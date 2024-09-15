Food And Beverage Stocks To Hedge S&P 500 Volatility Exposure

Sep. 15, 2024 3:20 PM ETVIX, GIS, PBJ, SP500
Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
244 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • General Mills' notable short-term outperformance of the S&P 500 highlighted the potential role of anti-correlation and volatility-hedging through F&B stocks during periods of increased market turbulence.
  • An analysis of 16 F&B stocks and the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF reveals that certain stocks are better suited for this purpose than others.
  • Among the analyzed stocks, General Mills stands out with the lowest Beta, the lowest correlation, and the lowest negative VIX correlation, making it the best hedge against rising volatility.
  • On the other hand, the PBJ ETF and beverage stocks are less effective for counterpositioning against volatility.
  • Therefore, I rate both the PBJ ETF and the S&P 500 as a neutral Hold, favoring individual stock selection to better address specific risk preferences.

Woman meditating on rock by the sea

Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Why This Is Interesting

In a research article published last month about General Mills, I observed significant outperformance of GIS versus the S&P 500 since a successful previous Buy rating in June. However, I argued that

This article was written by

Florian Muller profile picture
Florian Muller
244 Followers
"Business valuation is an art, not a science," claim some. However, in my Bachelor's and Master's studies, I have successfully engaged in the scientific examination of valuation and capital investment. Thanks to a cumulative four-year experience in Consulting and Auditing firms including a professional Valuation position, Controlling positions and Freelance Analyst work, I extract tangible value from piles of numbers. However, results become truly rounded when storytelling is added through personal passion. Because business valuation requires both the art of storytelling and scientific methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GIS, KO, PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VIX--
S&P VIX Index
GIS--
General Mills, Inc.
PBJ--
Invesco Food & Beverage ETF
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News