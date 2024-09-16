CSHI: Great Place To Park 'Longer' Term Cash

Kevin Shan profile picture
Kevin Shan
19 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The NEOS Enhanced Income 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF is ideal for longer-term cash positions, offering higher returns with minimal risk.
  • CSHI's strategy involves holding U.S. 1-3 month treasury bills and selling conservative SPX put spreads, yielding 1-1.5% above treasury rates.
  • CSHI is suitable for cash held indefinitely for future opportunities, but may not be ideal for immediate liquidity needs or during rate cuts.

Treasure Chest

DanBrandenburg/E+ via Getty Images

Regardless of who you are as an investor, it's recommended to have at least a small cash position set aside to respond to various market and personal conditions. Now, it's important to understand that when people recommend having cash

This article was written by

Kevin Shan profile picture
Kevin Shan
19 Followers
I'm an ex-Project Manager for the luxury real estate auction company, Concierge Auctions, that has been studying stock investing since I was 14 years old. After leaving the company, I began focusing on my efforts on analyzing various investments and writing about them. My primary investing strategy revolves around buying income investments and using the income to buy undervalued stocks with long-term growth opportunities. If you follow me, you can expect to see analysis on high-yield income ETFs and growth stocks with a primary focus on sports, real estate, and technology sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CSHI ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CSHI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSHI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News