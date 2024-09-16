This is the forum for Growth & Total Return discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new chat begins every two weeks, and all previous blogs are listed in chronological succession on the main chat page. We won't be doing any comment cleanup in the new chat, and users will always be able to refer back to previous discussions

Despite a 20% drop in share price from its peak following its latest earnings report, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) remains primed for growth, driven by its Blackwell hardware and robust software ecosystem, which create significant time and monetary switching costs for clients. With a price target of $145, this is a buy recommendation.

In May, we upgraded MPW back to a "BUY", but maintained a higher risk level and cautioned against buying over the $5 buy under price as the inherent uncertainties of bankruptcy increase risk. While those who bought below $5 are now seeing great gains, those who bought in the teens are still sitting on large unrealized losses. Personally, I have some green lots, and others that are very red. What is the outlook for MPW from here?

I reinitiated my coverage of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stock at the end of December 2023 with a "Buy" rating, when the stock was trading at $27.86 apiece. Since then, I have published 3 more articles, which, ultimately, have proven effective in terms of relative and absolute performance: PFE's total return outpaced the S&P 500 index (SP500) (SPX) quite meaningfully. The index has remained stagnant, hovering around 0% over the past 3 months, while PFE gave a total return of over 10% over the same period.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is set to report earnings for its fourth-quarter as well as for FY 2024 on September 25, 2024, and I believe the memory and storage company has benefited from accelerating spending on high-bandwidth memory solutions in the last quarter. HBM products are quickly becoming Micron’s top products, and the company is expected to drastically increase HBM shipments going forward. Micron also guided for a significant Q/Q gross margin expansion in the fourth quarter, and the EPS estimate trend is highly positive. I believe Micron is set to crush earnings estimates at the end of the month, and I see shares as a speculative buy before the company reports earnings in the last week of September.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has long been untouchable in the GPU space, and its lead in AI applications especially has often seemed insurmountable. While that likely isn't in danger of changing tomorrow, new AI benchmarks from MLCommons, an organization led by vendors to display their processor performances in an equitable and controlled manner, show that the race is certainly tightening. The group released MLPerf Inference v4.1 benchmark results a couple of weeks ago, showing Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) narrowing the gap to Nvidia's performance in AI inference workloads. Could AMD be on the verge of catching up? Let's dive in!

The number of physical bank branches in the U.S. is poised to continue deteriorating because customers' preferences are changing as modern technologies allow them to complete routine tasks with smartphone apps. SoFi's strong revenue growth during the unfavorable monetary environment of the last couple of years supports the opinion that customers are seeking a financial one-stop-shop in their smartphones. The expected monetary easing from the Fed will likely spur the demand for loans, which is a strong bullish catalyst for SoFi as a company that has gained a solid footprint in lending. The company's $7.5 billion valuation looks ridiculous compared to some other fintech companies. Based on the above information, I think that maintaining a 'Strong buy' for SOFI is reasonable.

