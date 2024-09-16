carmengabriela

Investment Thesis

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares have dropped by over -41.67% since I last covered them over the summer. Driving this decline has been a painful mix of high costs that are forcing the company to downside. Nowhere has this become more particularly painful than in the vaccine maker’s R&D and management expense columns, which have become unsustainable given the current revenue stream.

Unfortunately, despite their efforts to slash R&D costs to rightsize the ship, these cuts have come at a critical time when the company is facing increased competition. The vaccine market, notably in the adult vaccine space, is growing at a 6.4% CAGR and is projected to reach $35.87 billion by 2032. This is much slower growth than what Moderna was used to during the pandemic.

While Moderna expects to gain key regulatory approvals for multiple vaccine products by 2027​, the pace of innovation is clearly slowing with deprioritization of certain parts of their R&D pipeline through these layoffs. I think this is a risky move in an industry that demands constant innovation to stay competitive​, and will likely hurt their moat in the market.

In my opinion, the bad news is piling on for Moderna, unfortunately. With the increasing competition, I still believe their shares are a strong sell. The long-run projected revenue growth, while promising on paper, remains distant, and the near-term financial outlook is far more murky.

Why I'm Doing Follow-Up Coverage

In my previous writeup in June, I dove into the serious competitive risks facing Moderna’s pipeline vaccine despite them being an early leader in MRNA technology.

Recent developments have only reinforced my beliefs. Moderna’s early success with their COVID-19 vaccine were mainly driven by Operation Warp Speed. The accelerated vaccine development process during the pandemic was unique, and is unlikely to be replicated for their other products​.

Now, as competition intensifies, Moderna has started to cut costs significantly, including reducing annual R&D expenses by $1.1 billion by 2027.

Unfortunately for Moderna, this comes at a time when other major drugmakers are starting to ramp up their R&D pipeline due to patent cliffs. With lower R&D investments, I really think this seems counterproductive.

Competitors are starting to dominate other major emerging vaccine markets, including the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine market​. Moderna faces a real risk of being outpaced when their pipeline lacks the depth provided by a growing research budget.

Vaccine Market Share (Statista )

Already, these larger players have more significant balance sheets to invest heavily into their R&D efforts.

This creates a catch-22 for Moderna: they need to innovate to stay competitive, but their cost-cutting measures are limiting their capacity to do so. If they cannot afford the level of R&D necessary to build a robust pipeline, their growth really remains in doubt, especially as competition is so strong.

The purpose of this follow-up coverage is to show that even with Moderna trying to fix costs, they are not solving the core problem. Their solution is a bandaid, not a cure, in my opinion.

Cutting Costs Is a Catch 22

Moderna’s recent decision to cut their R&D is indicative of their urgent need to improve cash flow amid declining revenues. While cost-cutting measures are often necessary for operational efficiency, in Moderna’s case, I think this creates a strategic dilemma. The company’s revenues for Q2 were $241 million, yet their total operating expenses reached $1.6 billion, resulting in a net loss​ of $1.3 billion. This imbalance is driven primarily by sales (or lack thereof) from their COVID-19 and Flu vaccines.

Second Quarter Results (Moderna)

During the company’s Q2 earnings call, CFO James Mock noted:

Net product sales for Q2 were $184 million, down 37% year-over-year, mainly driven by lower sales volumes of our COVID-19 vaccine in regions outside of the United States compared to the second quarter of 2023, when we fulfilled orders from prior year contracts. Q2 sales were above our guidance of approximately $100 million primarily due to stronger than expected sales in the United States. We recognized sales from a number of other countries, including a small portion of the Brazil contract we announced last quarter. Year-to-date sales were $351 million, down 83% year-over-year, largely driven by the same Q2 year-over-year trends I just mentioned a moment ago -Q2 Call.

Although Moderna’s RSV vaccine, mRESVIA, was approved by the FDA, they still face stiff competition from Pfizer (PFE) and GSK (GSK), which already dominate the RSV market with their vaccines​.

