Agree Realty: The Multiple Expansion Has Not Made The Case Unattractive

Sep. 15, 2024 11:26 PM ETAgree Realty Corporation (ADC) Stock
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.66K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Since my earlier piece this June on Agree Realty, the total return performance has landed at close to 25%.
  • This has expanded ADC's multiple quite a lot, and consequently brought down the yield to below 4% level.
  • Theoretically, this renders a strong base of argumentation to consider other alternatives.
  • Yet, looking at the underlying fundamentals, I still see a further upside and a rationale of holding / buying ADC.
  • In this article, I elaborate in more detail why I have maintained my buy rating on ADC.
money growing on grass

jonya

My previous and first article on Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was issued this Summer with a title of "Agree Realty: Great Way To Diversify From Realty Income". As the title implies, in my opinion, ADC offered a great alternative to

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
5.66K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ADC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ADC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News