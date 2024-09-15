Russel Metals - A Coiled Steel Spring?

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
558 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Russel Metals Inc. has a strong balance sheet, low debt, and a shareholder-friendly capital management strategy, including dividends and share buybacks.
  • Despite current margin pressures due to the steel supply and demand cycle, Russel is well-positioned for future acquisitions and cyclical upside.
  • Risks include prolonged steel price declines, deeper recessions, and potential market volatility. 2024 could see downside in the share price, creating better entry points.
  • I share my rating, and how I am playing this cyclical stock.

Foreman and apprentice in doorway in factory of building site

Monty Rakusen

Russel metals inc. (TSX:RUS:CA) operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the U.S. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution.

The Metal Service Centers segment operates

This article was written by

Far Horizon profile picture
Far Horizon
558 Followers
The author has an honours degree in economics and politics with a focus on economic development. With 36 years of experience in executive management he has extensive knowledge of insurance/reinsurance, Global and Asia Pacific markets, climate change and ESG. He invests in his personal capacity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of RUS:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author is nor an investment advisor, and offers no advice here. He shares his analysis solely for the interest of readers.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RUS:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RUS:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RUSMF
--
RUS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News