported that "the collectability of certain lease payments is not reasonably assured" on six leases with the behavioral health tenant and took a roughly 50% write-down on its $23M loan to the tenant. After reporting the strongest FFO trends across the healthcare space from 2019-2023, Community Healthcare reported that its FFO through the first six months of 2024 is lower by 10.4%. More broadly, REITs are relatively well represented in the Small-and Mid-Cap indexes with roughly 7% weighting in each, but remain underrepresented in the S&P 500 with a combined weight of barely over 2%.

Hoya Capital

Lab space owner Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) rallied 7% this week after it announced the completion of the sale of 1165 Eastlake Avenue East in Seattle to its longstanding tenant, Fred Hutch Cancer Center, which leases the full 100k SF life science facility. The property - which was developed by Alexandria and delivered in 2021 - sold for $150M at a capitalization rate of 4.9%, and ARE noted that proceeds will be reinvested into its development and redevelopment pipeline. As part of the deal, ARE entered into a new joint venture ("JV") partnership with Fred Hutch on two other adjacent properties - 1201 and 1208 Eastlake Avenue - after Fred Hutch acquired the 70% interest in the properties held by the previous JV partner, Clarion Partners. Alexandria's ownership interest in each property remained unchanged at 30%. Fred Hutch - which noted that the deals will "expedite planned research expansion faster than constructing a new building and avoid disruption to its labs" - also signed early renewals at both properties and extended its lease on 1201 by 15-years.

Hoya Capital

Strip Center: SITE Centers (SITC) rallied 6% this week as it announced that its Board of Directors has set the record and distribution dates for the spin-off of Curbline Properties - its portfolio of convenience retail properties - into a separate publicly traded company. The spin will be affected through the distribution of 100% of the shares of common stock of Curbline to holders of SITE Centers' common shares. The distribution of the shares of Curbline common stock is expected to be completed on October 1, 2024, and following the distribution, Curbline will be an independent, publicly traded company, trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol CURB. SITE Centers shareholders will receive two shares of Curbline common stock for every one common share of SITE Centers held at the close of business on the record date of September 23, 2024. Curbline will own a roughly 2M SF portfolio of unanchored convenience real estate, which is roughly 97% leased, with a relatively diversified regional balance across the United States.

Hoya Capital

Net Lease: A number of REITs provided business updates this week in conjunction with a busy schedule of industry conference events. Broadstone (BNL) - which is currently undertaking a significant portfolio overhaul to reduce its healthcare exposure and focus more heavily on industrial and retail properties - gained 2% this week after providing an update on recent capital raising and portfolio recycling activity. BNL noted that it has invested $375.6M year-to-date, including $234.3M in new property acquisitions, and $86.1M in development funding. Roughly two-thirds of this capital was invested in industrial properties, while the remaining third was invested in retail properties. BNL has committed to fund a total of $453.7M in new developments - almost entirely of industrial properties - with delivery by the end of 2025 for one-third of those commitments, with the remaining two-thirds occurring in the first half of 2026. BNL also noted that it resolved negotiations with bankrupt Red Lobster to continue operations of all 18 properties, which account for 1.6% of BNL's rent. Last week, Red Lobster received court approval to sell the company to a new entity backed by Fortress Investment with co-investors TCW Private Credit and Blue Torch Capital.

Hoya Capital

Industrial: Rexford (REXR) - the second-largest industrial REIT, with an exclusive focus on the Southern California region - gained 2% this week after it announced the lease-up of 500 Dupont Avenue in Ontario, California - a redeveloped 275k SF building that is now leased to a third-party logistics (3PL) provider. The lease commences next month, and the project is expected to stabilize at an unleveled stabilized yield of 5.5%. REXR noted that the value-add redevelopment included building modernization, expansion of dock-high loading, upgraded fire sprinklers, new office construction, and a new container storage yard. In the release, REXR reiterated its "strategic focus on value-creation," which it believes "will continue to favorably differentiate the Rexford portfolio and drive long-term shareholder value." REXR has produced one of the strongest 3-year and 5-year FFO growth rates across the REIT sector at 15% and 18%, respectively, but has been among the weaker share-price-performers over the last two years amid demand concerns and slowing rent growth in its Southern California logistic markets.

