JHVEPhoto

When I last wrote about Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on March 14, 2024, I said, Secure Access Service Edge ("SASE") and Security Operations (SecOps) should help the company's revenue growth reaccelerate and become a reason for investors to buy the stock. The company reported its second quarter 2024 earnings on August 6, 2024, which showed revenue growth reaccelerating from 7% year over year in the first quarter to 11%, possibly ending around a year of decelerating growth.

Data by YCharts

The company also displayed significant gross and operating margin expansion. The company's strategy of adding cloud security and zero-trust products to its existing networking and firewall lineup appears successful. The market liked the second quarter results. The stock rose 25% the day after the company released the report. It is also up 10.33% compared to the S&P 500's (SPX) 9.30% rise since my middle-of-March buy recommendation.

This article will discuss the company's expanding platform functionality and the convergence of networking and security products. It will also review Fortinet's second-quarter results, examine a few risks, examine its valuation, and explain why I still recommend a buy.

Expanding the functionality of the platform

In my first article on the company, I discussed Fortinet's Security Fabric in depth. It might help to review my descriptions of its three product segments: Secure Networking, Unified SASE, and AI SecOps (AI-driven Security Operations).

Fortinet started as a traditional firewall appliance (hardware) company in 2000 and has consistently added new technology categories. The company added two new products in the second quarter: DLP (Data Loss Prevention) and CNAPP (Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform).

Fortinet Second Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation

The company highlighted DLP as a new technology in the above image under Unified SASE. Fortinet's website describes the technology:

DLP is a cybersecurity solution that detects and prevents data breaches. Since it blocks extraction of sensitive data, organizations use it for internal security and regulatory compliance.

Fortinet purchased Next DLP on August 5, 2024, for its data loss prevention capabilities. The company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Ken Xie said the following about the acquisition on the second quarter 2024 earnings call:

We acquired Next DLP, a next-generation cloud-native SaaS data protection platform, extending from endpoint to cloud. This will allow us to enter the stand-alone enterprise DLP market as well as integrated market for the SASE solution.

From the above commentary, management intends to offer Next DLP's solution as a stand-alone solution and part of an integrated solution under Unified SASE.

Fortinet also acquired Lacework on August 1, 2024. The said the following about the acquisition on its website:

Lacework has been recognized for its leading technology by industry analysts and was recently named a representative vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms [CNAPP]. In addition to advanced technology, Fortinet has gained a portfolio of 225 patents and applications, many related to cloud security and artificial intelligence, which reflects the innovation focus and will bring Fortinet's global patent and application count to over 1,800, estimated to be more than the nearest three pure-play security vendors combined. This acquisition also brings an experienced sales team and a talented group of engineers whose expertise will be instrumental in delivering industry-leading solutions to Fortinet's customers.

A competing cybersecurity company, Zscaler (ZS), defines CNAPP as the following: "A security and compliance solution that helps teams build, deploy, and run secure cloud-native applications in today's heavily automated, dynamic public cloud environments." By offering CNAPP, Fortinet can provide its customers with a more complete security solution. CEO Xie said the following about the acquisition on the second quarter earnings call:

Lacework organically developed AI-driven cloud native application protection platform will be combined with the power of Fortinet security platform, ensuring broad protection across network, cloud and endpoint. This acquisition increases our total addressable market by $10 billion and add a team of talented engineers dedicated to cloud-native security while also expanding our sales force that can sell the entire Fortinet portfolio of solutions.

CNAPP is under the company's AI SecOps. On the earnings call, CEO Xie also discussed improvements to Fortinet's OT (operational technology) security platform. You can read about those enhancements in this press release. OT is security for industrial infrastructure. The company provides security in multiple verticals, such as energy, defense, water supply systems, manufacturing, food, and transportation.

Investors should note that these expanded capabilities are in Unified SASE and AI SecOps. Although Secure Networking accounts for the largest portion of the company (67% of second-quarter billings), the twin growth engines are the higher margin Unified SASE (23% of second-quarter billings) and AI SecOps (10% of second-quarter billings) segments. As Fortinet continues expanding in these areas, its total addressable market ("TAM") and growth opportunities expand.

Convergence of networking and security

Over the last five to ten years, two ways of thinking about cybersecurity have evolved. The new-age way of thinking about protecting data and computing assets promoted by companies like CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Zscaler believes organizations should move all cybersecurity efforts to the cloud. A writer named Mathias Widler wrote a blog published on Zscaler's website that stated:

The old proverb "my home is my castle" no longer applies to enterprise IT. Locating the corporate network at headquarters and securing the data center with a fortified firewall consisting of an assortment of appliances just isn't viable any more. It made sense back in the day when networks were more manageable and threat vectors were less plentiful and pernicious. But today's reality is far different.

