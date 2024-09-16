Millionaire Style: Smart Dividend Ideas For Big Returns

Sep. 16, 2024 7:30 AM ETAM, APH, BIP, BIP.UN:CA, BIPC, BIPC:CA, CNQ, CNQ:CA, FANG, JNJ, LB, WMB, O, VICI, KMI11 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader
(16min)

Summary

  • The ultra-wealthy invest in assets like stocks, real estate, and businesses. These strategies can provide insight into how everyday investors can build lasting wealth.
  • In today's uncertain market, focusing on high-quality dividend stocks and underperforming sectors offers better risk/reward than sticking to overvalued tech stocks.
  • By adapting the smart money's approach to infrastructure and dividend growth opportunities, investors can capture secular growth and benefit from resilient yields.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Zion National Park, Utah, United States

evenfh

Introduction

I did it again. I went with a title that may trigger some clickbait accusations. However, I'm not fooling anyone. I won't promise that anything you read in this article will turn you into a millionaire - or an even richer millionaire.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
34.84K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AM, LB, CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AM--
Antero Midstream Corporation
APH--
Amphenol Corporation
BIP--
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units
BIP.UN:CA--
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Limited Partnership Units
BIPC--
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News