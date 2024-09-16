J. Michael Jones

Dollar General Overview

Low-price retailing is a tricky game--when things are good, consumers tend to 'shop up' by going to larger, pricier outlets. When times are not so good, your core consumer can become stretched to the point where they're no longer buying in the quantity they used to, even from you (the low-cost retailer). This is the story of Dollar General (NYSE:DG), the powerhouse of inexpensive shopping and the country's largest retailer by location count.

When we last covered Dollar General (you can read that article here), the company was going through a bit of turmoil. The CEO of one year had resigned, and the former CEO made a return to the company amidst disappointing quarterly results and lowered expected guidance.

Since then... well... things haven't exactly turned around as we hoped, to say the least.

DG vs SPY Total Return since August 2023 (Koyfin)

If the above chart makes you go 'oof', it does the same for us. Since August 2023, Dollar General has cratered by 48% on a total return basis, while the broader S&P 500 (SPY) has gained 24% in the same time frame.

So... is the worst over for Dollar General? The franchise's place in the firmament of rural and discount retail seems secure enough, so has the stock fallen low enough to be a true bargain today, or is it better to turn tail and run?

Let's dive in.

DG Stock Valuation & Performance

Let's start with where the stock is at today.

DG Forward PE and EV/EBITDA, NTM, 5 Yr (Koyfin)

Today, on a forward basis, Dollar General is currently plumbing five-year lows. With a forward P/E of just 14.5x and EV/EBITDA of 12.2x, Dollar General is on its face much cheaper than low-cost behemoth Walmart (WMT), which has a forward P/E of 31x as of this writing, but it retains a slight edge over its more pure competitor Dollar Tree (DLTR), which today has a forward P/E of 12.3x and an EV/EBITDA of 9.2x.

The latest quarter wasn't great, as executives pointed out that consumers were 'buying for need' rather than 'buying for want,' a way of saying that consumers are exhibiting belt-tightening behavior that affects the top line and constricts the bottom line. This translated to a $0.09 miss in GAAP EPS for the quarter ending July 31, which sent the stock a whopping 32% lower on the day.

DG EPS vs Estimates, 3 Yr (Koyfin)

The obvious next question is--has the market overreacted?

To help answer this question we turn to analyst estimates, which are fairly bleak.

DG Analyst Annual Sales Estimates, 3yr (Koyfin)

Back in January 2023, the analyst consensus from Dollar General was $43 billion in FY2025, followed by $46 billion in FY2026. After a series of negative quarters, however, those estimates have dropped significantly, as illustrated above, to $40 and $42 billion, respectively.

So, what are we to make of this? Does the drop in expectations with a corresponding drop in value make Dollar General an interesting value play? Let's see what management has to say about the situation.

Management's Side

Earlier this month, CEO Todd Vasos and a few other executives spoke at the Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference. After reviewing their remarks, one particular section caught our eye. Here is Vasos detailing what is currently happening to Dollar General's core customer and offering some perspective on the latest quarter's poor results:

We're probably as close to our customers, any retailer out there understanding and probably the closest to that low-end consumer of any retailer out there. And what she told us specifically to Q2 was that while I am still gainfully employed, my second job, and let me qualify that, when times are good, our core customer normally works her 30 to 40 hour a week job but also has a secondary job that she normally works 15 to 25 hours in. What she told us in Q2 was that is going away or has gone away. And I believe that was the contributing factor to the even tighter financial constraints that she was already feeling, you got to remember, while the inflation has moderated over -- year-over-year for the last many quarters, what hasn't gone away is that 20 plus percent inflation cumulative effect over the last few years, right, especially on what grocers call center store, but we call just our core basic goods. Those have not deflated right? And that continues to be a real headwind.

This statement from Vasos seems to have a lot of explanatory power for Dollar General's woes: core consumers are struggling to make ends meet, and inflationary headwinds have proved stubborn in the sales categories that matter most.

Risks & Possible Upsides

The biggest risk we see to Dollar General is continuing stubborn inflation and its impact on the company's consumer base (as detailed above). While it appears that inflation is beginning to slow, it's not all puppies and sunshine out there--consumers continue to feel the pinch of higher prices. Recently, 56% of middle-class adults stated that they feel as though they're living paycheck to paycheck. That number certainly clocks in much higher for lower-income families, and, unless that feeling abates, is only likely to continue.

We think that the Fed lowering rates (which is widely expected at this point) could counteract some of the pressure faced by Dollar General's core consumer.

Putting It All Together

It's time to put the obvious truth out there--Dollar General has a scary looking chart, and there's not a lot of conviction out there at the moment for the stock. Let's recap a few things:

The stock is currently sitting in the lower quartile of its valuation range for the last 5 years. The stock has been absolutely battered by the market, on the verge of being left for dead. History tells us that, eventually, bad economic conditions improve as we pass through normal cycles.

All of that is, we think, a compelling case for keeping a close eye on Dollar General for a rebound when their core consumer feels a bit more free. Is this any consolation for those who have held Dollar General through this tumultuous time? Probably not. But we continue to think that better days are ahead--remember, Dollar General is not a victim of new competition, has not lost is competitive edge, and is not falling out of favor. Instead, it is the victim of an economic squeeze that is pretty much out of its control.