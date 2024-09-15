J Studios

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:HYGW) invests in high-yield corporate bonds and writes covered calls on its holdings. HYGW's strategy boosts the fund's distribution yield to 13.3%, while reducing potential capital gains. The net effect is positive when bond prices are down or flat, negative when these increase.

Credit spreads are quite tight right now, so I do not expect significant increases to high-yield bond prices moving forward. HYGW should outperform under these conditions, making the fund a solid investment, and a buy.

HYGW - Strategy and Overview

An explanation of HYGW's strategy follows. Feel free to skip this section if you already know how the fund works, or if you read my previous article on the fund.

HYGW invests in high-yield corporate bonds, through an investment in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), the second largest ETF in this niche. HYGW shares many of HYG's characteristics, most importantly high credit risk.

HYGW writes covered calls on the entirety of its holdings. These are 30-day ITM options, rolled over at maturity. HYGW's covered call strategy is effectively equivalent to selling effectively all potential capital gains for a fixed amount of cash, which is then distributed to shareholders in the form of distributions. Potential capital losses remain unchanged.

Profits for the strategy are as follows. Make sure to compare profits to those of simply owning the bonds outright and consider the legend.

The Options Bro

With the above in mind, let's have a closer look at the fund.

HYGW - Dividend Analysis

HYGW's high-yield bond investments generate significant income, around 5.9% as per HYG's dividend yield.

HYGW's covered call strategy generates significant option premiums / income too, around 7.4%. This is a very rough figure, constantly in flux.

HYGW sports a distribution yield of 13.3%, backed by its high-yield bonds and covered call strategy. It is an incredibly strong yield on an absolute basis, and significantly higher than that of most bonds and bond sub-asset classes. It is also higher than some of the highest-yielding income investments, including BDCs, mREITs, and most CEFs. It is a strong yield all around, and HYGW's most important benefit and advantage relative to peers.

Data by YCharts

HYGW - Capital Gains and Losses

HYGW's covered call strategy reduces potential capital gains to effectively zero. Expect HYGW's share price to be flat when bond prices are rising, as has been the case YTD.

Data by YCharts

HYGW's covered call strategy has no impact on potential capital losses. Expect HYGW's share price to decrease by the same amount as HYG and other high-yield bonds when bond prices decrease. This has happened surprisingly few times since HYGW's inception in late 2022, although it did occur during its first two months of existence.

Data by YCharts

HYGW's covered call strategy means that its share price can easily go down, but can never meaningfully go up. This is a recipe for long-term capital losses / declining share prices, as has been the case since the fund's inception. For reference, most bond ETF share prices are flat since the same.

Data by YCharts

Declining share prices put significant pressure on the fund's generation of income, which should lead to distribution cuts long-term. Federal Reserve policy and changes in option prices / premiums might have a significant short-term impact, but long-term distribution cuts are all but certain.

HYGW's distributions have declined since inception, as expected, albeit with significant volatility. There have been no appreciable cuts since mid-2023 too, although the longer-term trend is clear.

Data by YCharts

HYGW's declining share price and distributions are the fund's most significant negative and disadvantage relative to peers. Due to this, investors should strongly consider re-investing a portion of their distributions in either HYGW or other investments. Their income and capital will decrease long-term otherwise.

HYGW - Total Returns

Relative to its high-yield peers, HYGW's total returns are positively impacted by its higher distribution yield, negatively impacted by its lower potential capital gains. The net effect is negative when high-yield bond rates decrease by a moderate / high amount. As an example, high-yield rates have decreased by 1.8% since early October 2023:

Data by YCharts

Benchmark high-yield ETFs have seen their share prices increase. HYGW has not, leading to underperformance.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, HYGW's share price has actually declined since late 2023. I expected minor gains, so losses are definitely worse than expected. On the hand, the total returns themselves were in-line with expectations. Either the fund was overdistributing, or the specific sequence of gains and losses led to these results.

HYGW's covered call strategy generates significant option premiums / distributions, leading to outperformance when high-yield bond rates are flat, or trending upwards.

As an example, high-yield rates were flat September 2022 to September 2023, roughly corresponding to the fund's first year of existence.

Data by YCharts

During which HYGH outperformed its benchmark, as expected.

Data by YCharts

In the example above, the fund's share price actually increased by more than that of its benchmark, outperforming expectations. Outperformance itself was broadly in-line with expectations, however.

HYGW's share prices moved a bit differently than expected in the examples above, although the differences were not significant, and total returns were in-line with expectations.

HYGW - Federal Reserve Rates

HYGW and its benchmark are both high-yield bond ETFs, so it is high-yield bond rates that matter when determining bond prices and rates, not Federal Reserve rates. The former are influenced by the latter, but the influence is somewhat indirect and mediated by market forces. Coming Fed cuts might not necessarily lead to lower high-yield rates, considering the fact that some of these cuts are priced-in already, and with credit spreads at historically tight levels.

Data by YCharts

As a (partial) example of the above, high-yield rates have decreased since early October 2023, even as Fed rates remain unchanged.

Data by YCharts

In my previous article, I expected coming Federal Reserve hikes to reduce high-yield interest rates, leading to HYGW's underperformance. In my opinion, and considering the above, the market has pre-empted these cuts, with high-yield rates declining significantly these past twelve months or so, and with HYGW underperforming its benchmark.

Data by YCharts

As such, I expect no significant decrease to high-yield rates, nor continued HYGW underperformance, moving forward: the decrease in rates and underperformance has already occurred. HYGW should outperform under these conditions, hence my bullishness.

HYGW - Credit Risk

HYGW focuses on riskier bonds, so expect significant, above-average losses during downturns and recessions. HYGW has yet to experience a recession, but HYG has, and it performed as badly as expected. HYGW would do too.

Data by YCharts

HYGW's credit risk is a significant negative for the fund and its shareholders, especially when paired with its lack of potential capital gains. HYGW would have significant difficulties recovering from any losses, so these are much worse than one would expect at first, and important to avoid.

Due to the above, selling HYGW before a downturn, before even a small whiff of one, seems paramount. I'm quite bullish on the economy right now, so I don't think these issues are important right now. Obviously, conditions could change, and some investors might be more bearish than I am.

As a small aside, a similar analysis to the above made me bearish on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) in prior years. TLTW has significant interest rate risk, so avoiding the fund during periods of rising rates is important. Predicting interest rate movements is difficult, but interest rate volatility is simpler, and I avoided TLTW based on that. Rates could have risen a lot in prior years (and they did!) so avoiding TLTW was the obvious, correct choice. Doing something similar with HYGW and recessions / downturns seems obvious too, in my opinion at least.

Conclusion

HYGW offers investors a strong 13.3% distribution yield but reduced potential capital gains. I'm not expecting significant increases to bond prices moving forward, so I'm bullish on the fund. More dovish investors might disagree.