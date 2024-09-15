imaginima

I last covered Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) in January 2023 when it was trading at around $93 emphasizing its profitability but had a hold position because of the competition and supply chain bottlenecks.

As seen by the price action below, this supplier of test equipment and industrial automation went through several ups and downs and even dipped to around $83 in October this year. It eventually recovered showing my cautious approach was not justified in the longer term.

With this thesis, I aim to paint a brighter picture especially after its partnership with NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has conferred its industrial robots with Gen AI-led productivity, as a result of which they are seeing more traction. Additionally, as servers get packed with more GPUs for accelerated computing, its test equipment could get wider adoption as artificial intelligence becomes “transformational" to its growth.

I start by providing an update on the supply chain and how the risk posed by its exposure to China has evolved since I last covered the stock.

The Supply Chain and Minimization of China Risks

In my earlier piece, I had also evoked the possibility of Teradyne losing market share to competitors namely Advantest (OTCPK: OTCPK:ATEYY) and Cohu (COHU). In this case, the chart below illustrates the evolution of their quarterly revenue since the June 2022 quarter showing that amid some fluctuations the trend has generally been lower for all three. Thus, it is unlikely that one of them gained market share at the expense of another. Instead, all three have been suffering from the normalization of the supply chain resulting in higher customer inventories and softer demand from more cyclical sectors resulting in less demand for their products.

This resulted in declining sales and explains why Teradyne's stock remained under pressure till April which saw the release of the first quarter of 2024 results during which the management announced an upgraded guidance for the second quarter (FQ2). This was eventually realized as shown by the revenue (blue chart) trending higher in the June quarter and, in contrast to peers as shown above.

Subsequently, Teradyne recovered to the $163 level but this was short-lived and it again plunged following a downgrade by analysts because of trade-related risks. This was due to the U.S. administration envisaging further restrictions on equipment sales to China and one of the candidates for the U.S. presidential elections making volatility-inducing statements about the geopolitical situation around Taiwan.

However, the market may have overreacted as only about 10% of sales came from China in FQ2 which is 2% less than in the October 2023 quarter and 6% less than in the same period of 2022 which means Teradyne has made progress to reduce dependency on Chinese customers. Also, as I had highlighted in my previous thesis, the company had an important manufacturing base in China and was actively diversifying its supply chain out of that country, after U.S. export restrictions. At that time, the goal was to get out by the end of 2023.

This was achieved as planned and meant that about $1 billion worth of manufacturing activities had to be relocated elsewhere, but the problem was that during the transition process, certain of its suppliers were not willing to ship to the company (possibly out of fear of being singled out by U.S authorities) contributing to supply chain woes I mentioned earlier.

Therefore, following a recent update American authorities may be finalizing tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese goods, investors should expect volatility, especially in case there is a tit-for-tat reaction by the Chinese government that impacts Teradyne's sales. However, shifting to a positive note, there are opportunities in robotics following its collaboration with the semiconductor giant.

The Collaboration with NVIDIA for Robotics

First, Teradyne reported a total revenue of $730 million in FQ2, with its robotics business experiencing a notable 26% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $90 million. Now, robotics constitutes only 12% of overall revenues but contributed to the topline growth of 6.64%, breaking off the long streak of quarterly revenue declines illustrated above, helping Teradyne to differentiate itself from peers which only manufacture test equipment.

In this respect, its cobots or collaborative human-scale robots are relatively easy to deploy and are used in industries such as automotive, food and beverage, metal and machining, or electronics. Some are used in supply chain automation to expedite order fulfillment and optimize warehouse efficiency.

Now coming to the collaboration with NVIDIA, resulted in the development of the new AI-powered MiR1200 Pallet Jack for carrying heavy loads (on pallets) in warehouses. It was initially announced in the first quarter with shipments scheduled to start in Q4. Given that it includes pallet quality detection features which is a key requirement by manufacturing and logistics customers, there has been high interest in the product resulting in a significant backlog, according to the management.

