Medical Properties Trust: Steward Settlement Is A Big Deal

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
25.7K Followers
Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust reached a settlement with Steward Health Care, allowing the REIT to lease properties to new tenants, reducing uncertainty and negative sentiment.
  • The REIT's shares soared more than 30% after the settlement, despite a recent 47% dividend cut.
  • Medical Properties is set to control 23 hospitals, with 15 already leased to new tenants. This re-tenanting effort could result in a significant NFFO recovery.
  • Shares continue to have revaluation potential as the REIT restructures its portfolio and cash flow ramps up.
Pruning shears sitting next to a pruned origami dollar flower

Richard Drury

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) reached a final settlement with its previously largest tenant Steward Health Care that will allow the hospital REIT to lease the operators’ properties to other tenants. The REIT has already executed new lease agreements with four new

This article was written by

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

