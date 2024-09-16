SweetBunFactory

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) has a strong position in the electronic manufacturing services industry because it specializes in unique complexity in fields requiring a bespoke manufacturing approach. However, the market recognizes its operational strength and has currently overvalued the stock based on my analysis. Due to my peer comparison, I consider a contraction in its P/E non-GAAP ratio as likely over the next 12 months. However, it could still generate near-term alpha as a result of its strength in revisions trends at the moment. Despite this, the long-term thesis is weaker than the near-term alpha opportunity, so my rating is a Hold.

Operational Analysis

Plexus is a global leader in the electronics manufacturing services industry. It specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of complex products. It predominantly serves the healthcare and life sciences, the industrial and commercial, the aerospace and defense, and the communications industries.

Of its core operations, three areas particularly stand out to me which could be highly accretive to the company over the long term. These are design and development, supply chain solutions, and new product introduction ('NPI') services.

Firstly, Plexus has developed a strong reputation in engineering, which is fundamental to its operations. Plexus can cater to industries requiring highly complex and innovative products, leveraging advanced technology and automation to provide leading product development and commercialization solutions. As its customers are from industries that often require precision engineering and strict regulatory requirements, Plexus has a market here for its ability to develop high quality and unique products. This level of customization and the bespoke focus of Plexus in design and development is likely to continue to be a strong growth catalyst.

Secondly, the company's supply chain management is a critical component that is likely to continue to contribute to its future growth potential. It has developed a reputation for reliable and timely provision, and the company's proactive approach to risk mitigation and its flexible approach to supply chain development is another foundational reason to be operationally bullish on the company.

Thirdly, its NPI services are designed to decrease the time to market, integrating design and development with manufacturing processes. This full-service approach to new products creates a full plan for successfully bringing a product and concept to market, and it is an extremely strong and comprehensive part of Plexus's service portfolio.

Plexus is well-positioned in its field because it has developed a niche in the electronics manufacturing services industry for high-complexity, low-to-mid-volume products. However, it does face competition, namely from Flex (FLEX), Sanmina (SANM), Jabil (JBL), and Kimball Electronics (KE), among others.

Data by YCharts

Each of these competitors operates in the electronics manufacturing services industry, but as you can see in the chart above, Flex and Jabil are much more established than Plexus. The strong brands that established players like Flex and Jabil have developed means that they are often preferred partners for many large corporations, and their size allows for breadth in offerings and economies of scale. This is why it is so important that Plexus continues to specialize in low-to-mid volume products, particularly catering to regulated industries like healthcare and aerospace. This will allow it to remain relevant even amid consolidation from larger players, focusing on scale and diversity.

Financial & Valuation Analysis

Company Forward P/E non-GAAP Ratio FY25, FY26 Normalized EPS Growth Estimate Forward P/S Ratio FY25, FY26 Revenue Growth Estimate Plexus 23.20 22.80%, 15.30% 0.90 9.70%, 7.50% Flex 12.30 12.90%, 14.90% 0.45 -1.40%, 4.80% Sanmina 12.80 16.60%, 18.70% 0.50 10.10%, 6.80% Jabil 12.60 7.80%, 12.70% 0.40 -3%, 5.70% Kimball 14.60 -12.50%, 32% 0.30 -13.30%, 5.70% Click to enlarge

Based on the above table, Plexus does look richly valued to me, especially considering that its FY26 growth is expected to be a lot lower than in FY25. Its forward P/E non-GAAP ratio is almost double that of Flex, Sanmina, and Jabil, but its future normalized EPS growth estimates are roughly in line with these companies for FY26 despite an incredibly strong FY25 growth rate of 22.80% expected on consensus. This peer analysis does tell me that some caution is warranted on valuation when investing in Plexus at this time.

Looking at the company's standalone metrics, its forward P/E non-GAAP ratio is currently 23.70% higher than its five-year average. In addition, its forward P/S ratio is 32.20% higher than its five-year average. However, its forward diluted EPS growth is 43.40% lower than its five-year average, and its forward revenue growth is 44.60% lower than its five-year average. This discrepancy shows a further reason to be cautious about investing in Plexus based on its own historical valuation multiples and its future growth rates.

There are strong short-term revisions at the moment, which strengthen the future growth rate picture. However, I do not consider this enough to support a long-term investment in the company at the present valuation. This is especially true considering there are negative six-month trends despite substantial positive three-month trends.

Seeking Alpha

My impression here is that we can expect a contraction in the valuation multiples over the next 12 months, especially as lower growth for FY26 nears. If the TTM P/E non-GAAP ratio contracts from the current 26 down to 22, which is closer to its 5-year average of 19.20, the stock will be worth approximately $154 if the current September 2025 normalized EPS consensus estimate of $6.70 is outperformed, aligning with revisions trends, coming in at $7. This is a 22% upside potential from the current price of $126.20. However, beyond this 12-month upside, I do expect further valuation multiple contractions as FY26 growth slows. Therefore, the medium-term thesis is much less strong, and in a less optimistic outcome if EPS up revisions do not take place, the company could deliver the currently anticipated $6.70 normalized EPS for September 2025, and the stock could trade at a P/E non-GAAP ratio of 19, which is its five-year average, bringing the stock price to $127.30. This would mean negligible upside potential and is the primary reason why my rating is a Hold.

Risk Analysis

As Plexus is focused on a niche segment of the manufacturing services industry, its revenue is concentrated in a small number of key clients and market opportunities. On the one hand, this helps the business to develop a moat in its niche of expertise, but on the other hand, it also does leave the company with the risks of revenue concentration, which is why management will likely need to continue to focus on quality and bespoke services to ensure that its clients do not defect to other providers, who potentially can offer a lower cost due to economies of scale. This pressure will likely become more acute as time progresses as new capabilities with AI and robotics are likely to be consolidated by larger companies with bigger budgets, potentially disrupting the manufacturing field and affecting Plexus. Therefore, I am looking for both a heavier adoption of robotics, AI, and automation capabilities from management moving forward, but also for it to retain its specific attention to detail in sensitive and unique use cases in which it has built its reputation.

Furthermore, Plexus provides manufacturing and product development for companies that require stringent specifications. Therefore, Plexus is prone to operational risk in the form of technological obsolescence if these regulations change, and this is a risk that affects it more than other, more general manufacturing providers, especially as Plexus serves the healthcare, life sciences, aerospace, and defense fields. These requirements include FDA requirements for medical devices and ITAR regulations for defense products. This risk does not only apply to technological obsolescence but also presents a risk whereby Plexus fails to meet the regulatory standards in its attempt to adhere to them. To date, there have not been major failures in meeting regulatory standards from the company reported in the press, but it still does present a risk to be well aware of. Plexus's facilities are certified to various international standards, including ISO 13485 for medical devices, AS9100 for aerospace, and ITAR for defense products, providing security here.

Plexus 2023 Annual Report

Conclusion

This is undoubtedly a strong company with good long-term prospects ahead of it. However, I am not convinced that this is the right time to invest in the stock because the valuation is unappealing based on my peer analysis. This is true even in spite of the strong revisions trends at the moment. Even in a situation where the company achieves 20%+ price returns over the next 12 months, I do not expect such significant returns to continue in the following years due to a lower FY26 outlook compared to FY25, which should contract the P/E non-GAAP ratio further. As a long-term analyst, I rate Plexus stock a Hold despite the near-term alpha potential.