That commentary implies that firewalls are obsolete. Zscaler's management sometimes provides commentary that shows that they view traditional firewall companies with disdain. I quoted Zscaler Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Jay Chaudhry in an article that I wrote on Zscaler on May 17, 2024, where he said at an investing conference:

Will firewall companies place firewalls to save money and sell SASE [Secure Access Service Edge], not really. They want to add more stuff on top of [firewalls] while trying to preserve what they have.

Fortinet's SASE combines a cloud-based security architecture similar to Zscaler's with a networking feature called SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network). So, Jay Chaudhry implies in the above statement that companies like Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) use SASE only as a cross-selling opportunity for what he believes are outdated and unnecessary networking and firewall products.

However, Fortinet and Palo Alto, which promote a more traditional way of protecting data, believe the network still plays a significant role in data security. These older companies with their networking roots believe that next-generation firewalls ("NGFWs"), SD-WANs, and VPNs [Virtual Private Networks] are still relevant in the era of hybrid computing. At one point in time, networking and cybersecurity were two separate disciplines. However, Fortinet management believes that the two disciplines have merged into one. They believe combining NGFWs and SD-WANs with cloud-based security products is the best way to provide data security.

Investing in Fortinet requires the belief that network security is still necessary in some hybrid and edge computing use cases. A writer named John Maddison wrote a blog on Fortinet's website in 2021 that stated:

A popular misquote attributed to Mark Twain states, "The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated." Although he never said exactly that, Twain was widely rumored to have died in 1897 when, in fact, he was very much alive. This is relevant to the convergence of networks and security today. In the technology realm, we're experiencing the same thing when it comes to networks. There are some cloud vendors that are proclaiming the traditional network to be all but dead. In effect, they're saying, "don't worry about the network; just move everything to the cloud." But like Mark Twain, the reports of the demise of networks are greatly exaggerated. In fact, networking (albeit hybrid) remains crucial. And ensuring consistent security across the network is more critical than ever, particularly in terms of extending the enterprise-grade protections enjoyed in the traditional core network to all of the new edges being deployed.

Fortinet management may be correct in their point of view. Although public cloud companies often promote the view that all computing will move to the cloud, that may not be the case. Many organizations still have significant on-premises infrastructure, and there is a future where companies only move some data and applications to the cloud. And some remain on-prem in a hybrid computing model. Additionally, some IoT devices may require networking products and firewalls. So, if you are on the side of both cloud security products and traditional networking devices being necessary for the best cybersecurity solution, strongly consider investing in Fortinet.

Company fundamentals

Fortinet Second Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation

One reason Fortinet dropped close to 11% after first-quarter earnings was that the company guided for second-quarter billings for $1.52 billion at the midpoint, below analysts' estimates of $1.54 billion. Billings are notices companies send to customers requesting payments for services performed. Since companies often receive payment shortly after billing, analysts can use them to estimate a company's near-term cash flow. So, disappointing billings can potentially have a knock-on effect of analysts estimating lower FCF. Although the company's actual second-quarter 2024 reported billings were flat year over year, they hit analysts' initial forecasts of $1.54 billion. So, overall, investors were pleased that billings weren't as bad as initially thought.

Fortinet's second-quarter product revenue, consisting of hardware and associated software such as FortiOS, FortiSASE, and FortiGuard, was down 4.4% year over year to $451.9 million. The company expects a firewall refresh cycle in 2025, which should boost product revenue and billings growth. Fortinet's second-quarter service revenue, consisting of cloud-based security solutions such as FortiSASE and AI SecOps subscriptions, rose 19.8% to $982.4 million. Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") Keith Jensen said on the second quarter earnings call, "Service revenue growth was led by 36% growth in SecOps and 27% growth in Unified SASE." Total revenue was $1.434 billion, exceeding company expectations and beating analysts' estimates by $32.33 million.

Fortinet Second Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation

CFO Jensen said the following about the second quarter of 2024 non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) gross margin (emphasis added):

Total gross margin increased 360 basis points to a quarterly record of 81.5% and exceeded the high end of our guidance range by 400 basis points, benefiting from higher product and services gross margin as well as a 5-point mix shift to higher-margin service revenues.

Investors should note that margins improve as the company's cloud-based service business grows to a higher percentage of revenue.

