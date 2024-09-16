PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) in December of last year when we turned bullish on the stock due to growing enrollment numbers against a supply shortage of qualified labor in the US. Although shares have gained just over 5% year to date, the long-term technical breakout we discussed in detail in our December 2023 commentary remains intact. Furthermore, the 200-day moving average (which is being tested at present), has provided solid support in LOPE for some time now as we see below. Consistent earnings beats continue to be the order of the day for Grand Canyon with the educational company reporting $1.19 per share in GAAP earnings in its recent second quarter (announced on the 6th of August). We remain bullish on the stock as the relationship between the company's profitability trends & valuation remains attractive in our eyes.

Grand Canyon Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Online Campus & Hybrid Continue Growth Curve

Encouraging enrollment & hybrid growth, strong retention rates & sustained investment were the highlights of Grand Canyon's second quarter. The company did alter its fiscal 2024 guidance in certain areas on the Q2 earnings call, but net income overall looks like it will come in at the same level. In fact, if we look at consensus expectations below, we see that revisions continue to trend upward with $7.99 in earnings per share being the latest full-year estimate. Therefore, although consistent bottom-line beats can inevitably lead to tough comparables in certain areas (which management expects in the final two quarters of the year), we recommend investors remain focused on the big picture. Let me explain.

Ground Campus Enrolment Growth Expected To Be Stagnant This Year

The traditional campus numbers (in terms of enrolments) for example, are only expected to break even this year meaning there will be no growth compared to fiscal 2023. Management though is intent on investing through the cycle including a new multi-billion dollar campus (which apart from the growing flexibility options LOPE provides) will act as a strong tailwind concerning enrollment growth.

Moreover, temporary events that may have affected Ground Campus growth in recent times have been high inflation as well as technical issues related to the FAFSA website (funding). Suffice it to say, if both of these events can get ironed out in due time, this will also act as a tailwind regarding enrolment growth for Ground Campus numbers in fiscal 2025.

LOPE: Consensus EPS Revision Trend (Seeking Alpha)

Flexible Solutions Across Multiple Platforms

Grand Canyon continues to tailor its offerings to the needs of its customers. To this point, not only has LOPE doubled down on areas (nursing, business, healthcare, etc) where there is a clear shortage of qualified staff, but it also has multiple avenues open to students to ensure its 'fishing net' catches as many people as realistically possible.

What we mean by this is that young people predominantly learn at GCU's traditional ground campus & older people use the online alternative. However, LOPE also caters to people whose training involves both online & offline presential classes (Hybrid) from which significant investment has already been earmarked. Furthermore, the fourth area of business is for trade-orientated options which are shorter in nature but offer a more hands-on approach than traditional learning.

Above-Average Profitability

LOPE's stated return on capital is 20.87% but when we look closer at the company's income statement & balance sheet, we see that the company is making a far higher return off the capital actually needed to generate those returns. For example, given the strong gains in profitability in Q2 this year, LOPE's trailing 12-month operating profit now comes in at $266.5 million. We use operating profit (EBIT) to put companies on the same playing field as debt payments & tax rates can vary considerably between peers at any given time.

LOPE Adjusted ROC (oldschoolvalue.com)

Furthermore, when we go to the balance sheet, we see that LOPE's cash balance of $241 million, goodwill of $160 million & other intangible assets of $164 million do not assist in any way in generating the company's returns. Therefore by only using the company's net fixed assets ($275 million) & adding this to LOPE's net working capital ($41 million), we get a more accurate picture of the capital that is being used to generate the company's profitability.

Therefore when we divide LOPE's trailing EBIT of $266 million by our adjusted capital calculation ($316 million), we get an adjusted ROC of 84% which is very attractive compared to LOPE's peers in this space.

Free Cash Flow Metrics Remain Attractive

Free cash flow is the most important metric in investing bar none. Not only does it give us strong insights into the fundamental strength of the stock in question but also at its core, it demonstrates whether more cash enters the coffers as opposed to leaving.

Free cash flow in LOPE over the past 4 quarters comes in at $225.2 million. This means Grand Canyon is presently trading with a free cash-flow multiple of 17.94 which is an attractive multiple in our eyes, considering the growth LOPE continues to report.

Furthermore, LOPE's free cash flow margin of 22.5% again demonstrates strong profitability when one considers the company's sales. Finally, trailing FCF conversion comes in at a very impressive 102%+, demonstrating the company's strong earnings quality & plenty of merit to LOPE's rising EPS revisions in recent times.

Risks

Where are the potential drawbacks? Well, even though we believe LOPE's free cash flow is attractively priced, other valuation multiples (especially the company's book multiple) may be perceived as being overstretched by investors at this present moment in time. Therefore, one would feel that the consensus earnings revisions discussed above would need to remain strong to justify the company's valuation in general. Any sizable increase in downward revisions for example would most likely affect the share price in a meaningful way.

Grand Canyon Valuation Multiples (Seeking Alpha)

Regulatory Risk Remains Ongoing

The Biden administration slapped a $37+ million fine on Grand Canyon University Last November on allegations of deceiving students about the overall cost of their programs. GCU firmly denies any wrongdoing, stating that it has always been transparent in how it charges costs to students.

From a forward-looking basis, however, if government interference were to ratchet up, it is not so much the dollar-amount fines that are involved but the risk of sustained reputational damage to Grand Canyon over time. This is the real risk here as students (when investing hard-earned money) would be quickly turned off by any organization linked to malpractice to any degree.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, we are maintaining our 'Buy' rating in LOPE due to the company's encouraging enrolment growth, excellent profitability & robust free-cash-flow trends. We look forward to continued coverage.