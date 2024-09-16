Global Blue Q1: Strong FCF Generation Set To Accelerate Its Deleveraging

Sandeep Nital David profile picture
Sandeep Nital David
174 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Shares are up 10% since Q1 earnings, where Global Blue achieved year-over-year revenue growth of 25%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin rose 700 basis points to 36.5%, as the business exhibits strong operating leverage.
  • The outlook is promising, and the company remains well on track to achieve management’s target of €200 million in adjusted EBITDA for FY25.
  • The valuation remains compelling with an EV/Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.4, leading me to reaffirm my Buy rating.

Financial IRS tax return forms

Pgiam/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In my previous article covering Global Blue (NYSE:GB), I assigned a Buy rating on the stock as I found its valuation very attractive given the company's dominant market position as well

This article was written by

Sandeep Nital David profile picture
Sandeep Nital David
174 Followers
An individual investor primarily focused on undercovered companies, with more than 50 companies on my watchlist. My areas include technology, software, electronics and the energy transition. I have been investing my personal capital for over 7 years in a broad range of companies globally. Through my years of analyzing countless companies, I have accumulated professional investment experience within my circle of competence. I have a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering and currently work as an automotive battery RnD engineer in Sweden. My write-ups on SA are a good way for me to layout my investment thesis on companies and receive feedback from the broader investing community. I enjoy diligently studying and researching small to mid cap companies which are often researched to a lesser extent by others. Through my analysis of numerous companies, I seek to identify asymmetric investment opportunities with the goal of achieving market beating returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News