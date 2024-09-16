VOO: Long-Term Investors Can Still Benefit From Buying At All-Time Highs

Sep. 16, 2024 4:33 AM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
33.27K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • I believe investing in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF at all-time highs is a solid long-term strategy, given historical market performance.
  • Market conditions, including potential rate cuts and lower oil prices, are set to become favorable, driving earnings expansion and market appreciation.
  • Despite potential risks like economic downturns and sector weight risks, VOO's diversified exposure to top companies mitigates single stock risks.
  • Time in the market consistently outperforms timing the market; long-term investment in VOO is likely to yield positive returns despite short-term fluctuations.

Money on the edge

PM Images

The market is having a great year, as the S&P 500 is up 17.95% and is just shy of its all-time highs that were established over the summer. I am a long-term investor, and I have a 5–10-year investment horizon

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
33.27K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, NVDA, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, META, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VOO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VOO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VOO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News