Operating margin expansion was equally impressive; it increased 820 basis points to 35.1%, a quarterly record. CFO Jensen said, "[Operating margin] was 840 basis points above the high end of our guidance range, reflecting the record gross margin as well as cost efficiencies within the business." Investors were impressed, and this margin improvement was much of why the stock rose after earnings. Fortinet uses a non-GAAP operating margin to calculate the rule of 40. Management expects to achieve a rule of 40 for fiscal 2024. Investors generally award a higher valuation to companies that consistently achieve the rule of 40.

Fortinet Second Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation

Fortinet's second quarter 2024 non-GAAP diluted earnings-per-share ("EPS") was $0.57, beating analysts' estimates by $0.16. Its second-quarter 2024 GAAP EPS was $0.49, beating analysts' estimates by $0.15.

The company's cash from operation ("CFO") to sales ratio declined to 34.59%, significantly lower than Palo Alto Network's CFO-to-sales ratio of 40.58%. If Fortinet can close the gap with Palo Alto's CFO-to-sales ratio, the probability that the stock price will appreciate substantially from the current price will improve, as this metric has implications for FCF.

Data by YCharts

The following chart shows Fortinet's FCF has declined over the last several quarters to $1.573 billion.

Data by YCharts

At the end of the second quarter, Fortinet had $3.34 billion in cash and short-term investments against $993.3 million in long-term debt. Its debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 0.69, meaning the company can pay its debt with its profits.

Fortinet Second Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation

The company has diligently returned value to shareholders via share repurchases, which reduced the number of shares outstanding from 810.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 to 769.9 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Fortinet Second Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation

At the midpoint of the above guidance, management forecasted third-quarter 2024 billings of $1.565 billion, missing analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Billings' growth will likely reaccelerate once the expected firewall refresh cycle begins in 2025. Management forecasts revenue of $1.50 billion at the midpoint, beating analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. If the company hits the midpoint of third-quarter guidance, year-over-year revenue growth would be 12.78%.

Risks

All cybersecurity companies risk being breached by hackers, potentially hurting their reputations. On September 12, a hacker accessed a few Fortinet files. Fortunately for the company, the breach didn't negatively impact its operations. However, the event is a reminder that if the company's services fail, it could result in significant reputational damage.

One of Fortinet's most significant competitive advantages is that its platform strategy creates switching costs, data advantages, and, to a lesser extent, network effect advantages. However, the problem is that several of its cybersecurity competitors, including Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, CrowdStrike, and SentinelOne (S), to name a few, also use a platform approach and have developed similar competitive advantages. Competition in the cybersecurity industry is fierce, and it may be difficult for Fortinet to pry away existing customers of its strongest competitors, potentially harming its future revenue growth prospects.

Valuation

Fortinet's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 45, well above its five- and ten-year median, suggesting overvaluation. Still, the company is in the midst of an industry and macroeconomic slowdown, and it may grow into its valuation over the next several years without the stock declining.

Data by YCharts

Fortinet has a trailing 12-month ("TTM") Price/Earnings to Growth Ratio ("PEG") ratio of 1.69. Value investors consider a PEG ratio above 1.0 as overvalued. However, growth investors think a PEG ratio between 1.0 and 2.0 is fairly valued, and above 2.0 is overvalued. Since cybersecurity is a high-growth market, I will treat the stock as a growth investment; it sells at fair value based on its TTM PEG ratio.

Let's examine the company's forward PEG ratio. The company has a forward PEG ratio of 1.45 (Forward P/E of 37.15 divided by estimated EPS growth of 25.62%) and a one-year forward PEG ratio of 3.99 (Forward P/E of 34.22 divided by estimated EPS growth of 8.57%). Growth investors may consider this stock fairly valued based on a fiscal 2024 PEG ratio and overvalued based on fiscal 2025's PEG ratio.

Seeking Alpha

Remember that the forward PEG ratio relies on the analysts' EPS growth forecasts, which are constantly revised quarter to quarter.

The following chart compares Fortinet's shareholder yield over the last ten years to its stock price. Generally, the market considers a company undervalued when its shareholder yield is at historical highs and overvalued when it reaches historical lows. Although shareholder yield doesn't always give perfect buy and sell points, it can give an investor an idea about the odds of a company providing a good return on their investment. If shareholder yield is high, the company returns more value to shareholders through dividends, share buybacks, or reducing debt, increasing the odds of investors achieving a decent return. If the shareholder yield is low, the company returns less value, and investors rely more on stock appreciation to provide value. The shareholder yield is approximately midway between its historical highs and lows since 2018. I consider the stock fairly valued at 3.18%. The best buy point for this stock was around September 2022 at a shareholder yield of above 6%. Still, that doesn't mean investors buying today won't find a decent return through price appreciation.

