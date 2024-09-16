CVS's Guide May Have Reached 'Kitchen Sink' Point

Non-Correlating Stock Ideas profile picture
Non-Correlating Stock Ideas
1.86K Followers
(27min)

Summary

  • Despite deteriorating fundamentals and bad press, I bought a half-sized position in CVS due to its historical and relative cheapness, attractive yield, and potential for recovery.
  • CVS trades below 9x forward PE, indicating it’s priced for further deterioration, but it’s historically and relatively cheap compared to peers like CI and UNH.
  • CVS offers a 4.6% yield, making it an attractive income security, especially compared to treasury rates and other high-yield securities.
  • The sustainability of CVS’s dividend is supported by its free cash flow, making it a compelling investment despite current challenges.

Aetna corporate headquarters in Hartford, Connecticut, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction:

An old saw for value investors is, 'First they get cheap, then they go down.' If you look at the previous articles on (NYSE:CVS) dating back over a year, that statement might keep

This article was written by

Non-Correlating Stock Ideas profile picture
Non-Correlating Stock Ideas
1.86K Followers
My experience stems from the hedge fund industry beginning in the mid-90's, working as a Portfolio Manager, Domestic Equity Analyst and Trader. I was the Portfolio Manager of a domestic Long/Short Equity product with gross assets that peaked over 1 Billion dollars. I am a fundamental, bottoms up, value investor on long investments, and catalyst oriented short investor. I like to employ technical analysis as a balance to my fundamental work, and also as a risk management characteristic to my overall investment philosophy. I look to author articles concerning unconventional investments, and overlooked securities. I am also an investor and analyst in Cryptoassets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS, RSP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CVS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CVS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CVS
--
CVS:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News