Adobe: Awaiting Clearer Signs Of Revenue Acceleration

Sep. 15, 2024 10:03 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE) StockADBE:CA
Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.36K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Adobe's stock fell 10% post-3Q earnings despite beating estimates due to weak 4Q guidance, signaling slower-than-expected AI monetization and decelerating top-line revenue growth.
  • Digital media ARR grew 9% YoY in 3Q FY2024, but the 4Q guidance implies a -3% YoY growth, reflecting a demand pull-forward from 4Q into 3Q.
  • Management indicated that Cyber Monday week is expected to be pushed into 1Q FY2025, resulting in a weaker-than-expected revenue outlook for 4Q.
  • The new Firefly Video Model shows promise, with a 6x increase in Firefly image generation over the past six months, but translating this usage growth into revenue will take time.
  • The stock’s 29.4x forward non-GAAP P/E is in line with the Nasdaq 100 index, reflecting the current growth trend; I maintain a neutral rating until there is more clarity on AI monetization.

Adobe headquarters in San Jose, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

What Happened

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)'s stock fell by 10% following its 3Q earnings report, which beat both revenue and non-GAAP EPS estimates. However, the company issued weak 4Q guidance, signaling a deceleration in top-line growth to the high single digits. This raise concerns

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.36K Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADBE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADBE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADBE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News