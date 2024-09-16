The Fed's Rate Cut

  • Will it be a 25 bps or a 50 bps cut? With the exception of the elections, this is the major question that will determine how the markets will react.
  • Investors have sharply increased their bets on a half-percentage point interest rate cut by the Fed next week.
  • Data last week showed U.S. hiring has slowed in recent months, but the drop in the unemployment rate to 4.2% in August provided some reassurance that the job market does not need an immediate bout of Fed support.

Will it be a 25-basis point cut or a 50-basis point cut? That is the dominant question in both the bond and equity markets now. With the exception of the elections, this is the major question that will determine how the markets will react.

Traders now see less than a one-in-five chance of a half-percentage point rate cut at the Fed's Sept. 17-18 policy meeting, according to Reuters. That is down from a better-than one-in-four chance before the release of data on Wednesday that showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.5% in August from a year earlier, down from July's 2.9% increase.

Investors, however, have sharply increased their bets on a half-percentage point interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week as the U.S. central bank prepares to lower borrowing costs for the first time in more than four years. Traders in the swaps markets are currently pricing in a 49 per cent chance that the Fed will opt for a bumper cut in a bid to prevent high rates from damaging the economy. In the prior week, they had priced in just a 15 per cent chance. The reassessment helped send stocks higher on Friday. That pushed the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite to large increases which are reflective of the change in the markets’ outlook.

A closely watched survey from the University of Michigan showed that consumer expectations of inflation over the next year had fallen to 2.7 per cent, the lowest rate since late 2020. The university’s report on Friday also showed consumer sentiment for September rose to a four-month high.

All of the major Bloomberg bond indexes also rose in price last week. Bloomberg’s Treasury index was up 0.30%, corporates up 0.43%, high yield up 0.28% and their municipal bond index rose 0.12%. Consequently, it appears as if both

Mark J. Grant is the Chief Global Strategist at Colliers Securities, LLC. The highlights of a 49-year career in the financial services industry include positions as President of an investment bank, head of Capital Markets for four investment banks, and serving on the Board of Directors of four investment banks. He has been designated as a Bloomberg Prophet, one of only 15 globally. Mark is one of the longest serving guests on CNBC's "Squawk Box", is frequently interviewed on Fox Business and Bloomberg TV, and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch and other business publications. His commentary, "Out of the Box," is subscribed to by over 5,000 money managers and financial institutions in more than 46 countries. He is also the author of a book titled "Out of the Box and onto Wall Street."

