VGT: Relative Strength Suggests Caution Warranted

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.23K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) is dominated by Apple, NVIDIA, and Microsoft, which together account for 44% of the ETF.
  • The VGT ETF's recent underperformance relative to the S&P 500 suggests sector rotation is occurring, as investors shift from expensive tech stocks to cheaper sectors.
  • Technology's underperformance is also consistent with late-cycle dynamics, suggesting caution is warranted.
  • With the economy slowing and potential recession risks, I recommend locking in profits from VGT and reallocating to more diversified or defensive investments.

Slow down speed limit sign on highway

stevanovicigor/iStock via Getty Images

Being a student of market trends and cycles, I always like to observe how different sectors behave relative to the market index, to see whether the market's 'internal story' remains consistent.

For the past 2

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
5.23K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VGT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News