Data by YCharts

Let's analyze Fortinet using a reverse discount cash flow analysis. The following reverse DCF shows the implied FCF growth rates over the next ten years for Fortinet's closing price of $75.64 on September 11, 2024. This DCF uses a terminal growth rate of 3% because the company should continue steadily growing its cash flow above the market average after completing the ten-year analysis period. I use a discount rate of 10%, which is the opportunity cost of investing in Fortinet, reflecting a moderate risk level. This reverse DCF uses a levered FCF for the following analysis.

Reverse DCF

The first quarter of FY 2025 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $1,573 Terminal growth rate 3% Discount Rate 10% Years 1 - 10 growth rate 15.5% Stock Price (September 11, 2024, closing price) $75.64 Terminal FCF value $6.728 billion Discounted Terminal Value $37.054 billion FCF margin 28.40% Click to enlarge

According to the above DCF, Fortinet would need to maintain an FCF margin of 28.4% and grow its revenue by 15.5% annually for the next ten years to justify its closing price of $75.64 on September 11, 2024. That could be a tough ask since it may require the company to grow faster than its end marketplace's forecasted growth rate over the next eight years if it remains at a 28.40% FCF margin. However, Fortinet should be able to improve its FCF margin substantially.

Palo Alto Networks, a similar NGFW company developing a SASE and SecOps business, currently has an FCF margin of 38.63%. It has reached a maximum FCF margin of 42.52% and a median FCF margin of 36.27% over the last ten years. Fortinet has reached a maximum FCF margin of 36.92% and a median FCF margin of 32.56% over the previous ten years. Fortinet should be able to raise its median FCF margin over the next ten years to around 36% since it's evolving into more of a higher-margin subscription software business and relying less on lower-margin one-time sales of hardware.

Assuming Fortinet can achieve an average FCF margin of 33% over the next ten years, it would only need to grow revenue at 13.5% annually over the next ten years to justify today's price. At an average FCF margin of 35% over the next ten years, its revenue growth rate would only need to be 12.7%.

CEO Ken Xie estimates the company will have a $150 billion total addressable market ("TAM") by the end of 2024, increasing at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 17.71% over the next four years to reach $288 billion by 2028.

Fortinet Second Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation

As of the end of its second quarter, the company produced $5.537 billion in TTM revenue, which is 3.69% of its 2024 TAM and 1.9% of its 2028 TAM. Management believes it can become a market leader in AI SecOps, Unified SASE, and Secure Networking. Assuming that management is accurate, Fortinet should grow at the same rate as the cybersecurity market, around 18% over the next four years. As the economy recovers, investors should monitor whether the company can return to revenue growth in the high teens or above.

Research company Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global cybersecurity market will grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from $193.73 billion by the end of 2024 to $562.72 billion by 2032. Assuming that the overall cybersecurity market can maintain a 14% growth rate over the next ten years and Fortinet can match that growth rate while averaging an FCF margin of 33% over the next ten years, its estimated intrinsic stock value is $79.60, a 5% rise above its September 11 closing price. If it can maintain a 35% FCF margin growth rate over the next ten years while maintaining a 14% revenue growth rate, its estimated intrinsic stock value is $84.20, an 11.31% rise over the September 11 closing price. Matching the market's growth rate is a low hurdle, as it must exceed that growth rate to capture a larger market share. I decided to be deliberately conservative with the revenue growth rate, as my estimated FCF margin may be aggressive in a notoriously competitive cybersecurity market. The above analysis makes many assumptions about the future and only gives a rough estimate of a company's value based on estimated FCF.

Reasons Fortinet remains a buy

With cybersecurity risks rising, demand for premier solutions to protect against new threats is also growing. Many organizations consider Fortinet one of the best solutions for data security issues.

Fortinet Second Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation.

Fortinet is also highly recognized by several top industry analysts, including Gartner (IT), Forrester Research (FORR), and IDC.

Fortinet Second Quarter 2024 Investor Presentation.

Given its expanding capabilities, expected double-digit revenue growth, and steady rule of 40 performance, investors can anticipate the company to produce above-average stock appreciation over the long term. Although the stock may be fairly valued or overvalued at current prices, growth stocks are notorious for looking overvalued for extended periods. Once the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates and the macroeconomy improves, expect large enterprises and small- and medium-sized businesses to spend more on digital transformation growth initiatives and security to protect their digital assets, providing a tailwind for Fortinet. Consider purchasing this cybersecurity stock if you want a solid long-term growth opportunity.