The Fed's Rate Cut

Will it be a 25-basis point cut or a 50-basis point cut? That is the dominant question in both the bond and equity markets now. With the exception of the elections, this is the major question that will determine how the markets will react.

Traders now see less than a one-in-five chance of a half-percentage point rate cut at the Fed's Sept. 17-18 policy meeting, according to Reuters. That is down from a better-than one-in-four chance before the release of data on Wednesday that showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.5% in August from a year earlier, down from July's 2.9% increase.

Investors, however, have sharply increased their bets on a half-percentage point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week as the U.S. central bank prepares to lower borrowing costs for the first time in more than four years. Traders in the swaps markets are currently pricing in a 49 per cent chance that the Fed will opt for a bumper cut in a bid to prevent high rates from damaging the economy. In the prior week, they had priced in just a 15 per cent chance. The reassessment helped send stocks higher on Friday. That pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite to large increases which are reflective of the change in the markets’ outlook.

A closely watched survey from the University of Michigan showed that consumer expectations of inflation over the next year had fallen to 2.7 per cent, the lowest rate since late 2020. The university’s report on Friday also showed consumer sentiment for September rose to a four-month high.

All of the major Bloomberg bond indexes also rose in price last week. Bloomberg’s Treasury index was up 0.30%, corporates up 0.43%, high yield up 0.28% and their municipal bond index rose 0.12%. Consequently, it appears as if both the bond and stock markets have further to run when the Fed starts cutting rates, no matter the speed or duration.

Data last week showed U.S. hiring has slowed in recent months, but the drop in the unemployment rate to 4.2% in August provided some reassurance that the job market does not need an immediate bout of Fed support. The CPI and PPI reports last week were the last major announcements of major economic data before the Fed's meeting next week. I suspect that they will have a major impact upon the Fed’s decision.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Friday that "the time has come for policy to adjust." Powell also noted the timing and pace of cuts will "depend on incoming data," but the markets, according to Bloomberg, quickly moved to fully price in four rate cuts of 0.25% by the end of 2024 after the Fed chairman said the central bank has "ample room" to maneuver as policy enters its next phase. Powell also addressed the conditions in the labor markets.

“It seems unlikely that the labor market will be a source of elevated inflationary pressures anytime soon. We do not seek or welcome further cooling in labor market conditions.”



- Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell

It appears as if "caution" is decreasing, but I remain on the conservative side of things. With our forthcoming elections just around the corner now, there could be news that changes this perception. Walk carefully and keep your eyes wide open! That is my advice.

Original Source: Author

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.