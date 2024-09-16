Uber: Commercialized Autonomous Driving Presents Significant Potential

5./15 WEST

I continue to view Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock as a compelling Buy opportunity, with the company being on track to execute on a robust growth trajectory and strategic positioning in both ride-sharing and food delivery markets. In my view, the company's proven ability to drive revenue growth, improve profitability, and expand into new verticals is laudable. Additionally, Uber’s strategy in commercializing autonomous driving presents significant potential for long-term value creation - with recent announcements highlighting partnerships with Cruise and Waymo. Following Uber's Q2 results, I update my earnings outlook for the company through 2026, and I now calculate a fair implied share price for Uber of $79.

To give some perspective on share price momentum, Uber stock has underperformed compared to the broader market this year. While Uber shares are up about 10%, the S&P 500 has climbed approximately 17%.

Strong Financial Performance and Profitability Trends

Uber delivered a strong performance in its latest quarter, achieving both solid growth in revenue and strong improvement in profitability. During the period spanning from April through end of June, Uber reported total revenue of $10.7 billion, reflecting a YoY increase of 15%. Notably, growth was primarily driven by strong performances in its Mobility and Delivery segments, which together accounted for approximately 88% of total revenue:

Mobility Segment: Revenue from Uber's Mobility segment grew by 25% YoY to $6.1 billion. This growth was largely driven by a recovery in ride volumes, especially in major cities, and an increase in active drivers. The company noted a surge in demand for premium ride options, such as Uber Black and Uber Comfort, which contributed to the overall revenue growth.

Delivery: Uber's Delivery segment, which includes Uber Eats, reported revenue of $3.3 billion, up 8% YoY. The growth in this segment was supported by the expansion of its grocery and convenience store delivery services and continued strength in food delivery despite increasing competition.

Freight Segment: Freight segment reported revenue of $1.27 billion, flat YoY. The slowdown in growth compared to other segments was attributed to macroeconomic challenges impacting global supply chains.

Shifting to profitability, Uber reported EBITDA of $1.6 billion, which represents a YoY increase of 71%. Notably, the June quarter marks the fifth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA, which is a testament to management's ongoing focus on cost management and operational efficiency. Moreover, the profitability jump was also achieved through operating leverage and a focus on high-margin services such as Uber Black and premium delivery options. Meanwhile, the company continues to reduce its dependence on promotions and incentives, leading to healthier margins. Net income came in at of $796 million, more than double the net income reported for the same period one year earlier.

For the 3rd quarter, Uber management has guided for gross bookings in the range of $40.25 billion to $41.75 billion, reflecting an 18% to 23% YoY growth on a constant currency basis. In addition, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to range from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion, representing a 45% to 54% YoY growth.

Excitement Around Uber's Autonomous Driving Potential

I am excited about Uber's potential in the autonomous driving revolution. In my view, there are a few reasons to this: Firstly, the company's global platform and vast driving data enhance autonomous algorithms for safer navigation. Secondly, Uber's expertise in managing large fleets should be directly transferable to operating AV fleets efficiently and profitably. Thirdly, strategic partnerships, like the one with Aurora Innovation, allow Uber to access cutting-edge AV technology without bearing the full R&D costs. Fourthly, active regulatory engagement equips Uber to navigate legal challenges effectively. And lastly, Uber's user base is primed for innovative transportation solutions, likely easing the adoption of AV services. At the same time, Uber's large-scale demand aggregation makes it an attractive partner for AV companies seeking to scale their operations and improve asset utilization. Indeed, the company is currently in discussions with global AV players to expand its presence in this emerging sector.

As a key win related to this, I highlight that Uber has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Cruise, General Motors' (GM) autonomous vehicle company, to offer AV ride services through the Uber app. On September 13th, Uber management also announced that the company will become the exclusive provider of driverless rides using Waymo vehicles in Austin and Atlanta, strengthening its position in the autonomous vehicle market. Starting early next year, Uber will manage and dispatch a fleet of Waymo’s all-electric cars, handling tasks such as vehicle cleaning and repair, while Waymo will oversee the testing, operation, and rider support for the vehicles. Overall, I expect Uber's partnerships to increase the variety and availability of ride options for Uber users, potentially boosting demand, bookings, and revenue. The partnership aligns with Uber’s strategy to leverage its position as the largest rideshare demand aggregator to attract AV companies seeking to scale their businesses and increase asset utilization.

Attractive Valuation

Uber’s valuation is compelling, particularly in light of its strong growth potential and improving profitability.

Following Uber's 2024 Q2 earnings report, and management's confidence about further profitability expansion, I am revising my earnings outlook for the company through 2026. I now project EPS to be approximately $1.1 in 2024, $2.3 in 2025, and $3.9 in 2026. At the same time, I anchor my cost of equity assumption for Uber at about 9.5%, and I apply a conservative terminal growth rate post-2026 of 3.5%, which is only a slight premium to estimated nominal GDP growth. Based on these estimates, I calculate a fair implied share price for Uber at $79.2.

For context, on the below graph, the "Speculation" value represents the difference from the fair implied value. A positive value indicates a premium, implying that the market is pricing in greater potential upside than my estimates suggest.

Below also a sensitivity table to test varying assumptions on cost of equity (rows) and terminal growth (columns).

Investor Takeaway

I remain "Buy" rated on Uber as I highlight the company's strong growth trajectory and strategic positioning in both the ride-sharing and food delivery sectors. In addition, I point out the company’s capacity to drive revenue growth and to enhance profitability, while Uber’s strategy in commercializing autonomous driving presents significant potential for long-term value creation (recent announcements include partnerships with Cruise and Waymo). Following the company's Q2 results, I have updated my earnings forecast for Uber through 2026, resulting in a revised fair value estimate of $79 per share.