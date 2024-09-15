Nu Holdings: Arguably The Best Unit Economics In Public Markets

Summary

  • Nu Holdings has nearly doubled since my December 2023 article, and shares are up 80% YTD.
  • The company's hyper-growth trajectory and still undemanding valuation make it a compelling investment opportunity even after the recent rise.
  • Nu showcases extremely attractive unit economics, with low customer acquisition costs, compared to very high lifetime value.
  • Investors will do well by ignoring their bias and adding Nu to their portfolio.

Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) became one of my best calls as an analyst, with the stock nearly doubling since my December 2023 article.

Shares are up 80% YTD and yet I still find them extremely attractive.

Let's dive

