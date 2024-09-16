PM Images

The market is having a great year, as the S&P 500 is up 17.95% and is just shy of its all-time highs that were established over the summer. I am a long-term investor, and I have a 5–10-year investment horizon on most of my investments, but when it comes to S&P 500 index funds, I am looking multiple decades into the future. I can't predict what will happen tomorrow or the next day in the markets, but history has proven that despite multiple years of consecutive declines, the S&P 500 has continuously appreciated over an extended period. It always surprises me when there are comments trying to downplay the return of the S&P by accounting for inflation or people who discuss trying to time the market due to valuations. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is my favorite S&P 500 index fund, and I believe allocating capital to this ETF, even when it's at all-time highs, is one of the best long-term investments an investor can make. The beautiful thing about the S&P 500 is that you will always have exposure to the best companies in the market, and even if you weren't directly invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) or Tesla (TSLA) over the past 5-years, you still benefited from their stocks appreciating through ownership in VOO. I am a buyer of the S&P 500 at these levels, regardless of what the market does over the next 6-12 months. Despite whether we get a retracement or the markets continue higher, I believe VOO will ultimately appreciate and deliver value for long-term investors. While others are waiting for a pullback, I believe that we will finish the year higher than where we are today and that shares of VOO will continue to deliver positive returns for its shareholders.

I purposely wrote my last 2 articles about VOO as it was making new highs. Since my last article about VOO from May 20th (can be read here) shares have appreciated by 6.12%, and when the dividend is accounted for, the total return has been 6.5%. I had discussed why I preferred VOO to other S&P 500 index funds and why I believed the market was going higher. With VOO making new highs and being up more than 6% since my last article, I wanted to write another article about why investing at the highs heading into the end of 2024 is likely to have the same outcome as previous times, while discussing why I believe the market is heading higher. I think that investors will continue to do well being invested in the S&P 500 if they have a long-term investment horizon. There are also new risk factors that could have additional impacts on the market over the next several years that I would like to also highlight.

Risks to investing in VOO

When I think about the risk factors that VOO faces, they are really market risk factors because VOO is comprised of the 500 largest companies in the United States. Single stock risk factors go out the window, and it's more about business and market conditions over an extended period of time. The typical risk factors are general market fluctuations and economic downturns. We avoided a recession even though some feel that we experienced one, but it's inevitable that a recession will occur in the future. During a recession, the market is likely to take a hit, and depending on how deep a recession is, it could prolong the recovery time. There is also sector weight risk. VOO has 32.31% of its portfolio allocated toward technology, and while this has worked out well, it could backfire if earnings growth slows down in the tech sector.

I have written over 1,000 articles on Seeking Alpha, and I have tried my best not to be political or to bring politics into my research analysis. Currently, the top long-term capital gains tax is 20% for anyone making over $492,300 per year or married couples making over $553,850 per year. Just because someone running for office has a specific stance today, that could change in the future. What we know is that one of the candidates this election cycle is currently in favor of increasing the long-term capital gains tax rate for anyone earning over $1 million per year to 28%. This stance could change in the future if this person is elected as the 47th President of the United States, but as of now, this is part of their policies. If this were to occur, I believe that it would be a short-term risk for the market. I believe individuals who fall into that category would consider selling positions they have long-term capital gains on and locking in the 20% federal capital gain, then establishing their positions again in the future after the tax event occurs. This would allow an individual to pay 20% rather than 28% on the current capital gains and then establish a much higher purchase price, so the 28% applies to less gains in the future. This may or may not happen, but it is something to consider as it is a potential risk for the market in the future.

Why I believe time in the market is a better strategy then trying to time the market

I can't time the market, and I haven't met anyone that can. I know people who are successful at trading, and I know people who have beaten the market consistently over an extended period of time, but I have never met anyone who can accurately time the market. Below is a chart of the S&P 500's performance since 1927. Just because something has occurred in the past, doesn't mean it will be replicated in the future, but this is a good chart to look at when discussing timing the market. There have only been 3 periods since 1927 where the market has declined for at least 3 consecutive years, and since 1972 there have only been 2 periods where the market declined for 2 consecutive years. The historic performance of the S&P has shown that long-term investors have benefited despite recessions and downturns in the market.

