Richard Drury

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) reached a final settlement with its previously largest tenant Steward Health Care that will allow the hospital REIT to lease the operators’ properties to other tenants. The REIT has already executed new lease agreements with four new operators, which is ensuring lease continuity in Medical Properties’ portfolio and indicates potential for sustained funds from operations recovery going forward. I believe the development is very positive news for Medical Properties as it removes considerable uncertainty as well as negative sentiment overhang.

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I rated shares of Medical Properties a strong buy after Q2'24 results in August because shares were trading well below my fair value estimate. The hospital REIT did implicitly guide for a large dividend cut of approximately 50% (although Medical Properties didn’t declare a new dividend yet at the time my last article was published). The settlement clears the way for new operators to take over Steward Health Care's hospitals, which is a pre-cursor to a potentially significant funds from operations recovery in the next two years.

Medical Properties' settlement with Steward is a big deal

Medical Properties’ shares price soared 33% in the last two trading days as the hospital REIT finally reached a settlement with regard to Steward Health Care’s hospital properties.

Steward Health Care was the largest tenant of Medical Properties until the operator declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May and responsible for approximately 20% of the REIT’s (annualized) rental revenues (as of Q4’23). This percentage dropped to just 7.5% at the end of the June quarter.

The bankruptcy created considerable concerns in terms of FFO and dividend coverage and resulted in a dividend cut of 47% (which was made official on August 22, 2024). It was the second dividend cut for the hospital REIT since August of last year amid continual portfolio performance problems.

With the new settlement, however, a considerable source of uncertainty has been reduced as Steward Health Care’s properties are transitioned to more solvent tenants.

In total, according to the settlement agreement, Medical Properties is set to take control of 23 hospitals and the REIT has already signed agreements for 15 of them to be moved over to new operators. These hospitals are located in Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Ohio and Texas. The new properties are expected to be cash-flowing in Q1’25 and achieve annualized cash rental payments of up to $160M the end of FY 2026. In other words, Medical Properties is set to see a significant normalized funds from operations/NFFO recovery in the next two years.

Medical Properties’ normalized funds from operations have been profoundly suppressed by the REIT’s operator troubles and in the second-quarter, Medical Properties delivered only $139.4M in NFFO, showing a year-over-year decline of 52%. The decline is due to lower collected cash rent (due in large part to Steward Health Care’s bankruptcy) as well as impairments taken on the REIT’s real estate holdings as a result.

I believe in the longer term, Medical Properties has a chance to restore its pre-Steward NFFO base which creates obvious valuation upside for the REIT’s shares. I believe it is realistic, assuming the REIT can avoid incremental payment issues with other operators and fully lease its remaining Steward portfolio, for Medical Properties to return to a ~$1.0B/year normalized fund from operations basis by FY 2026.

MPT

Medical Properties’ valuation

In my last work on Medical Properties in August, I stated that I saw a fair value in the neighborhood of $5.81-6.64 per-share. This fair value was based off of my estimated forward run-rate level of NFFO of $0.83/share, and I applied a NFFO multiplier of 7-8X to calculate my fair value. The current valuation implies an NFFO multiplier of 7.7X.

I justified this fair value NFFO multiplier with the fact that Medical Properties was making progress repaying its debt and restructuring its operating portfolio. I confirm this price target following the settlement with Steward Health Care, but believe that Medical Properties could see a major NFFO recovery in the next two years, with the re-tenanting of Steward's hospitals being the primary catalyst.

Therefore, the hospital REIT could potentially return to $900M to $1.0B per-year in normalized funds from operations (pre-crisis level), on a full-year basis in FY 2026, which implies NFFO potential of approximately $1.50-1.67 per-share. Applying the same NFFO multiplier of 7-8X to this estimate range would yield a fair value between $10.50 and $13.36 per-share.

Risks with MPT

While the global settlement with regard to Steward Health Care’s real estate is without a doubt a positive, Medical Properties likely is burned for a while as an income investment. What would change my mind about the hospital REIT is if new payment issues were to creep up in the portfolio. Payments problems regarding those tenants that take over Steward Health Care’s hospitals would be an especially hard pill to swallow as well.

Final thoughts

Shares of Medical Properties have lost 69% in value in the last three years, so the 30%+ leap in the last two trading days may not make much of a difference to longer-term investors. The settlement and the subsequent lease agreements for 15 out of 23 hospitals, however, are a big deal for shareholders as they allow the REIT to close the Steward chapter, re-tenant the old operator's properties and focus on the future. With a major re-tenanting under way, MPT has a credible chance at a significant NFFO recovery in the next two years as well… if the hospital REIT can stay out of trouble with other tenants.

However, with Medical Properties just last month declaring its second dividend cut in a year, I believe the appeal for Medical Properties as an income investment has been seriously impaired. In the near future, Medical Properties may remain a highly volatile REIT investment and I continue to evaluate shares of the hospital trust as a strong buy, mainly due to valuation reasons.