Now, for investors, artificial intelligence is not something new and manufacturers have already been embedding machine learning features in the way their robots are programmed. Moreover, Teradyne's PolyScope is a software application that enables employees, from developers to operators, to program a robot, but, depending on the robotic task to be programmed, this remains a relatively cumbersome process. It is precisely here that Gen AI helps as using hardware accelerator GPUs and software packages including CUDA (a parallel computing software platform) supplied by NVIDIA, programming the robot for certain tasks can be completed 50 to 80 times faster than before, making them much more versatile and ready for the job much faster.

Thinking aloud, this amounts to considerable productivity gains and is aligned with a report by McKinsey on the application of Gen AI across manufacturing and supply chain-related activities. Also, looking at the widening skill gap which is expected to result in over 2 million manufacturing job positions worldwide left unfulfilled in the next decade, there is an urgent need to build a robotics-ready workforce. This should benefit Teradyne's sales meaning it deserves to be valued better.

Two AI-led Drivers, One for Robotics and the other for Test Equipment

In this respect, the stock trailing price-to-sales of 7.32x already exceeds the median for the IT sector by 158%, but, this may not be valuing its opportunities as a robotic play. This becomes evident when compared with Advantest which also boasts a high market share in ATE (Advanced Test Equipment) but does not make robots and whose trailing P/S of 9.17x is above Teradyne by 25%.

This means Teradyne's AI robots are not being accounted for in the stock's value. Thus, incrementing the current share price of $131 by 25%, I obtained a target of $164, which is only one dollar more than the peak of $163 attained in July.

I further support this bullish position with the two AI growth drivers.

First, the global AI in the robotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.5% from 2024 to 2030. In this connection, Teradyne is in a good position as by applying Gen AI to its products through its partnership with NVIDIA, it has been able to circumvent the problem of extensive programming and reconfigurations that conventional robots have to undergo to make them adaptable to evolving working conditions.

Second, there are also opportunities for more test equipment to be sold as the GPUs supplied by NVIDIA become more prevalent in data centers. The reason is that compared to conventional servers packed with CPUs, AI-enabled servers contain more high-speed data links. In terms of figures, it is 100% more since data links constitute 20% of the server compared to 10% before.

Looking at opportunities, the automated test equipment market was sized at $9.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand at 10% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 led by high-performance electronics used in AI together with the move towards miniaturization which requires more precision than before.

Risks due to Softness Remain but there are plenty of Opportunities

In this respect, sales and earnings for FQ2 were above what analysts had estimated, primarily driven by strength in test equipment for memory and computing, but this was partially offset by continued softness in mobile, industrial, and auto markets. This was despite the U.S. economy gaining momentum in the second quarter, and expanding by 3.0%. Consequently, in case weakness in the more cyclical sectors persists, the 1.7% YoY revenue growth expected by analysts for FQ3 could suffer, adding to the volatility caused by geopolitical tensions with China potentially escalating.

Still with the Federal Reserve widely expected to cut rates later this month, investor sentiment is likely to be buoyed. Also, Apple (AAPL) Intelligence can trigger an iPhone supercycle in case subscribers upgrade their mobile phones lured by the AI features of new models. This implies faster processors and RF chips in mobile phones also auguring well for Teradyne's testing gear.

Along the same lines, with customer enthusiasm for its AI-powered OEM solutions for Universal Robot and the strong backlog for the AI-enabled Pallet Jack, the company remains well-positioned to gain market share in manufacturing and logistics especially since its automation can be more productive than the current generation of robots.

Finally, there are short-term risks, but with two AI-led growth drivers, both for testing for high-performance servers and robots, there are plenty of opportunities, but most of them are beyond 2024. Also, this remains a highly profitable company that held $460.6 million of cash versus only $80.2 million of debt in its balance sheet as of the end of FQ2.