My personal opinion is that dollar cost averaging into the S&P 500 is the best strategy, but there are some cases where an individual has a lump sum of capital they want to put to work. From 2000 to 2002 was the last time that the market declined for 3 consecutive years, and over the past 24 years, the market has declined for 7 of these years or 29.17% of the time. If somebody invested in the S&P at the beginning of 2000 their investment would have declined by -46.55% over the next 3 years. From 2003 to 2006, the market appreciated by 51.99%, and it would have taken more than 3-years for that person to make their money back, so over a 6 ½ year period, they would have been relatively flat without looking at the dividends. Coming out of 2007, an investor would have been up 8.97% on their investment, which is an average annual return of 1.28% from 2000 to 2007. This was not a good period, especially with the financial crisis in 2008 and the market declining by -38.49%. For someone who allocated a lump sum in the market at the beginning of 2000, they would be down -29.52% at the end of 2008 as this period was shaping up to be a lost period of growth.

Over the next decade, the market appreciated by 112.62% as there was 1 flat year and 2 negative years where the market lost 0.73% and -6.24%. From 2000-2018, the total return from the market was 83.10%, which amounted to a 4.62% annualized return. Despite the market losing -19.44% in 2022, from 2019-2024, the market has had 5 years of double-digit growth, and the market has appreciated by 94.77%. 2000-2002 was a scary time with the dotcom bubble and a -46.55% decline over a 3-year period, but in the long run, someone who had invested a sum of money in the market before the dotcom bubble burst would still be up 177.87% since then. In this example, I picked the worst time to invest and left out the 1990s, when the market had appreciated by 161.31%.

I know that I can't time the markets, and when I look at history, I believe it's better to just stay invested rather than worrying about selling at new highs and trying to get back in at a lower price if you have a long-term time horizon because multiple negative years is a rare thing in the markets. The pandemic was fairly recent, and if you had asked most people in April 2020 if they thought the S&P 500 would be in the black for the year, I am not sure how many would have answered yes, but the S&P 500 appreciated by 16.26% that year despite its drastic sell-off. I firmly believe that investing in VOO and taking a set-it-and-forget-it approach is a winning strategy because, ultimately, time in the market has outpaced timing the market over any 7-year period since 1970 when starting off from a negative year.

S&P 500 Annual Performance

Why I believe VOO will continue to appreciate and reward long-term investors

We're heading into the September FOMC meeting, and everyone is anticipating a rate cut. CME Group has the probability of an even 50/50 split between the Fed, reducing rates by 25 or 50 bps. Inflation is basically dead after the headline CPI report came in at 2.5%, which was well below the 2.9% reading in the prior month and under the consensus estimate of 2.6%. Oil has been down by 24.57% over the past year, and the price per barrel has dropped below $70 to $68.65. I believe that market conditions are about to get extremely bullish for business, and it will translate to earnings expansion in the S&P 500.

CME Group indicates that the most likely scenario by the end of next year is that interest rates will be around 300 bps, which is more than a 200 bps reduction from where we are today. The combination of lower interest rates and lower oil prices is bullish for the market. As rates decline, the cost of capital declines, which means that serving current debt that has floating rate interest becomes cheaper, and it creates a scenario where companies can refinance at lower rates in the future. Both of these areas expand margins as less capital goes toward paying interest on the debt. It also creates an environment where businesses are more likely to borrow to fund their future growth plans, and when that occurs, more goods and services are needed, which benefits the largest companies in the S&P 500. When oil is lower, input costs and transportation costs are also lower, and businesses can pick up margin in their cost of goods and operating expenses.

When I look at VOO's top holdings, I see a lot of potential for appreciation. The average 2024 forward P/E of VOO's top-10 holdings is 37.05. Over the next 2 years, this drops to a forward P/E of 25.08 based on 2026 earnings. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) is only forecasted to grow its EPS by 2.33% over the next 2 years, but even when this is factored in, the average EPS growth across VOO's top-10 holdings over the next 2-years is 41.41%. NVDA is expected to grow its earnings by 65.85%, while Amazon (AMZN) is expected to see its earnings grow by more than 50% from the end of 2024 through 2026. I think that the combination of earnings expansion across the largest companies in the market, a declining rate environment, and lower oil prices will propel the market higher. Despite VOO being at all-time highs, I think it's ultimately going higher over the next several years.

Conclusion

When it comes to index funds, I believe time in the market will always be a better investing method than timing the market. I think that VOO will continue to appreciate it, and I am continuing to allocate capital toward S&P 500 index funds, even at all-time highs. I believe that the market will experience a multi-year bull cycle from here, as market conditions are likely to become more favorable for business. The largest companies within VOO's holdings are projected to grow their earnings by over 40% over the next 2 years, and I don't think we're going to experience a bear market unless a recession occurs. Looking at a historical chart of the S&P 500 P/E ratio, things can get a lot more expensive as we're sitting at around a 27 P/E now compared to 36.86 at the end of 2020. With the rate of projected earnings growth, we could see the market actually getting cheaper while appreciating for a period of time. Ultimately, I believe VOO is a great investment, and we will see many more years with double-digit returns.