Hoya Capital

REIT Capital Raising Activity

REITs were once again busy on the capital-raising front this week with over $2B in incremental activity, taking advantage of the pullback in interest rates to bolster their balance sheet in anticipation of a potential wave of M&A activity in the final months of 2024. Data center REIT Digital Realty (DLR) raised €850.0 ($936M) in nine-year guaranteed notes due 2033 at a 3.875%. Strip center REIT Kimco (KIM) raised $500M through eleven-year senior unsecured notes due 2035 at a 4.85% interest rate. Diversified REIT American Assets (AAT) raised $525M in ten-year senior unsecured notes due 2034 at a 6.15% interest rate. Strip center REIT Phillips Edison (PECO) raised $350 million in ten-year senior unsecured notes due 2034 at a 4.95% interest rate. Self-Storage REIT National Storage (NSA) raised $350M in eight-year senior notes at a 5.6% interest rate. A pair of REITs also upsized their credit facilities. Invitation Homes (INVH) closed a $3.5 billion senior unsecured credit facility, up from the combined $2.5B credit facility that it will replace. STAG Industrial (STAG) extended its $1B senior unsecured revolving credit facility with no changes to pricing.

Hoya Capital

On the credit-ratings front this week, a handful of REITs received upgrades from the major ratings agencies. Fitch Ratings assigned Kimco (KIM) an “A-“ Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and senior unsecured rating and assigned a “BBB” rating to the preferred stock with a stable outlook. S&P Ratings also affirmed the credit ratings of Kimco, including its issuer credit rating and unsecured notes rating at “BBB+” and upgraded its outlook to positive from stable. Kimco is one of 22 REITs that are rated at least "BBB+" by S&P. Elsewhere, Moody’s upgraded the credit ratings of Phillips Edison (PECO), including its issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to “Baa2” from “Baa3”, and revised its outlook to stable from positive. Fitch Ratings affirmed the credit ratings of Camden Property (CPT) at “A-“ including its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating and unsecured debt rating with a stable outlook. S&P Ratings affirmed the credit ratings of Brixmor (BRX), including its issuer credit and bond ratings at “BBB” with a stable outlook. There are currently 60 REITs with an investment-grade credit rating from at least one of the three major ratings agencies (The IG cutoff is "BBB-" by S&P/Fitch and "Baa3" by Moody's).

Hoya Capital

2024 Performance Recap

Performance trends have shifted dramatically over the two months, as the long-underperforming real estate sector has closed some of the historically wide gap with other segments of the equity market amid a sharp pull-back in benchmark interest rates. The Equity REIT Index is now higher by 14.0% this year, while the Mortgage REIT Index is higher by 5.9%. This compares with the 19.9% gain on the S&P 500, the 10.1% gain for the Mid-Cap 400, and the 6.1% gain for the Small-Cap 600. Within the REIT sector, 15 of the 18 property sectors are higher for the year, led by Healthcare, Residential, and Retail REITs, while Hotel, Timber, and Farmland REITs have lagged on the downside. At 3.66%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield is now lower by 22 basis points on the year, while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has dipped by 84 basis points to 3.58%. The aggregate Bloomberg US Bond Index is now higher by 4.4% this year. WTI Crude Oil is higher by 5.0% this year, while the broader Commodities complex is now higher by 1.0% on the year as higher oil prices have been offset by a dip in Natural Gas prices.

Hoya Capital Hoya Capital

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

Investors should brace for a frenetic week of market-moving news flow in the week ahead, highlighted by the U.S. Federal Reserve's Rate Decision on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates for the first time in 2020, but markets are split 50/50 on whether the Fed will initiate a single 25-basis point cut, or "go big" with a 50 basis point cut. Either way, investors will be focused on commentary from Fed Chair Powell and on updated economic projections, which include the closely-watched "dot plots" showing the FOMC's forward interest rate guidance. Before the Fed's decision, we'll see Retail Sales data on Tuesday - a key look at the health of the U.S. consumer - which is expected to show a slowdown in August following a surprisingly strong report in July. We'll also see a busy slate of housing market data, providing a key look at the state of industry as the Fed ends its historically aggressive rate hiking cycle. We'll see Homebuilder Sentiment on Tuesday, which is expected to show that builder confidence rebounded slightly in September after a slow summer. On Wednesday, we'll see Housing Starts and Building Permits data, which his expected to also show a slight rebound after hitting post-pandemic lows last month. On Thursday, Existing Home Sales data is expected to show an annualized sales velocity of 3.85M in August - still hovering around three-decade lows, and considerably below the typical 5.0-5.5M range. On Thursday, we'll also be watching the weekly Jobless Claims report for indications of a further deterioration in employment trends.

Hoya Capital

For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Cell Towers, Casinos, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Healthcare, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Billboards, Office, Farmland, Storage, Timber, Mortgage, and Cannabis.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises two Exchange-Traded Funds listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index and in the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.