Moderna’s other vaccines portfolio, while still in development, is unlikely to generate the needed revenue in the short term​. They’re really banking on new product approvals by 2027 to reverse their fortunes. That’s a long ways away in the eyes of Wall Street.

Valuation

Despite Moderna’s cutting-edge mRNA technology and early success during COVID-19, I think current metrics show their shares remain overvalued.

Moderna’s forward price-to-sales ratio clocks in at 8.18, compared to a sector median of 3.80, or a 115.08% premium. This comes all the while as Moderna’s revenue growth is expected to be just 7.57% over the next year (through the end of 2025).

I don’t understand why anyone would want to pay a 115.08% premium for growth of just 7.57% in this industry.

Earnings revisions are equally bearish, with recent revisions now showing 21 downward revisions for revenue forecasts over the last 3 months. Not only is the market expecting anemic growth, but their already bearish expectations are drifting lower, not higher.

In my opinion, Moderna shares need to re-rate to the sector median price to sales multiple for them even to be in the same zip code of fairly valued (nonetheless overvalued, like right now). If shares moved down to a price to sales ratio of 3.80, this would represent 53.54% downside.

Bull Thesis

Moderna may not appear to have a strong drug pipeline at first glance (and I don’t think they have a solid one at second glance either), but there is still the potential for one of their existing vaccine solutions to experience another surge in demand: COVID-19 immunizations.

Let's be clear: the pandemic has subsided globally. But COVID-19 continues to flare up during certain times of the year, especially in the summer and winter seasons depending on if you are in the northern or southern hemispheres​.

Most of these periodic surges are now driven by new variants and waning initial immunity from earlier rounds of COVID vaccines. Both of these challenges present an opportunity for Moderna. Many people are now pseudo ‘unvaccinated’ even though they have gotten multiple rounds of vaccines. The older COVID shots have worn off.

There are also still many places around the world where hundreds of millions of people have not gotten their first COVID vaccine. These are all immediate pickup opportunities (theoretically) on top of everyone who has been vaccinated before.

Vaccine Heatmap (Our World In Data)

With this, expectations for Moderna are currently low, as we saw with the series of downward revenue revisions that analysts have priced in over the last 3 months.

At first, this sounds like it might actually work in their favor. If the company manages even a modest turnaround, by capturing some of the vaccine market during a COVID-19 surge, new vaccination push, or by increasing uptake of their flu or RSV vaccines, they could allow them to stabilize their balance sheet and generate enough real cash flow to reinvest in R&D. Or, this could help them raise more equity to fund more ambitious research efforts​.

It sounds like a good plan. There’s just one issue: way more competition than before.

The COVID-19 vaccine market is far more crowded now than it was during the height of the pandemic. Competitors such as Pfizer and GSK dominate the market, and Moderna's market share in the COVID-19 space has shrunk considerably​. Any flare up would have to be shared among multiple competitors. It's just not the slam dunk event it was for them 3-4 years ago.

Keep in mind that a notable surge like this is low odds on its own.

Bottom Line

Moderna’s early entry into what has now essentially become a commoditized vaccine market has become a huge challenge for the company. Consumers, particularly in the COVID-19 and flu vaccine markets, are less concerned about the brand of the vaccine they receive and are now more focused on the efficacy, availability​ and to some degree price.

This lack of brand loyalty puts downward pressure on pricing, and will make it even more difficult for Moderna to put a premium for their vaccines.

As the vaccine maker begins cutting their R&D budget by $1.1 billion​, they risk falling behind in terms of innovation.

In essence, I’m still concerned about the outlook even with their attempts to maintain costs. I applaud their desire to preserve shareholder capital, but I still believe the stock is a strong sell. The broader issues remain: Moderna’s future revenue prospects are dim without a meaningful and sustained uptick in demand for their existing products, and their reduced R&D spending limits their capability to develop new, competitive solutions.

It's a big catch-22. I am not sure how they get out of it.