Featured Comments From Last Edition

wildpitcher had a great question for the group last week in their comment:

Portfolio income = (Current Portfolio Yield) times (Current Portfolio Value)

Is there a particular portfolio yield that you seek in your dividend growth investing? If so, do you have any guidelines for stocks in your portfolio to allow you to meet that overall portfolio yield? If no yield target, what do you do instead?

In my case, I don't have a particular yield target, but I find that I tend to gravitate to current portfolio yields of 3% to 3.5%. I own individual stocks (not funds) that have yields from zero to over 11%, and my overall portfolio yield is currently 3.17% per SSD. When I make portfolio adjustments, they tend to be incremental, with the result that I tend to stay in that 3%-3.5% band.

How so you do it?

Dave

We'd invite folks to share their thoughts further on this question, and we wanted to highlight Bill L. Bolton's response from last time as well. Here's what Bill had to say:

Great discussion starter! My portfolio is based on meeting the income goal that I considered "enough" at the end of 2017. The reason that I believed this to be enough is that I knew from my experience that this income should grow organically at a CAGR of 6%. Through the end of 2023 the actual CAGR was 10.55% - handily beating inflation.

I break the portfolio (comprised of 3 tIRAs) into the following categories and here are the 'targeted' percentages of each category and the current yield of that category:

Growth - 13.5% of portfolio - 0.11% current yield

Growth and Income - 21% of portfolio - 0.76% current yield

DGI - 59% of portfolio - 3.68% current yield

Hi-yield - 5.5% of portfolio - 11.68% current yield

Cash (MM) - 1.0% of portfolio - 5.16% current yield

The overall current yield is 2.17%

My wife has RMDs and takes the RMD amount calculated by Fidelity. I don't have RMDs until 2026 but take a little under 3% from my two accounts currently. I bumped it up a bit to this level a couple months ago to flatten out what my taxes will look like when I do have to take the RMD amounts. Not all of the distributions are getting spent so part has been reinvested in our taxable accounts. I have a business-related tax loss carryforward that 'helps' (wow - ironic and I don't suggest this as a strategy) if I want to sell winners in the taxable accounts. I am buying some of my tried and true (my view) growth stocks in the taxable accounts when they appear to be a value and will later trim a bit in the IRAs. Long term this will keep my RMDs at a level that encounters less taxation.

Most of the tickers remain the same month over month, but I will trim and add based on positions that are well over or well under target size and appear to be of over or undervalued using FastGraphs. The above categorization was implemented about 3 years ago and is doing the job of growing income while keeping pace with SPY.

